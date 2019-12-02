Log in
Ascopiave S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Ascopiave announces today that the Company purchased on the automated share market, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 23rd April 2019, in the period between 25.11.2019 and 29.11.2019 no. 108,000 ordinary shares at an average price of Euro 3.9358 per share, for a total of Euro 425,067.30.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) on a daily basis are reported below:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price

Consideration

shares purchased

(euro)

(euro)

25.11.2019

13,000

3.8604

50,185.20

26.11.2019

25,000

3.8561

96,402.50

27.11.2019

25,000

3.9510

98,775.00

28.11.2019

19,000

3.9720

75,468.00

29.11.2019

26,000

4.0091

104,236.60

Following these operations, Ascopiave now directly holds a total of no. 9,971,952 treasuary shares, equal to 4.254% of the share capital.

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 228 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. 0422 / 416111

Cell. 335 / 1852403

Cell. 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Cell. 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 02.12.2019

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 13:59:01 UTC
