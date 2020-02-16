Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Ascletis Pharma Inc    1672   KYG0520K1094

ASCLETIS PHARMA INC

(1672)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascletis Pharma : INSIDE INFORMATION - RITONAVIR OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OF ZHEJIANG PROVINCE TO CONDUCT STUDY ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 06:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1672)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RITONAVIR OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OF ZHEJIANG PROVINCE TO CONDUCT STUDY ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

This announcement is made by Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Zhejiang Medical Products Administration and Health Commission of Zhejiang Province organized experts to conduct a provincial review on the project of "Emergency Clinical Scientific Research and Innovative Application of Drugs for the Treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" on February 15, 2020, and approved to conduct the "Efficacy and Safety Study on Ritonavir for the Treatment of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia". The study was led by the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine and jointly conducted with the Company. Ritonavir is an oral tablet developed by the Company. It is simple and convenient in way of drug- delivery as compared to intravenous injection and oral liquid. The Company will inform the public of the progress of such clinical trials in a timely manner.

As of the date of this announcement, 4 clinical trials of oral ASC09 fixed-dose combination and Ritonavir on treatment of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections have been initiated.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as that ascribed to them in the announcements of the Company dated February 3, 2020 and February 7, 2020, respectively.

1

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules: We cannot guarantee that

we will obtain approval for, or ultimately market Ritonavir successfully.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

Jinzi Jason WU

Chairman

Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China,

February 17, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jinzi Jason WU and Mrs. Judy Hejingdao WU, as executive Directors; Dr. Ru Rong JI, Dr. Yizhen WEI, Mr. Jiong GU and Ms. Lin HUA, as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Ascletis Pharma Inc. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASCLETIS PHARMA INC
06:07pASCLETIS PHARMA : Inside information - ritonavir obtained approval from relevant..
PU
02/12ASCLETIS PHARMA : Announcement - inside information - asc09/ritonavir combined w..
PU
02/06ASCLETIS PHARMA : Announcement - inside information - asc09/ritonavir clinical t..
PU
02/05ASCLETIS PHARMA : Announcement - inside information - asc09 fixed-dose combinati..
PU
02/02ASCLETIS PHARMA : Announcement - inside information - progress regarding asc09 f..
PU
01/22ASCLETIS PHARMA : Received Approval of Clinical Trials in HBV Patients for ASC22..
PR
2019ASCLETIS PHARMA : successfully obtained Pharmaceutical Trade License and GSP Cer..
PR
2019ASCLETIS PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - increase in shareholding by directors..
PU
2019ASCLETIS PHARMA : Received IND Approval for its NASH Drug
PR
2019ASCLETIS PHARMA : Opens Clinical Development Shanghai Center
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 -257 M
Net income 2019 -146 M
Finance 2019 2 994 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 3 981 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,87  CNY
Last Close Price 3,60  CNY
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jinzi J. Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhengqing Li Chief Medical Officer
Handan He Chief Scientific Officer
Jiong Gu Independent Non-Executive Director
Judy Hejingdao Wu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCLETIS PHARMA INC570
CSL LIMITED20.03%101 002
BIOGEN INC.12.22%57 963
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%29 571
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-4.37%22 707
GRIFOLS5.03%21 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group