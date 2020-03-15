Ascopiave S p A : Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019)

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019).

It should be noted that the consolidated comprehensive income statement scheme published on page 14 of the Italian version of the press release issued on March 13th, 2020, although correctly reporting the balances of the items represented, was not complete, failing to highlight, due to a bare clerical error, the " Net result from transfer/disposal of assets ".

On the other hand, the English version of the same press release did not include the footnote with the description of how the earnings per share are calculated.

The income statement scheme, highlighting the aforementioned information, is shown below. This scheme, including the explanatory note, replaces the previously published one:

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Full Year

(Thousands of Euro) 2019 2018 Revenues 124,911 115,347 Total operating costs 80,013 73,354 Purchase costs for other raw materials 1,358 1,271 Costs for services 31,732 28,766 Costs for personnel 14,500 16,125 Other management costs 33,902 27,548 Other income 1,479 355 Amortization and depreciation 23,325 20,927 Operating result 21,573 21,066 Financial income 142 147 Financial charges 1,259 1,160 Evaluation of subsidiary companies with the net equity method 648 1,407 Earnings before tax 21,105 21,460 Taxes for the year 6,626 6,733 Result of the year 14,479 14,727 Net result from transer/disposal of assets 478,737 31,773 Net result for the year 493,216 46,499 Group's Net Result 493,216 44,625 Third parties Net Result 0 1,874 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1. Components that can be reclassified to the income statement Fair value of derivatives, changes in the period net of tax (98) (0) 2. Components that can not be reclassified to the income statement Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations net of tax (124) 24 Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations net of tax of the companies held for sale (0) (13) Total comprehensive income 492,994 44,230 Group's overall net result 492,994 42,591 Third parties' overall net result 0 1,639 Base income per share 2.202 0.200 Diluted net income per share 2.202 0.200

Earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income for the period attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average number of shares net of own shares. For the purposes of the calculation of the basic earnings per share, we specify that the numerator is the economic result for the period less the share attributable to third parties. There are no preference dividends, conversions of preferred shares or similar effects that would adjust the results attributable to the holders of ordinary shares in the Company. Diluted profits for shares result as equal to those for shares in that ordinary shares that could have a dilutive effect do not exist and no shares or warrants exist that could have the same effect.

