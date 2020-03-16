Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ascopiave S.p.A.    ASC   IT0004093263

ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.

(ASC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascopiave S p A : Conference call, Pieve di Soligo – 16 marzo 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:12am EDT

G r u p p o A s c o p i a v e

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Conference Call

Pieve di Soligo, 16th March 2020

Gruppo

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise ……………………………………………………….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….….

Pag. 3

Financial highlights ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….………………………………………

Pag. 5

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method ……

Pag. 9

Discontinued companies …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…

Pag. 23

Dividend …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Pag. 31

Disclaimer …………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Pag. 33

2

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

  • Ascopiave - Hera partnership
    Financial highlights
    Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies
    Dividend Disclaimer

Premise

3

Ascopiave - Hera partnership

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

On 19th December 2019 Ascopiave S.p.A. and Hera S.p.A. have finalized the transaction that formalizes operation that marks the birth of the largest energy operator in North-Eastern Italy with over one million customers.

The Hera Group has transfered to Estenergy S.p.A. their sale activities in the "Triveneto" and has acquired the control of the company, while Ascopiave has acquired a minority stake of 48%, with a sales option right that can be executed within the seventh year from the closing of the operation.

Amgas Blu will be finally sold from Ascopiave to the Hera Group.

Following this operation, the Ascopiave Group accounts the activities attributable to the discontinued companies as discontinued operations, according to IFRS 5 international accounting principle.

In the FY 2019 income stament, therefore, the results of the activities mentioned are highlighted in

the item "net result from discontinued operations".

In order to expose the variations of the results achieved by the discontinued operations and to analyze their most significant determinants, a pro-forma income statement has been prepared which shows the relevant revenues, the costs and the intermediate operating results.

Premise

4

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

Financial highlights

  • Ascopiave Group structure as of 31st December 2019
  • FY 2019 consolidated income statement
  • Consolidated balance sheet as of 31st December 2019

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies

Dividend

Disclaimer

Financial highlights

5

Ascopiave Group structure as of 31st December 2019

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

100%

48%

100%

100%

89%

100%

51%

100%

49%

100%

100%

100%

30,94%

(in liquidation)

100%

Acquired from Hera

comm

NordEst

Group

3%

Acquired from Hera

Group

Acquired from Hera Group

Gas distribution

Gas and electricity sales

Other activities

Financial highlights

6

FY 2019 consolidated income statement

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Thousand of Euro)

Revenues

(Cost of raw materials and consumables)

(Cost of services)

(Cost of personnel)

(Other operating costs)

Other operating income

EBITDA

(Depreciations and amortizations)

(Provisions)

EBIT

Financial income / (expenses)

Evaluation of companies with net assets method

(*)

EBT

(Income taxes)

Earnings after taxes

Net result from discontinued operations

Net income

(Net income of minorities)

Net income of the Group

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

124.911

115.347

9.564

+8%

(1.358)

(1.271)

(88)

+7%

(31.732)

(28.766)

(2.966)

+10%

(14.500)

(16.125)

1.625

-10%

(33.902)

(27.533)

(6.369)

+23%

1.479

355

1.125

+317%

44.898

42.008

2.890

+7%

(23.325)

(20.927)

(2.399)

+11%

-

(15)

15

-100%

21.573

21.066

507

+2%

(1.117)

(1.013)

(104)

+10%

648

1.407

(759)

-54%

21.105

21.460

(355)

-2%

(6.626)

(6.733)

108

-2%

14.479

14.727

(248)

-2%

478.737

31.773

446.965

+1407%

493.216

46.499

446.717

+961%

-

(1.874)

1.874

-100%

493.216

44.625

448.591

+1005%

(*) Result of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method (data are considered pro-rata): Euro 0,6 mln (Euro 1,4 mln in FY 2018).

Financial highlights

7

Consolidated balance sheet as of 31st December 2019

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Thousand of Euro)

Tangible assets (*)

Non tangible assets (*)

Investments in associates

(**)

Other fixed assets

Fixed assets

Operating current assets

(Operating current liabilities)

(Operating non current liabilities)

Net working capital

Total capital employed

Group shareholders equity

Minorities

Net financial position

Total sources

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Chg

Chg %

34.694

32.724

1.970

+6%

615.108

432.637

182.471

+42%

449.945

68.357

381.588

+558%

22.687

23.401

(715)

-3%

1.122.433

557.118

565.315

+101%

99.349

219.660

(120.311)

-55%

(82.458)

(160.146)

77.688

-49%

(52.850)

