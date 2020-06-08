Log in
06/08/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A.: Appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and the Internal Committees

The Board of Directors of Ascopiave S.p.A., held today, has appointed the Chairman Nicola Cecconato as Chief Executive Officer of the Company granting him the relevant powers.

Furthermore, on the basis of the information received from those directly interested and the information in its possession, the Board of Director has ascertained, under the provisions of the Italian Single Text of Finance and Application Criteria 3.C of the Code of Self-Discipline for Listed Companies, that the directors Greta Pietrobon, Mariachiara Geronazzo, Cristian Novello and Enrico Quarello are in possession of the independence requirements provided by Art. 148, paragraph 3, of the Italian Single Text of Finance and article. 3 of the Code of Self-Discipline for Listed Companies, and that therefore the composition of the Board of Directors is in accordance with article. 147-ter of the Italian Single Text of Finance and art. IA.2.10.6 of the Instructions to the Italian Stock Exchange Regulations regarding STAR companies.

The Board of Auditors has verified that the criteria and verification procedures, adopted by the Board of Directors to assess the independence of its members, have been properly applied.

In addition, on the same date, the Board of Auditors has ascertained the independence requirements of its members according to art. 148 paragraph 3, of the Italian Single Text of Finance on the basis of the information received from those directly affected person. The composition of the Board of Auditors is therefore in accordance with Article 148 of the Italian Single Text of Finance.

The Board of Directors also formed the Control and Risks Committee, identifying as components of the latter:

  • Cristian Novello (Chairman), indipendent director;
  • Roberto Bet, non executive director;
  • Mariachiara Geronazzo, indipendent director.

In addition, the Board of Directors formed the Remuneration Committee, identifying as components of the latter:

  • Greta Pietrobon (Chairman), indipendent director;
  • Enrico Quarello, indipendent director;
  • Luisa Vecchiato, non executive director.

The curriculum vitae of each director and auditor, as well as information about the belonging lists are available on the Ascopiave website www.gruppoascopiave.it.

The Ascopiave Group is one of the main national operators in the natural gas distribution sector. The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of the business in 268 towns, supplying the service to approximately 775,000 users, through a network which spreads over 12,000 kilometres.

Ascopiave is also partner of the Hera Group in the gas and electricity sales business, holding a 48% capital stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the sector with a portfolio of more than 1million sales contracts, mainly in the Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Contact: Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. +39 0438/980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. +39 0422 / 416111

Mob. +39 335/1852403

Mob. +39 335 / 6085019

Bignucolo Giacomo - Investor Relator

Mob. +39 335/1311193

Pieve di Soligo (TV), 8th June 2020

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 18:22:03 UTC
