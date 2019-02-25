Ascom : Digistat Smart Central Plus clinical software solution receives Class IIb certification in the EU

Ascom has obtained another certification for its vital European healthcare market. Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus software solution is now Class IIb certified, which further reinforces the market position of the Ascom Healthcare Platform.

Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus is the first truly reliable distributed alarm system that implements a distributed alarm system with technical confirmation. The product leverages and pushes forward the characteristic of the previous generation Ascom Digistat Smart Central already implemented in leading hospitals in Europe.

Digistat Smart Central Plus provides an overview of the devices status and reliably notifies alarms occurring on the connected medical devices, so that the user is informed remotely at a glance about the situation in the ward. It also supports the improvement of nursing workflows related to the management of alarms from the connected medical devices.

'After receiving the certification of the FDA in the US for Ascom Digistat Smart Central end of 2018, this European certification for the enhanced Ascom Digistat Smart Central Plus solution is another paramount step to supply the healthcare market with our brilliant solutions around our comprehensive Ascom Healthcare Platform. Healthcare customers and its patients will get the best of Ascom and we are looking forward to deliver it to our clients in Europe', emphasizes Holger Cordes, CEO of Ascom.