(51.245)

(1.605)

+3%

(35.959)

8.268

(44.227)

-535%

1.086.474

565.386

521.087

+92%

873.492

443.567

429.926

+97%

-

4.303

(4.303)

-100%

212.981

117.517

95.464

+81%

1.086.474

565.386

521.087

+92%

(*) Applying IFRIC 12 involves categorising the infrastructures under concession from tangible to intangible assets;

  1. Value of the associated companies consolidated with net equity consolidation method (pro-rata): Unigas Distribuzione Gas, Euro 0,0 mln (Euro 21,5 mln as of 31st December 2018); sale companies, Euro 395,9 mln (Euro 46,8 mln as of 31st December 2018). Stake in Hera Comm, Euro 54,0 mln (Euro 0,0 mln as of 31st December 2018).

Financial highlights

8

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

Financial highlights

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

  • Operating data
  • Economic data
  • Revenues bridge
  • EBIT bridge
  • Gas distribution tariff revenues
  • Other net operating costs
  • Personnel
  • Capex
  • Net financial position and cash flow

Discontinued companies

Dividend

Disclaimer

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

9

Operating data (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Number of gas distribution users

+190.859 +32,5%

777.252

188.771

586.393 (**)

588.481

31/12/201931/12/2018

New consolidation area (*)

Old consolidation area

(*) AP Reti Gas Nord Est, company consolidated from 31st December 2019;

(**) Unigas Distribuzione Gas users are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

10

Operating data (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Volumes of gas distributed (*)

(Million of standard cubic meters)

-10,9

-0,9%

1.151,7

1.162,6

2019

2018

(*) Unigas Distribuzione Gas volumes of gas distributed are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas..

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

11

Economic data

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Companies consolidated with full consolidation method

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Revenues

124.911

115.347

9.564

+8,3%

EBITDA

44.898

42.008

2.890

+6,9%

% on revenues

+35,9%

+36,4%

EBIT

21.573

21.066

507

+2,4%

% on revenues

+17,3%

+18,3%

Companies consolidated with net equity consolidation method (*)

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Revenues

3.964

4.844

(881)

-18,2%

EBITDA

1.483

3.225

(1.742)

-54,0%

% on revenues

+37,4%

+66,6%

EBIT

838

1.798

(960)

-53,4%

% on revenues

+21,1%

+37,1%

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

12

Revenues bridge

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Revenues bridge

Companies consolidated with full consolidation method

(Thousand of Euro)

+9.564 +8,3%

6.430

3.923

-855

115.347

124.911

Revenues 2018

Gas distribution tariff

Revenues from energy

Other revenues

Revenues 2019

revenues

efficiency certificates

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

13

EBIT bridge

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

EBIT bridge

Companies consolidated with full consolidation method

(Thousand of Euro)

+507 +2,4%

6.456

-2.383

-3.566(*)

21.066

21.573

EBIT 2018

Gas distribution tariff

Depreciations and

Other net operating costs

EBIT 2019

revenues

amortizations / provisions

(*) For more details check out to slide at page 16.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

14

Gas distribution tariff revenues

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Thousand of Euro) (*)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Gas distribution tariff revenues

79.777

73.321

6.456

+8,8%

Gas distribution tariff revenues (A)

Companies consolidated with full

79.777

73.321

6.456

+8,8%

consolidation method

(Thousand of Euro) (*)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Gas distribution tariff revenues (B)

Companies consolidated with net equity

2.885

5.733

(2.848)

-49,7%

consolidation method (**)

Gas distribution tariff revenues (A+B)

82.662

79.054

3.608

+4,6%

  1. Economic data before elisions; (**) Data are considered pro-rata.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

15

Other net operating costs (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Other revenues

44.476

41.408

3.068

+7,4%

Other costs of raw materials and services

(64.854)

(56.596)

(8.259)

+14,6%

Cost of personnel

(14.500)

(16.125)

1.625

-10,1%

Other net operating costs (A)

Companies consolidated with full

(34.879)

(31.313)

(3.566)

+11,4%

consolidation method

Increase of other net operating costs: - Euro 3,6 mln

of which:

  • decrease of cost of personnel: + Euro 1,6 mln;
  • decrease of margin on energy efficiency tasks management: - Euro 4,0 mln;
  • increase of gas distribution concession fees: - Euro 1,8 mln;
  • decrease of CSEA contributions for security incentives: - Euro 0,3 mln;
  • other variations: + Euro 0,9 mln.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

16

Other net operating costs (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Other net operating costs (A)

