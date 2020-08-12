Ascom : wins major Healthcare contract in the UK

A private mental health provider in the UK has signed a major contract for a wide range of Ascom solutions to improve staff safety communications. The order value amounts to CHF 1.2 million.



The mental health provider will have Ascom's communications solutions installed across multiple hospitals. With this win, Ascom strengthens its market presence as a leading technology provider for mental health establishments in the UK.

Ascom is providing Ascom Myco 3 and i63 Protector mobile devices, Unite middleware and the web-based messaging application AlertTrac, designed to send text messages with acknowledgement to individuals or entire work teams.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Ascom UK, says: 'We are delighted to win this important contract. It shows, that Ascom offers the appropriate solutions for complex working environments in mental health institutions. This is vital for staff safety and a key benefit of using Ascom solutions. We are looking forward to strengthen this customer relationship and providing our professional support in the future.'

Attachment