Ascopiave S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Ascopiave announces today that the Company purchased on the automated share market, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 23rd April 2019, in the period between 14.10.2019 and 18.10.2019 no. 107,901 ordinary shares at an average price of Euro 3.8277 per share, for a total of Euro 413,011.98.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) on a daily basis are reported below:

Date Number of ordinary Average price Consideration shares purchased (euro) (euro) 14.10.2019 27,000 3.8548 104,079.60 15.10.2019 27,901 3.8623 107,762.03 16.10.2019 - - - 17.10.2019 30,500 3.7997 115,890.85 18.10.2019 22,500 3.7902 85,279.50

Following these operations, Ascopiave now directly holds a total of no. 9,242,905 treasuary shares, equal to 3.943% of the share capital.

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 228 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

