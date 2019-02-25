Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ascom Holding AG    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascom : Digistat Smart Central Plus clinical software solution receives Class IIb certification in the EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:22am EST

Ascom has obtained another certification for its vital European healthcare market. Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus software solution is now Class IIb certified, which further reinforces the market position of the Ascom Healthcare Platform.

Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus is the first truly reliable distributed alarm system that implements a distributed alarm system with technical confirmation. The product leverages and pushes forward the characteristic of the previous generation Ascom Digistat Smart Central already implemented in leading hospitals in Europe.

Digistat Smart Central Plus provides an overview of the devices status and reliably notifies alarms occurring on the connected medical devices, so that the user is informed remotely at a glance about the situation in the ward. It also supports the improvement of nursing workflows related to the management of alarms from the connected medical devices.

'After receiving the certification of the FDA in the US for Ascom Digistat Smart Central end of 2018, this European certification for the enhanced Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus solution is another paramount step to supply the healthcare market with our brilliant solutions around our comprehensive Ascom Healthcare Platform. Healthcare customers and its patients will get the best of Ascom and we are looking forward to deliver it to our clients in Europe', emphasizes Holger Cordes, CEO of Ascom.

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 08:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCOM HOLDING AG
03:22aASCOM : Digistat Smart Central Plus clinical software solution receives Class II..
PU
02/21ASCOM : New Ascom Unite Platform Server Delivers Next-Gen Architecture for Full ..
BU
02/20ASCOM : Introduces Digistat Medical Device Integration Software in North America
BU
02/19ASCOM : New Ascom Myco™ 3 Smartphone Launched to Address Healthcare Effici..
BU
02/13ASCOM : enables new mobile digital workflow and communication optimization with ..
PU
02/13ASCOM : enables new mobile digital workflow and communication optimization with ..
AQ
02/11ASCOM : wins large contract with a leading hospital in Singapore
PU
01/24ASCOM : Jeannine Pilloud nominated as new Chairperson of the Board of Ascom Hold..
PU
01/21ASCOM : wins substantial Enterprise contract in the US
PU
2018ASCOM : Newport Hospital Selects Ascom Myco Smart Devices and Unite Software to ..
BU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 319 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 21,9 M
Finance 2018 13,9 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 20,06
P/E ratio 2019 15,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart ASCOM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ascom Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Cordes Chief Executive Officer & Head-Sales
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Anette Weber Chief Financial Officer
Christina M. Stercken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG-4.42%467
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
NOKIA OYJ8.23%34 776
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.