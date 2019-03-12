Log in
Ascopiave : Correction of Press Release issued yesterday in relation to the approval of fiscal 2018 Results

03/12/2019 | 11:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Correction of Press Release issued yesterday in relation to the approval of fiscal 2018 Results.

Reference is made to the press release issued yesterday in relation to the approval of fiscal 2018 results, Ascopiave S.p.A. herein states that the dividend, if approved, will be disbursed on 8 May 2019 (instead of 9 May 2019) with registration date on 6 May 2019 (instead of 7 May 2019) (record date 7 May 2019, instead of 8 May 2019).

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 230 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12th December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. +39 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. +39 0422 / 416111

Mob. +39 335 / 1852403

Mob. +39 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Mob. +39 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 12th March 2019

1

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 15:52:06 UTC
