ASCOPIAVE SPA

(ASC)
Ascopiave : CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE ISSUED TODAY IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF THE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019

08/05/2019

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Correction of Press Release issued today in relation to the approval of the results for the first half 2019.

Reference is made to the press release issued today in relation to the approval of the results for the first half 2019, Ascopiave S.p.A. remarks that: "The consolidated net profit amounted to € 34.2 million, marking an increase compared to € 29.8 million in the first half of 2018 (+14.8%)" instead of "(-14.9%)".

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in over 228 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres. The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. + 39 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. +39 0422 / 416111

Mob. +39 335 / 1852403

Mob. +39 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Mob. +39 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 5th August 2019

1

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 18:59:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 613 M
EBIT 2019 52,7 M
Net income 2019 46,2 M
Debt 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 906 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,20  €
Last Close Price 4,14  €
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Gumirato General Manager
Nicola Cecconato Chairman
Riccardo Paggiaro Finance Director
Antonio Vendraminelli Chief Technology Officer
Dimitri Coin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOPIAVE SPA32.96%1 023
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.6.91%37 444
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD18.24%11 873
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD27.97%11 306
UGI CORP-4.11%8 911
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-17.51%7 554
