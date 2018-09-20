Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ascom Holding AG    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG (ASCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ascom : secures follow-up service contract with prominent UK mental health hospital trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Ascom wins a seven-year service contract with one of the most known mental health institutes in the UK to provide service support for its solution delivered by Ascom. The order amounts to CHF 1.6 million.

Ascom secured a seven-year contract after delivering state-of-the-art security communications solution for the redevelopment of the mental health institute in 2016. The new service contract takes into account the delivered solution, which includes 750 Wireless Ascom i62 Protector handsets, a unique nurse call and personal alarm system which operates throughout the new hospital buildings and incorporate professional messaging and protector personal alarms for staff, enabling them to quickly alert colleagues via a voice or button activated alarm to an incident.

All active alerts are integrated into a central security management system from Cortech enabling personnel to identify emerging incidents via CCTV, and assess and deal with them quickly. The overall Ascom solution is supported and integrated by 21 Ascom Unite Connectivity Manager servers. The new hospital is due to go live with the technology by the end of 2018.

Ascom has worked closely with the hospital building contractors over the past four years to tailor existing technology to ensure it meets the specific needs of staff and patients, and will now continue to provide expert support for the next seven years.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK, says: 'We are very proud to have won this major contract that marks a new era for the hospital as it moves into 21st century facilities. This long-term collaboration demonstrates the hospital's confidence in our solutions and we look forward to providing excellent service to support the safety of staff and patients.'

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 05:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCOM HOLDING AG
07:08aASCOM : secures follow-up service contract with prominent UK mental health hospi..
PU
08/29ASCOM : announces partnership with Stryker to deliver Stryker iBed wireless noti..
AQ
08/28ASCOM : Announces Partnership with Stryker to Deliver Stryker iBed Wireless Noti..
BU
08/28ASCOM : announces partnership with Stryker to deliver Stryker iBed wireless noti..
AQ
08/25ASCOM : and DrÃ¤ger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in N..
AQ
08/24ASCOM : and Drger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in Nor..
AQ
08/23ASCOM : and Draeger Introduce Integrated Clinical Alarm Management Solution in N..
BU
08/23ASCOM : and Dräger introduce integrated clinical alarm management solution in No..
AQ
08/16ASCOM : grows healthcare revenue within a mixed first half-year
PU
08/15ASCOM : signs contract with major Dutch hospital to implement the Ascom Healthca..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 323 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 26,7 M
Finance 2018 17,7 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 25,88
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 715 M
Chart ASCOM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ascom Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Cordes Chief Executive Officer & Head-Sales
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Anette Weber Chief Financial Officer
Christina M. Stercken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG-21.19%750
CISCO SYSTEMS23.45%215 356
QUALCOMM16.71%107 598
ERICSSON44.59%28 845
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS37.85%20 525
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.70%19 834
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.