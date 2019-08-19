PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Ascopiave announces today that the Company purchased on the automated share market, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 26th April 2018, in the period between 12.08.2019 and 16.08.2019 no. 141,000 ordinary shares at an average price of Euro 3.9185 per share, for a total of Euro 552,505.40.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) on a daily basis are reported below:

Date Number of ordinary Average price Consideration shares purchased (euro) (euro) 12.08.2019 33,000 3.9013 128,742.90 13.08.2019 45,000 3.8964 175,338.00 14.08.2019 38,000 3.9215 149,017.00 15.08.2019 - - - 16.08.2019 25,000 3.9763 99,407.50

Following these operations, Ascopiave now directly holds a total of no. 7,946,104 treasuary shares, equal to 3.390% of the share capital.

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 230 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Pieve di Soligo, 19.08.2019