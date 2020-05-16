Log in
ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.

(ASC)
Ascopiave S p A : Shareholders' Meeting – Proposed resolutions and questions

05/16/2020 | 09:36am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting - Proposed resolutions and questions

The Company informs that it has received from the shareholder Spresiano Municipality, also on behalf of the other member municipalities adhering to the shareholder agreement concerning shares representing 5,934 % of the share capital of Ascopiave S.p.A., some proposed resolutions as well as some questions on certain points on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020, presented in the terms set out in the press release concerning "Clarifications on organization of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting" published on April 17, 2020. In order to allow all shareholders to know these requests, the document sent by the aforementioned shareholders, available at the registered office, is published today, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the authorized storage mechanism "e Market STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) of Spafid Connect S.p.A., as well as on the website www.gruppoascopiave.it, it being understood that in order to allow shareholders to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner, Ascopiave will publish the assessments regarding the requests received in due time before the deadline for conferring or revoking the proxy and voting instructions to the designated representative.

The Ascopiave Group is one of the leading operators in natural gas distribution in the country. The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of activities in 268 towns, supplying services to about 775,000 inhabitants, through a network which spreads over 12,000 kilometres.

Ascopiave is also a partner of the Hera Group in the marketing of gas and electric power, through a 48% stake in Estenergy, a leading operator in the field holding a portfolio of over 1 million sales contracts to end users, mainly in Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Lombardy regions.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. +39 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. +39 0422 / 416111

Mob. +39 335 / 1852403

Mob. +39 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Mob. +39 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 16h May 2020

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 13:35:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 147 M
EBIT 2020 27,7 M
Net income 2020 42,4 M
Debt 2020 256 M
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,83x
EV / Sales2021 6,71x
Capitalization 752 M
Chart ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ascopiave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,17 €
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicola Cecconato Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riccardo Paggiaro Finance Director
Antonio Vendraminelli Chief Technology Officer
Dimitri Coin Independent Director
Enrico Quarello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOPIAVE S.P.A.-11.40%814
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-0.58%29 740
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.38%13 084
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED1.11%11 778
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.71%5 329
ITALGAS SPA-7.24%4 422
