Ascom : appoints Francis Schmeer as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Ascom strengthens its sales and marketing capabilities with the appointment of Francis Schmeer as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Francis Schmeer, currently Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Business Development and member of the Ascom Executive Board has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Francis Schmeer joined Ascom as a member of the Ascom Executive Board in 2014 with responsibility for corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions and business development. Since 2016, Francis Schmeer has led all marketing and strategic alliance sales activities. In this new role, Francis Schmeer will be responsible for all sales regions, sales operations, strategic alliances, and marketing.

'I am excited about Ascom implementing its first Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and the appointment of Francis Schmeer to the position. Ascom has made significant strategic progress in the past two years through new product innovations, new go to market strategies and new strategic partnerships. We will now focus on developing and executing a world class sales and marketing organization to leverage the growth opportunities we have created', underlines Holger Cordes, CEO of Ascom.