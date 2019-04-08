Log in
Ascopiave : Announcement by Asco Holding S.p.A.

04/08/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

8 April 2019 - Following the previous published release dated 6 March 2019, Asco Holding S.p.A. ("Asco Holding" or the "Company") herein notifies that, in the context of the procedure for the exercise of the right of withdrawal entitled to shareholders who, on 23 July last, did not resolve to approve the meeting resolutions concerning certain amendments to the Company's by-laws, on 5 April 2019 the term to adhere to the rights offering, deposited on 7 March 2019 at the Companies Registry in Treviso-Belluno and concerning N. 28,279,062 shares subject to withdrawal and whose withdrawing shareholders disputing the clearance amount, expired.

To date, no shareholder of Asco Holding exercise the option right. The Company will promptly notice should in the coming days it receives communications from shareholders who intend to exercise their option right which have been sent within the term provided by the offer notice.

Therefore, to date, remaining N. 41,945,221 shares subject to withdrawal, representing 29.96% of Asco Holding's share capital, will be acquired by the Company against the payment to withdrawing shareholders of the clearance amount and, then, annulled. For the avoidance of doubt, following the previous releases, the clearance amount to be paid by the Company will be equal to EUR 3.75 for the withdrawing shareholders not disputing the clearance amount, and to EUR 4.047 for the withdrawing shareholders disputing the clearance amount.

The completion of the withdrawal procedure will take place, within the necessary technical timeframe, upon approval by Ascopiave's shareholders' meeting - convened, in first call, on 23 April 2019, and, in second call, on 26 April 2019 - of Asco Holding's proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend and subject to the payment of such dividend.

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 19:02:11 UTC
