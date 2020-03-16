Ascopiave S p A : Conference call, Pieve di Soligo – 16 marzo 2020

On 19th December 2019 Ascopiave S.p.A. and Hera S.p.A. have finalized the transaction that formalizes operation that marks the birth of the largest energy operator in North-Eastern Italy with over one million customers.

The Hera Group has transfered to Estenergy S.p.A. their sale activities in the "Triveneto" and has acquired the control of the company, while Ascopiave has acquired a minority stake of 48%, with a sales option right that can be executed within the seventh year from the closing of the operation.

Amgas Blu will be finally sold from Ascopiave to the Hera Group.

Following this operation, the Ascopiave Group accounts the activities attributable to the discontinued companies as discontinued operations, according to IFRS 5 international accounting principle.

In the FY 2019 income stament, therefore, the results of the activities mentioned are highlighted in

the item "net result from discontinued operations".

In order to expose the variations of the results achieved by the discontinued operations and to analyze their most significant determinants, a pro-forma income statement has been prepared which shows the relevant revenues, the costs and the intermediate operating results.