Ascopiave S p A : Conference call, Pieve di Soligo – 16 marzo 2020

On 19th December 2019 Ascopiave S.p.A. and Hera S.p.A. have finalized the transaction that formalizes operation that marks the birth of the largest energy operator in North-Eastern Italy with over one million customers.
The Hera Group has transfered to Estenergy S.p.A. their sale activities in the "Triveneto" and has acquired the control of the company, while Ascopiave has acquired a minority stake of 48%, with a sales option right that can be executed within the seventh year from the closing of the operation.
Amgas Blu will be finally sold from Ascopiave to the Hera Group.
Following this operation, the Ascopiave Group accounts the activities attributable to the discontinued companies as discontinued operations, according to IFRS 5 international accounting principle.
In the FY 2019 income stament, therefore, the results of the activities mentioned are highlighted in
the item "net result from discontinued operations".
In order to expose the variations of the results achieved by the discontinued operations and to analyze their most significant determinants, a pro-forma income statement has been prepared which shows the relevant revenues, the costs and the intermediate operating results.
100%
48%
100%
100%
89%
100%
51%
100%
49%
100%
100%
100%
30,94%
(in liquidation)
100%
Acquired from Hera
comm
NordEst
Group
3%
Acquired from Hera
Group
Acquired from Hera Group
Gas distribution
Gas and electricity sales
Other activities
(Thousand of Euro)
Revenues
(Cost of raw materials and consumables)
(Cost of services)
(Cost of personnel)
(Other operating costs)
Other operating income
EBITDA
(Depreciations and amortizations)
(Provisions)
EBIT
Financial income / (expenses)
Evaluation of companies with net assets method
(*)
EBT
(Income taxes)
Earnings after taxes
Net result from discontinued operations
Net income
(Net income of minorities)
Net income of the Group
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
124.911
115.347
9.564
+8%
(1.358)
(1.271)
(88)
+7%
(31.732)
(28.766)
(2.966)
+10%
(14.500)
(16.125)
1.625
-10%
(33.902)
(27.533)
(6.369)
+23%
1.479
355
1.125
+317%
44.898
42.008
2.890
+7%
(23.325)
(20.927)
(2.399)
+11%
-
(15)
15
-100%
21.573
21.066
507
+2%
(1.117)
(1.013)
(104)
+10%
648
1.407
(759)
-54%
21.105
21.460
(355)
-2%
(6.626)
(6.733)
108
-2%
14.479
14.727
(248)
-2%
478.737
31.773
446.965
+1407%
493.216
46.499
446.717
+961%
-
(1.874)
1.874
-100%
493.216
44.625
448.591
+1005%
(*) Result of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method (data are considered pro-rata): Euro 0,6 mln (Euro 1,4 mln in FY 2018).
(Thousand of Euro)
Tangible assets (*)
Non tangible assets (*)
Investments in associates
(**)
Other fixed assets
Fixed assets
Operating current assets
(Operating current liabilities)
(Operating non current liabilities)
Net working capital
Total capital employed
Group shareholders equity
Minorities
Net financial position
Total sources
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Chg
Chg %
34.694
32.724
1.970
+6%
615.108
432.637
182.471
+42%
449.945
68.357
381.588
+558%
22.687
23.401
(715)
-3%
1.122.433
557.118
565.315
+101%
99.349
219.660
(120.311)
-55%
(82.458)
(160.146)
77.688
-49%
(52.850)
(51.245)
(1.605)
+3%
(35.959)
8.268
(44.227)
-535%
1.086.474
565.386
521.087
+92%
873.492
443.567
429.926
+97%
-
4.303
(4.303)
-100%
212.981
117.517
95.464
+81%
1.086.474
565.386
521.087
+92%
(*) Applying IFRIC 12 involves categorising the infrastructures under concession from tangible to intangible assets;
Value of the associated companies consolidated with net equity consolidation method (pro-rata): Unigas Distribuzione Gas, Euro 0,0 mln (Euro 21,5 mln as of 31st December 2018); sale companies, Euro 395,9 mln (Euro 46,8 mln as of 31st December 2018). Stake in Hera Comm, Euro 54,0 mln (Euro 0,0 mln as of 31st December 2018).
Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method
9
Operating data (1)
FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Number of gas distribution users
+190.859 +32,5%
777.252
188.771
586.393 (**)
588.481
31/12/201931/12/2018
New consolidation area (*)
Old consolidation area
(*) AP Reti Gas Nord Est, company consolidated from 31st December 2019;
(**) Unigas Distribuzione Gas users are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas.
Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method
10
Operating data (2)
FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Volumes of gas distributed (*)
(Million of standard cubic meters)
-10,9
-0,9%
1.151,7
1.162,6
2019
2018
(*) Unigas Distribuzione Gas volumes of gas distributed are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas..
Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method
11
Economic data
FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Companies consolidated with full consolidation method
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Revenues
124.911
115.347
9.564
+8,3%
EBITDA
44.898
42.008
2.890
+6,9%
% on revenues
+35,9%
+36,4%
EBIT
21.573
21.066
507
+2,4%
% on revenues
+17,3%
+18,3%
Companies consolidated with net equity consolidation method (*)
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Revenues
3.964
4.844
(881)
-18,2%
EBITDA
1.483
3.225
(1.742)
-54,0%
% on revenues
+37,4%
+66,6%
EBIT
838
1.798
(960)
-53,4%
% on revenues
+21,1%
+37,1%
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Revenues bridge
Companies consolidated with full consolidation method
(Thousand of Euro)
+9.564 +8,3%
6.430
3.923
-855
115.347
124.911
Revenues 2018
Gas distribution tariff
Revenues from energy
Other revenues
Revenues 2019
revenues
efficiency certificates
Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method
13
EBIT bridge
FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
EBIT bridge
Companies consolidated with full consolidation method
(Thousand of Euro)
+507 +2,4%
6.456
-2.383
-3.566(*)
21.066
21.573
EBIT 2018
Gas distribution tariff
Depreciations and
Other net operating costs
EBIT 2019
revenues
amortizations / provisions
(*) For more details check out to slide at page 16.
(Thousand of Euro) (*)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Gas distribution tariff revenues
79.777
73.321
6.456
+8,8%
Gas distribution tariff revenues (A)
Companies consolidated with full
79.777
73.321
6.456
+8,8%
consolidation method
(Thousand of Euro) (*)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Gas distribution tariff revenues (B)
Companies consolidated with net equity
2.885
5.733
(2.848)
-49,7%
consolidation method (**)
Gas distribution tariff revenues (A+B)
82.662
79.054
3.608
+4,6%
Economic data before elisions; (**) Data are considered pro-rata.
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Other revenues
44.476
41.408
3.068
+7,4%
Other costs of raw materials and services
(64.854)
(56.596)
(8.259)
+14,6%
Cost of personnel
(14.500)
(16.125)
1.625
-10,1%
Other net operating costs (A)
Companies consolidated with full
(34.879)
(31.313)
(3.566)
+11,4%
consolidation method
Increase of other net operating costs: - Euro 3,6 mln
of which:
decrease of cost of personnel: + Euro 1,6 mln;
decrease of margin on energy efficiency tasks management: - Euro 4,0 mln;
increase of gas distribution concession fees: - Euro 1,8 mln;
decrease of CSEA contributions for security incentives: - Euro 0,3 mln;
other variations: + Euro 0,9 mln.
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Other net operating costs (A)
Companies consolidated with full
(34.879)
(31.313)
(3.566)
+11,4%
consolidation method
Other net operating costs (B)
Companies consolidated with net equity
(1.402)
(2.508)
1.106
-44,1%
consolidation method (*)
Other net operating costs (A+B)
(36.281)
(33.821)
(2.460)
+7,3%
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Number of employees
+84
+21,2%
481
103
378
397
(**)
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
New consolidation area (*)
Old consolidation area
(*) AP Reti Gas Nord Est, company consolidated from 31st December 2019;
Unigas Distribuzione Gas employees are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas.
Cost of personnel
(Thousand of Euro)
-1.625
-10,1%
299
-1.924
16.125 14.500
Cost of personnel 2018
Capitalized cost of personnel
Other changes
Cost of personnel 2019
Cost of personnel changes:
capitalized cost of personnel: + Euro 0,3 mln
other: - Euro 1,9 mln, of which:
+ Euro 0,2 mln: compensations related to the long term incentive plan
- Euro 2,4 mln: 2018 compensations for the termination of the employment contracts with the general manager and the CFO
+ Euro 0,3 mln: other changes
6M 2019 cost of personnel of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method: Euro 0,3 mln.
Capex (*)
+4.949 +16,8%
34.414
(**)
(Thousand of Euro)
29.465
Gas distribution systems: Euro 22,0 mln
Gas meters: Euro 9,4 mln
Investments in hardware and software: Euro 2,2 mln
Other: Euro 0,8 mln
2019
2018
6M 2019 investments of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method: Euro 0,4 mln.
(*) Excluding network extension in new urbanized areas that according to IAS are considerated as operating costs and not investments;
Investments in intangible assets and in tangible assets (excluded realizations, investments in associated and investments relative to the application of IFRS 16 accounting principle).
