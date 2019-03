PRESS RELEASE

ASCOPIAVE: Shareholders' Meeting - Notice of deposit of the Reports of the Board of Directors on items no. 4, in ordinary session, 1 and 2, in extraordinary session

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Ascopiave S.p.A., convened in ordinary and extraordinary session on 23 April 2019, in first call, and on 26 April 2019, in second call, Ascopiave S.p.A. informs that the reports of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 125-ter of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, no. 58, as subsequently amended and integrated, on item no. 4 in ordinary session (regarding the extraordinary dividends' distribution), item no. 1 in extraordinary session (regarding the merger by acquisition of Unigas Distribuzione S.r.l. into Ascopiave S.p.A.) and item no. 2 in extraordinary session (regarding the increase of the voting right (maggiorazione del voto), in accordance with Article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, no. 58, as subsequently amended and integrated) are available for consultation by the public at the company's registered offices, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" ( www.emarketstorage.com ) of Spafid Connect S.p.A, and on the websitewww.gruppoascopiave.it.

The Ascopiave Group operates in the natural gas sector, mainly in the segments of distribution and sale to end users.

Thanks to its broad customer base and the quantity of gas sold, Ascopiave is currently one of the main operators in the industry at a national level.

The Group owns concessions and direct assignments for the management of distribution activities in 230 Towns, supplying the service to a market segment of 1.5 million inhabitants, through a distribution network which spreads over 10,000 kilometres.

The sale of natural gas is performed through different companies, some under joint control. Overall, in 2018, the companies of the Group sold over 1 billion cubic metres of gas to end users.

Ascopiave has been listed under the Star segment of Borsa Italiana since 12 December 2006.

Pieve di Soligo, 22nd March 2019