Ascom : secures follow-up service contract with prominent UK mental health hospital trust

Ascom wins a seven-year service contract with one of the most known mental health institutes in the UK to provide service support for its solution delivered by Ascom. The order amounts to CHF 1.6 million.

Ascom secured a seven-year contract after delivering state-of-the-art security communications solution for the redevelopment of the mental health institute in 2016. The new service contract takes into account the delivered solution, which includes 750 Wireless Ascom i62 Protector handsets, a unique nurse call and personal alarm system which operates throughout the new hospital buildings and incorporate professional messaging and protector personal alarms for staff, enabling them to quickly alert colleagues via a voice or button activated alarm to an incident.

All active alerts are integrated into a central security management system from Cortech enabling personnel to identify emerging incidents via CCTV, and assess and deal with them quickly. The overall Ascom solution is supported and integrated by 21 Ascom Unite Connectivity Manager servers. The new hospital is due to go live with the technology by the end of 2018.

Ascom has worked closely with the hospital building contractors over the past four years to tailor existing technology to ensure it meets the specific needs of staff and patients, and will now continue to provide expert support for the next seven years.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK, says: 'We are very proud to have won this major contract that marks a new era for the hospital as it moves into 21st century facilities. This long-term collaboration demonstrates the hospital's confidence in our solutions and we look forward to providing excellent service to support the safety of staff and patients.'