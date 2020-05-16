PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting - Proposed resolutions and questions

The Company informs that it has received from the shareholder Spresiano Municipality, also on behalf of the other member municipalities adhering to the shareholder agreement concerning shares representing 5,934 % of the share capital of Ascopiave S.p.A., some proposed resolutions as well as some questions on certain points on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020, presented in the terms set out in the press release concerning "Clarifications on organization of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting" published on April 17, 2020. In order to allow all shareholders to know these requests, the document sent by the aforementioned shareholders, available at the registered office, is published today, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the authorized storage mechanism "e Market STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) of Spafid Connect S.p.A., as well as on the website www.gruppoascopiave.it, it being understood that in order to allow shareholders to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner, Ascopiave will publish the assessments regarding the requests received in due time before the deadline for conferring or revoking the proxy and voting instructions to the designated representative.

Pieve di Soligo, 16h May 2020