Net financial position and cash flow
Companies consolidated with full consolidation method
(Thousand of Euro)
-117.51737.318
-95.464 +81,2%
5.964
3.453
-212.981
-47.715
-82.645
-11.840
31/12/2018
Cash flow
Capex
Change in net
Change in net
Change in
Cash flows from
31/12/2019
working capital
working capital
shareholders'
discontinued
(operating
(fiscal activities)
equity
operations
activities)
(Migliaia di Euro) (*)
Long term financial borrowings (>12 months) Current position of long term financial borrowings Short term financial borrowings (<12 months)
Total financial debt
Fixed rate borrowings
Floating rate borrowings
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Chg
Chg %
135.083
55.111
79.972
+145,1%
30.778
8.014
22.764
+284,1%
38.994
56.381
(17.387)
-30,8%
204.855
119.506
85.349
+71,4%
143.611
36.874
106.737
+289,5%
61.244
82.632
(21.388)
-25,9%
FY 2019 average cost of debt: 0,35% (vs 2018 rate: 0,51%)
(*) Data refers to only companies consolidated with full consolidation method.
Premise
Financial highlights
Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies
Operating data
Economic data
EBIT bridge
Dividend
Disclaimer
Number of gas sales customers
-15.639
-3.388
-2,9%
-3,2%
521.844
537.483
103.759
107.146
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Discontinued companies
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Volumes of gas sold
(Million of standard cubic meters)
-21,8-2,8%
759,6
781,4
-10,4
-8,2%
116,7
127,1
2019
2018
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
2019
2018
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Number of electricity sales customers
+20.184
+5.333
+24,5%
+32,2%
102.627
82.443
21.881
16.549
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Discontinued companies
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Volumes of electricity sold
(Gigawatt hours)
+83,7
+11,9
+21,3%
+18,5%
476,4
392,7
76,3
64,4
2019
2018
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
2019
2018
Discontinued companies
(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Revenues
582.838
572.776
10.062
+1,8%
EBITDA
42.734
37.414
5.320
+14,2%
% on revenues
+7,3%
+6,5%
EBIT
38.653
33.702
4.951
+14,7%
% on revenues
+6,6%
+5,9%
Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(Thousand of Euro)
2019
2018
Chg
Chg %
Revenues
79.530
78.457
1.073
+1,4%
EBITDA
8.889
9.599
(710)
-7,4%
% on revenues
+11,2%
+12,2%
EBIT
7.724
8.466
(741)
-8,8%
% on revenues
+9,7%
+10,8%
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
EBIT bridge
Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with full consolidation method)
(Thousand of Euro)
+4.951 +14,7%
3.568
54
2.428
-369
-730
38.653 33.702
EBIT 2018
Gross margin on gas
Gross margin on
Gross margin on
Depreciations and Other net operating
EBIT 2019
sales
trading gas sales
electricity sales
amortizations /
costs
provisions
EBIT bridge
Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)
(Thousand of Euro)
-741-8,8%
0
464
-31
-112
-1.062
8.466
7.724
EBIT 2018
Gross margin on gas
Gross margin on
Gross margin on
Depreciations and Other net operating
EBIT 2019
sales
trading gas sales
electricity sales
amortizations /
costs
provisions
(*) Data are considered pro-rata.
DIVIDEND PROPOSED
0,2133 Euro per share
(Euro 47,8 mln)
Detachment
Record
Payment
date
date
date
If approved on first meeting:
11th May 2020
12th May 2020
13th May 2020
If approved on second meeting:
8th Jun 2020
9th Jun 2020
10th Jun 2020
Dividends paid (Thousand of Euro) (*) Group Net Income (Thousand of Euro)
Payout ratio
Dividends per share (Euro)
Dividend yield (**)
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
(Proposal)
47.770
27.835
40.016
40.016
33.347
33.332
26.666
493.479
44.625
47.135
53.635
43.014
35.583
38.678
10%
62%
85%
75%
78%
94%
69%
0,2133
0,125
0,180
0,180
0,150
0,150
0,120
5,8%
4,0%
5,3%
7,2%
7,0%
7,6%
8,4%
Dividends to be paid estimated on the base of the outstanding shares at the end of the financial year; (**) Dividend yield = dividends per share / average price per share in the year.
This presentation has been prepared by Ascopiave S.p.A. for information purposes only and for use in presentations of the Group's results and strategies.
For further details on the Ascopiave Group, reference should be made to publicly available information, including the Quarterly Reports and the Annual reports.
Statements contained in this presentation, particularly the ones regarding any Ascopiave Group possible or assumed future performance, are or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in global economic business, changes in the price of certain commodities including electricity and gas, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Moreover, forward looking statements are currently only at the date they are made.
Any reference to past performance of the Ascopiave Group shall not be taken as an indication of the future performance.
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms.