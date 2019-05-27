Log in
Ascopiave : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

05/27/2019 | 02:34am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Ascopiave announces today that the Company purchased on the automated share market, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 26th April 2018, in the period between 20.05.2019 and 24.05.2019 no. 307,000 ordinary shares at an average price of Euro 3.5730 per share, for a total of Euro 1,096,903.30.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) on a daily basis are reported below:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price

Consideration

shares purchased

(euro)

(euro)

20.05.2019

90,000

3.5494

319,446.00

21.05.2019

55,000

3.5569

195,629.50

22.05.2019

60,000

3.5685

214,110.00

23.05.2019

46,000

3.5779

164,583.40

24.05.2019

56,000

3.6274

203,134.40

Following these operations, Ascopiave now directly holds a total of no. 13,056,367 treasuary shares, equal to 5.570% of the share capital.

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 230 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Contact:

Community Group

Ascopiave

Giuliano Pasini

Tel. 0438 / 980098

Auro Palomba

Roberto Zava - Media Relator

Tel. 0422 / 416111

Cell. 335 / 1852403

Cell. 335 / 6085019

Giacomo Bignucolo - Investor Relator

Cell. 335 / 1311193

Pieve di Soligo, 27.05.2019

Disclaimer

ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:33:06 UTC