Companies consolidated with full

(34.879)

(31.313)

(3.566)

+11,4%

consolidation method

Other net operating costs (B)

Companies consolidated with net equity

(1.402)

(2.508)

1.106

-44,1%

consolidation method (*)

Other net operating costs (A+B)

(36.281)

(33.821)

(2.460)

+7,3%

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

17

Personnel (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Number of employees

+84

+21,2%

481

103

378

397

(**)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

New consolidation area (*)

Old consolidation area

(*) AP Reti Gas Nord Est, company consolidated from 31st December 2019;

  1. Unigas Distribuzione Gas employees are included (at 100%). The company is merged by incorporation in Ascopiave from 1° July 2019. On the same date the operating activities in the gas distribution sector were transferred to Edigas Distribuzione Gas.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

18

Personnel (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Cost of personnel

(Thousand of Euro)

-1.625

-10,1%

299

-1.924

16.125 14.500

Cost of personnel 2018

Capitalized cost of personnel

Other changes

Cost of personnel 2019

Cost of personnel changes:

  • capitalized cost of personnel: + Euro 0,3 mln
  • other: - Euro 1,9 mln, of which:
  1. + Euro 0,2 mln: compensations related to the long term incentive plan
  1. - Euro 2,4 mln: 2018 compensations for the termination of the employment contracts with the general manager and the CFO
  1. + Euro 0,3 mln: other changes

6M 2019 cost of personnel of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method: Euro 0,3 mln.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

19

Capex

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Capex (*)

+4.949 +16,8%

34.414

(**)

(Thousand of Euro)

29.465

  • Gas distribution systems: Euro 22,0 mln
  • Gas meters: Euro 9,4 mln
  • Investments in hardware and software: Euro 2,2 mln
  • Other: Euro 0,8 mln

2019

2018

6M 2019 investments of Unigas Distribuzione Gas, company consolidated with net equity consolidation method: Euro 0,4 mln.

(*) Excluding network extension in new urbanized areas that according to IAS are considerated as operating costs and not investments;

  1. Investments in intangible assets and in tangible assets (excluded realizations, investments in associated and investments relative to the application of IFRS 16 accounting principle).

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

20

Net financial position and cash flow (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net financial position and cash flow

Companies consolidated with full consolidation method

(Thousand of Euro)

-117.51737.318

-95.464 +81,2%

5.964

3.453

-212.981

-47.715

-82.645

-11.840

31/12/2018

Cash flow

Capex

Change in net

Change in net

Change in

Cash flows from

31/12/2019

working capital

working capital

shareholders'

discontinued

(operating

(fiscal activities)

equity

operations

activities)

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

21

Net financial position and cash flow (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Migliaia di Euro) (*)

Long term financial borrowings (>12 months) Current position of long term financial borrowings Short term financial borrowings (<12 months)

Total financial debt

Fixed rate borrowings

Floating rate borrowings

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Chg

Chg %

135.083

55.111

79.972

+145,1%

30.778

8.014

22.764

+284,1%

38.994

56.381

(17.387)

-30,8%

204.855

119.506

85.349

+71,4%

143.611

36.874

106.737

+289,5%

61.244

82.632

(21.388)

-25,9%

FY 2019 average cost of debt: 0,35% (vs 2018 rate: 0,51%)

(*) Data refers to only companies consolidated with full consolidation method.

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method

22

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

Financial highlights

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies

  • Operating data
  • Economic data
  • EBIT bridge

Dividend

Disclaimer

Discontinued companies

23

Operating data (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Number of gas sales customers

-15.639

-3.388

-2,9%

-3,2%

521.844

537.483

103.759

107.146

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Discontinued companies

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

24

Operating data (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Volumes of gas sold

(Million of standard cubic meters)

-21,8-2,8%

759,6

781,4

-10,4

-8,2%

116,7

127,1

2019

2018

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

2019

2018

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

25

Operating data (3)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Number of electricity sales customers

+20.184

+5.333

+24,5%

+32,2%

102.627

82.443

21.881

16.549

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Discontinued companies

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

26

Operating data (4)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Volumes of electricity sold

(Gigawatt hours)

+83,7

+11,9

+21,3%

+18,5%

476,4

392,7

76,3

64,4

2019

2018

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

2019

2018

Discontinued companies

(previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

27

Economic data

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Revenues

582.838

572.776

10.062

+1,8%

EBITDA

42.734

37.414

5.320

+14,2%

% on revenues

+7,3%

+6,5%

EBIT

38.653

33.702

4.951

+14,7%

% on revenues

+6,6%

+5,9%

Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(Thousand of Euro)

