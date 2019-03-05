Ascom : wins a long term Enterprise contract in the Netherlands

Ascom secures a win in the Enterprise sector with one of the major Dutch courthouses. The contract includes delivery of mobility communications installations, services, and maintenance during 30 years and amounts to around CHF 650,000.

The new courthouse is one of the largest Dutch court facilities, designed to accommodate around 1,000 employees. It comprises more than 100 consultation rooms and 50 court rooms. Ascom delivers over 100 mobile communications devices and the web-based messaging application Ascom Unite AlertTrac to improve efficiency and smoothen communications between clerks and judges. Moreover, Ascom is contracted to secure the lifecycle of the communications installations.

The contract win is significant for Ascom as it shows that one of the most prominent courthouses in the Netherlands values the company's solutions in Ascom's Enterprise segment, and choses Ascom to secure the delivered installations for a long period.

Olaf Hendriks, Managing Director of Ascom Benelux, highlights: 'Winning this contract demonstrates that the trust in Ascom, delivering solutions in critical and confidential environments, is big. Since we are not only strong in healthcare, but also have deep knowledge in serving governance and secure establishments, we prove with this solution that we are securing people surroundings where needed.'