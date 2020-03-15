Log in
Ascopiave S p A : Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019)

03/15/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the press release published on March 13th 2020 (approval of the results for the year 2019).

It should be noted that the consolidated comprehensive income statement scheme published on page 14 of the Italian version of the press release issued on March 13th, 2020, although correctly reporting the balances of the items represented, was not complete, failing to highlight, due to a bare clerical error, the " Net result from transfer/disposal of assets ".

On the other hand, the English version of the same press release did not include the footnote with the description of how the earnings per share are calculated.

The income statement scheme, highlighting the aforementioned information, is shown below. This scheme, including the explanatory note, replaces the previously published one:

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Full Year

(Thousands of Euro)

2019

2018

Revenues

124,911

115,347

Total operating costs

80,013

73,354

Purchase costs for other raw materials

1,358

1,271

Costs for services

31,732

28,766

Costs for personnel

14,500

16,125

Other management costs

33,902

27,548

Other income

1,479

355

Amortization and depreciation

23,325

20,927

Operating result

21,573

21,066

Financial income

142

147

Financial charges

1,259

1,160

Evaluation of subsidiary companies with the net equity method

648

1,407

Earnings before tax

21,105

21,460

Taxes for the year

6,626

6,733

Result of the year

14,479

14,727

Net result from transer/disposal of assets

478,737

31,773

Net result for the year

493,216

46,499

Group's Net Result

493,216

44,625

Third parties Net Result

0

1,874

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

1. Components that can be reclassified to the income statement

Fair value of derivatives, changes in the period net of tax

(98)

(0)

2. Components that can not be reclassified to the income statement

Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations

net of tax

(124)

24

Actuarial (losses)/gains from remeasurement on defined-benefit obligations

net of tax of the companies held for sale

(0)

(13)

Total comprehensive income

492,994

44,230

Group's overall net result

492,994

42,591

Third parties' overall net result

0

1,639

Base income per share

2.202

0.200

Diluted net income per share

2.202

0.200

Earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income for the period attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average number of shares net of own shares. For the purposes of the calculation of the basic earnings per share, we specify that the numerator is the economic result for the period less the share attributable to third parties. There are no preference dividends, conversions of preferred shares or similar effects that would adjust the results attributable to the holders of ordinary shares in the Company. Diluted profits for shares result as equal to those for shares in that ordinary shares that could have a dilutive effect do not exist and no shares or warrants exist that could have the same effect.

1

Ascopiave Group is one of a leading national operator in the natural gas distribution industry.

The Group holds concessions and direct assignments to manage the business in 268 Municipalities, providing the service to approximately 775,000 users through a network of over 12,000 kilometres. Ascopiave is also a partner of Hera Group in the marketing of gas and electricity, and holds a 48% stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the industry with a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts to end users, above all in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave has been listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. 0422 / 416111

Cell. 335 / 1852403

Cell. 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Cell. 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 15 March 2020

2

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 18:21:02 UTC
