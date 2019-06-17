Log in
ASCOPIAVE SPA

(ASC)
Ascopiave : Italian utilities Hera, Ascopiave agree energy partnership

06/17/2019

MILAN (Reuters) - ukItalian regional utility Ascopiave said on Monday it had agreed to place its retail gas and power clients in a joint venture with larger peer Hera in return for a series of gas distribution assets in the north east.

In a joint statement, the two utilities said Hera would have 52% of the joint venture, EstEnergy, valued at 864.5 million euros (£773.1 million) and with core earnings of 69 million euros.

The deal, when completed, will also see Ascopiave buy gas distribution assets from Hera to make it the north-east's biggest gas distributor.

Ascopiave has been looking to sell a majority stake of its retail portfolio to focus on distribution. It attracted interest from players including Eni, Edison and Italian regional utilities A2A and Iren.

Italy's retail gas and electricity market is due to be fully liberalised in July 2020 and energy companies are vying for market share ahead of that date.

The deal, which will create the north-east's biggest retail energy company with more than 1 million clients, will be completed by July 31, the two utilities said.

Under the agreement Hera, Italy's biggest regional utility, will become the country's No 3 gas and power seller with more than 3 million energy clients.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCOPIAVE SPA -0.14% 3.645 End-of-day quote.17.36%
HERA SPA -0.12% 3.34 End-of-day quote.25.62%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 580 M
EBIT 2019 58,0 M
Net income 2019 46,0 M
Debt 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
P/E ratio 2020 17,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 850 M
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Gumirato General Manager
Nicola Cecconato Chairman
Riccardo Paggiaro Finance Director
Antonio Vendraminelli Chief Technology Officer
Dimitri Coin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOPIAVE SPA17.36%959
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.6.05%36 741
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD20.90%10 609
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD6.01%10 463
UGI CORP-0.56%9 119
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-19.32%7 421