2019

2018

Chg

Chg %

Revenues

79.530

78.457

1.073

+1,4%

EBITDA

8.889

9.599

(710)

-7,4%

% on revenues

+11,2%

+12,2%

EBIT

7.724

8.466

(741)

-8,8%

% on revenues

+9,7%

+10,8%

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

28

EBIT bridge (1)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

EBIT bridge

Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with full consolidation method)

(Thousand of Euro)

+4.951 +14,7%

3.568

54

2.428

-369

-730

38.653 33.702

EBIT 2018

Gross margin on gas

Gross margin on

Gross margin on

Depreciations and Other net operating

EBIT 2019

sales

trading gas sales

electricity sales

amortizations /

costs

provisions

Discontinued companies

29

EBIT bridge (2)

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

EBIT bridge

Discontinued companies (previously consolidated with net equity consolidation method) (*)

(Thousand of Euro)

-741-8,8%

0

464

-31

-112

-1.062

8.466

7.724

EBIT 2018

Gross margin on gas

Gross margin on

Gross margin on

Depreciations and Other net operating

EBIT 2019

sales

trading gas sales

electricity sales

amortizations /

costs

provisions

(*) Data are considered pro-rata.

Discontinued companies

30

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

Financial highlights

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies

Dividend

  • Dividend proposal
    Disclaimer

Dividend

31

Dividend proposal

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

DIVIDEND PROPOSED

0,2133 Euro per share

(Euro 47,8 mln)

Detachment

Record

Payment

date

date

date

If approved on first meeting:

11th May 2020

12th May 2020

13th May 2020

If approved on second meeting:

8th Jun 2020

9th Jun 2020

10th Jun 2020

Dividends paid (Thousand of Euro) (*) Group Net Income (Thousand of Euro)

Payout ratio

Dividends per share (Euro)

Dividend yield (**)

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

(Proposal)

47.770

27.835

40.016

40.016

33.347

33.332

26.666

493.479

44.625

47.135

53.635

43.014

35.583

38.678

10%

62%

85%

75%

78%

94%

69%

0,2133

0,125

0,180

0,180

0,150

0,150

0,120

5,8%

4,0%

5,3%

7,2%

7,0%

7,6%

8,4%

  1. Dividends to be paid estimated on the base of the outstanding shares at the end of the financial year; (**) Dividend yield = dividends per share / average price per share in the year.

Dividend

32

Contents

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Premise

Financial highlights

Companies consolidated with full and with net equity consolidation method Discontinued companies

Dividend

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

33

Disclaimer

FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

  • This presentation has been prepared by Ascopiave S.p.A. for information purposes only and for use in presentations of the Group's results and strategies.
  • For further details on the Ascopiave Group, reference should be made to publicly available information, including the Quarterly Reports and the Annual reports.
  • Statements contained in this presentation, particularly the ones regarding any Ascopiave Group possible or assumed future performance, are or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in global economic business, changes in the price of certain commodities including electricity and gas, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Moreover, forward looking statements are currently only at the date they are made.
  • Any reference to past performance of the Ascopiave Group shall not be taken as an indication of the future performance.
  • This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
  • By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms.

Disclaimer

34

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
05:12aASCOPIAVE S P A : Conference call, Pieve di Soligo – 16 marzo 2020
PU
03/15ASCOPIAVE S P A : Amendment of the consolidated income statement reported in the..
PU
03/13ASCOPIAVE S P A : Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 of..
PU
03/13ASCOPIAVE S P A : The Board of Directors has approved the results for the year 2..
PU
03/10ASCOPIAVE S.P.A. : annual earnings release
03/09ASCOPIAVE S P A : Buy Back – febbraio 2020
PU
03/02ASCOPIAVE S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
02/24ASCOPIAVE S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
02/17ASCOPIAVE S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
02/10ASCOPIAVE S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 31,6 M
Net income 2020 45,2 M
Debt 2020 227 M
Yield 2020 6,08%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,21x
EV / Sales2021 6,99x
Capitalization 678 M
Chart ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ascopiave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,37  €
Last Close Price 3,02  €
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicola Cecconato Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riccardo Paggiaro Finance Director
Antonio Vendraminelli Chief Technology Officer
Dimitri Coin Independent Director
Enrico Quarello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.-20.97%751
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED1.24%32 012
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED8.25%11 585
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED7.57%11 389
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.24%4 679
ONE GAS, INC.-15.59%4 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group