ASCOM HOLDING AG
Ascom : Andreas Umbach will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2019

09/27/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to subscribe for, purchase or sell any securities. This document is not being issued in the United States of America or the United Kingdom and should not be distributed in any jurisdiction in a manner where such distribution would not comply with regulatory requirements. In particular, this document may not be distributed into the United States, to United States persons or to publications with a general circulation in the United States. In addition, the securities of Ascom have not been and will not be registered in any jurisdiction outside Switzerland. The securities of Ascom may not be offered, sold or delivered and no solicitation to purchase such securities may be made within the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States securities laws or within any other jurisdiction and in a manner where such offer, sale, delivery or solicitation might not be in compliance with regulatory requirements (including the United Kingdom).

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:41:02 UTC
05:42pASCOM : Andreas Umbach will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board a..
PU
09/20ASCOM : secures follow-up service contract with prominent UK mental health hospi..
PU
08/29ASCOM : announces partnership with Stryker to deliver Stryker iBed wireless noti..
AQ
08/28ASCOM : Announces Partnership with Stryker to Deliver Stryker iBed Wireless Noti..
BU
08/28ASCOM : announces partnership with Stryker to deliver Stryker iBed wireless noti..
AQ
08/25ASCOM : and DrÃ¤ger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in N..
AQ
08/24ASCOM : and Drger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in Nor..
AQ
08/23ASCOM : and Draeger Introduce Integrated Clinical Alarm Management Solution in N..
BU
08/23ASCOM : and Dräger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in No..
AQ
08/16ASCOM : grows healthcare revenue within a mixed first half-year
PU
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 323 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 26,7 M
Finance 2018 17,7 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 25,41
P/E ratio 2019 20,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 702 M
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Cordes Chief Executive Officer & Head-Sales
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Anette Weber Chief Financial Officer
Christina M. Stercken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG-20.95%726
CISCO SYSTEMS26.40%221 573
QUALCOMM15.12%106 863
ERICSSON48.71%30 395
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.51%21 082
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%20 517
