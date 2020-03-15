Ascopiave S p A : Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019)
03/15/2020 | 02:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
ASCOPIAVE: Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019).
It should be noted that the consolidated comprehensive income statement scheme published on page 14 of the Italian version of the press release issued on March 13th, 2020, although correctly reporting the balances of the items represented, was not complete, failing to highlight, due to a bare clerical error, the " Net result from transfer/disposal of assets ".
On the other hand, the English version of the same press release did not include the footnote with the description of how the earnings per share are calculated.
The income statement scheme, highlighting the aforementioned information, is shown below. This scheme, including the explanatory note, replaces the previously published one:
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Full Year
(Thousands of Euro)
2019
2018
Revenues
124,911
115,347
Total operating costs
80,013
73,354
Purchase costs for other raw materials
1,358
1,271
Costs for services
31,732
28,766
Costs for personnel
14,500
16,125
Other management costs
33,902
27,548
Other income
1,479
355
Amortization and depreciation
23,325
20,927
Operating result
21,573
21,066
Financial income
142
147
Financial charges
1,259
1,160
Evaluation of subsidiary companies with the net equity method
648
1,407
Earnings before tax
21,105
21,460
Taxes for the year
6,626
6,733
Result of the year
14,479
14,727
Net result from transer/disposal of assets
478,737
31,773
Net result for the year
493,216
46,499
Group's Net Result
493,216
44,625
Third parties Net Result
0
1,874
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
1. Components that can be reclassified to the income statement
Fair value of derivatives, changes in the period net of tax
(98)
(0)
2. Components that can not be reclassified to the income statement
Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations
net of tax
(124)
24
Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations
net of tax of the companies held for sale
(0)
(13)
Total comprehensive income
492,994
44,230
Group's overall net result
492,994
42,591
Third parties' overall net result
0
1,639
Base income per share
2.202
0.200
Diluted net income per share
2.202
0.200
Earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income for the period attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average number of shares net of own shares. For the purposes of the calculation of the basic earnings per share, we specify that the numerator is the economic result for the period less the share attributable to third parties. There are no preference dividends, conversions of preferred shares or similar effects that would adjust the results attributable to the holders of ordinary shares in the Company. Diluted profits for shares result as equal to those for shares in that ordinary shares that could have a dilutive effect do not exist and no shares or warrants exist that could have the same effect.
Ascopiave Group is one of a leading national operator in the natural gas distribution industry.
The Group holds concessions and direct assignments to manage the business in 268 Municipalities, providing the service to approximately 775,000 users through a network of over 12,000 kilometres. Ascopiave is also a partner of Hera Group in the marketing of gas and electricity, and holds a 48% stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the industry with a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts to end users, above all in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lombardy regions.
Ascopiave has been listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.