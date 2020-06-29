Ascom : secures substantial healthcare contract in the US

Log in
06/29/2020 | 08:49am EDT

A prominent American healthcare provider based in the Midwest has selected Ascom to integrate the Ascom Healthcare Platform. The contract value amounts to CHF 1.2 million.

Ascom is already a proven and trusted provider for this Integrated Delivery Network (IDN). The Ascom Healthcare Platform includes Ascom Myco 3 smartphones, the Ascom Unite integration platform, nurse call integration, and customized project management, workflow design and clinical training.

Ascom will roll out its solutions to every facility and campus of this IDN, where it will provide integration and clinical mobility capabilities that deliver smoother, more efficient workflows and timelier, targeted clinical communications.

Kelly Feist, Managing Director of Ascom USA & Canada, says: 'We are very pleased to further strengthen this important long-term customer relationship by moving forward with their next phase of implementation. For all of our healthcare clients, Ascom works to contribute to more affordable and sustainable healthcare for patients and frontline staff.'

Attachment


Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
