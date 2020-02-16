Ascletis Pharma : INSIDE INFORMATION - RITONAVIR OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OF ZHEJIANG PROVINCE TO CONDUCT STUDY ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1672)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RITONAVIR OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OF ZHEJIANG PROVINCE TO CONDUCT STUDY ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

This announcement is made by Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company")

Zhejiang Medical Products Administration and Health Commission of Zhejiang Province organized experts to conduct a provincial review on the project of "Emergency Clinical Scientific Research and Innovative Application of Drugs for the Treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" on February 15, 2020, and approved to conduct the "Efficacy and Safety Study on Ritonavir for the Treatment of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia". The study was led by the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine and jointly conducted with the Company. Ritonavir is an oral tablet developed by the Company. It is simple and convenient in way of drug- delivery as compared to intravenous injection and oral liquid. The Company will inform the public of the progress of such clinical trials in a timely manner.

As of the date of this announcement, 4 clinical trials of oral ASC09 fixed-dose combination and Ritonavir on treatment of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections have been initiated.

