PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Correction of Press Release issued today in relation to the approval of the results for the first half 2019.

Reference is made to the press release issued today in relation to the approval of the results for the first half 2019, Ascopiave S.p.A. remarks that: "The consolidated net profit amounted to € 34.2 million, marking an increase compared to € 29.8 million in the first half of 2018 (+14.8%)" instead of "(-14.9%)".

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in over 228 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres. The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Contact: Community Group Ascopiave Giuliano Pasini Tel. + 39 0438 / 980098 Auro Palomba Roberto Zava - Media Relator Tel. +39 0422 / 416111 Mob. +39 335 / 1852403 Mob. +39 335 / 6085019 Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator Mob. +39 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 5th August 2019