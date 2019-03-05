Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ascom Holding AG    ASCN   CH0011339204

ASCOM HOLDING AG

(ASCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascom : wins a long term Enterprise contract in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:20am EST

Ascom secures a win in the Enterprise sector with one of the major Dutch courthouses. The contract includes delivery of mobility communications installations, services, and maintenance during 30 years and amounts to around CHF 650,000.

The new courthouse is one of the largest Dutch court facilities, designed to accommodate around 1,000 employees. It comprises more than 100 consultation rooms and 50 court rooms. Ascom delivers over 100 mobile communications devices and the web-based messaging application Ascom Unite AlertTrac to improve efficiency and smoothen communications between clerks and judges. Moreover, Ascom is contracted to secure the lifecycle of the communications installations.

The contract win is significant for Ascom as it shows that one of the most prominent courthouses in the Netherlands values the company's solutions in Ascom's Enterprise segment, and choses Ascom to secure the delivered installations for a long period.

Olaf Hendriks, Managing Director of Ascom Benelux, highlights: 'Winning this contract demonstrates that the trust in Ascom, delivering solutions in critical and confidential environments, is big. Since we are not only strong in healthcare, but also have deep knowledge in serving governance and secure establishments, we prove with this solution that we are securing people surroundings where needed.'

Disclaimer

Ascom Holding AG published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCOM HOLDING AG
01:20aASCOM : wins a long term Enterprise contract in the Netherlands
PU
03/04ASCOM HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/25ASCOM : Digistat Smart Central Plus clinical software solution receives Class II..
PU
02/21ASCOM : New Ascom Unite Platform Server Delivers Next-Gen Architecture for Full ..
BU
02/20ASCOM : Introduces Digistat Medical Device Integration Software in North America
BU
02/19ASCOM : New Ascom Myco™ 3 Smartphone Launched to Address Healthcare Effici..
BU
02/13ASCOM : enables new mobile digital workflow and communication optimization with ..
PU
02/13ASCOM : enables new mobile digital workflow and communication optimization with ..
AQ
02/11ASCOM : wins large contract with a leading hospital in Singapore
PU
01/24ASCOM : Jeannine Pilloud nominated as new Chairperson of the Board of Ascom Hold..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 319 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 21,9 M
Finance 2018 12,2 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 19,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 459 M
Chart ASCOM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ascom Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Cordes Chief Executive Officer & Head-Sales
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chief Operating Officer
Anette Weber Chief Financial Officer
Christina M. Stercken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOM HOLDING AG-6.04%459
CISCO SYSTEMS18.65%227 893
QUALCOMM-4.76%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.96%34 041
ERICSSON AB9.75%30 467
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.44%23 453
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.