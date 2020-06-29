Ascom : wins major contract for new hospital complex in Finland

Ascom has won a contract from the prestigious Helsinki University Hospital for a full range of Ascom Health Platform solutions including the Ascom Telligence nurse call system as well as the software solution Digistat to improve clinical workflows in a new hospital complex. The contract amounts to approx. CHF 1.9 million.



The new hospital complex in Helsinki has a very medical-intensive trauma center and therefore sets high requirements on clinical decision support and situational awareness. Ascom will deliver a comprehensive platform including the nurse call solution Ascom Telligence, the middleware Ascom Unite and software solution Digistat, Unite Axess for mobile devices and consulting services.

«After winning a major contract for the Turku Hospital at the end of 2019, this deal with Helsinki University Hospital is another landmark in Ascom's successful record of accomplishment in Finland. Helsinki University Hospital turned to Ascom as their longterm and reliable partner to deliver new, improved clinical workflows in a very critical environment. This is further proof that hospitals around the world continue to find Ascom as a best fit to develop, implement and maintain critical workflow solutions», says Francis Schmeer, Chief Sales Officer and Head of Rest of World.

