Ascom : Jeannine Pilloud nominated as new Chairperson of the Board of Ascom Holding AG

The Board of Directors of Ascom Holding AG is proposing that shareholders elect Jeannine Pilloud as new Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ascom Holding AG at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to take place on 10 April 2019.

Jeannine Pilloud is an experienced leader with a very solid track record in the implementation of transformation strategies and digitalization projects. She has a strong international background and broad expertise in professional service businesses, in particular in the IT and telecommunication industries.

In order to maintain continuity, the Board of Directors has asked the current Chairman Andreas Umbach to remain in the Board as an ordinary member.

Thus, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the five current members of the Board, Dr Valentin Chapero Rueda, Dr Harald Deutsch, Jürg Fedier, Christina Stercken and Andreas Umbach be re-elected for a further one-year term of office. The Board of Directors will then consist of six members.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 10 April 2019 will be published on 8 March 2019.

