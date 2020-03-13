Log in
ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.

(ASC)
Ascopiave S p A : Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

03/13/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A.: Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Ascopiave S.p.A. hereby informs that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements and for the illustration of the consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2019 is convened on 29 April 2020, on first call, and on 29 May 2020 on second call, instead of 23 April 2020 on first call and 24 April 2020 on second call.

The Ascopiave Group is one of the main national operators in the natural gas distribution sector. The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of the business in 268 towns, supplying the service to approximately 775,000 users, through a network which spreads over 12,000 kilometres.

Ascopiave is also partner of the Hera Group in the gas and electricity sales business, holding a 48% capital stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the sector with a portfolio of more than 1million sales contracts, mainly in the Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. + 39 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. +39 0422 / 416111

Mob. +39 335 / 1852403

Mob. +39 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Mob. +39 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 13rd March 2020

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 19:04:01 UTC
