Ascopiave : The Board of Directors has approved the results for the first half of 2019 0 08/05/2019 | 12:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE ASCOPIAVE: The Board of Directors has approved the results for the first half of 2019. Gross Operating Margin: Euro 18.8 million (Euro 24.0 million in the first half of 2018) Operating Result: Euro 7.7 million (Euro 13.6 million in the first half of 2018) Net Consolidated Profit: Euro 34.2 million (Euro 29.8 million in the first half of 2018) Adjusted Net Consolidated Profit: Euro 28.1 million (net of Euro 6.1 million, a non-recurring amount deriving from the recognition of coefficient "K") Net Financial Position: Euro 178.7 million, increased compared to 31st December 2018 (Euro 117.5 million). The increase is due for Euro 48.8 million to the reclassification of the short-term financial assets of the companies held for sale. The Ascopiave S.p.A. Board of Directors, which had a meeting chaired by Mr Nicola Cecconato today, acknowledged and approved Ascopiave Group's interim report as of 30th June 2019, drafted in compliance with the International Accounting Standards IAS/IFRS. Chairman Nicola Cecconato commented: "The results achieved by the Group in the first half of the year are very positive and depend on both the fundamentals of ordinary operations and the impacts of some non- recurring economic items, which concern both gas distribution and sales. Subsequent to the conclusion of the agreement with Hera, which envisages the sale of Amgas Blu to Hera Comm and of the other sales companies of the Group to Estenergy, in compliance with the international accounting standard IFRS 5, effective this quarter, the economic results, the assets and liabilities, of the natural gas and electricity sales sector are shown separately in a single line of the income statement and balance sheet respectively. The economic data shown for comparison purposes were reclassified in accordance with the standard. As expected and repeatedly announced to the market, the results of the distribution activity are negatively affected by the introduction of the new regulation on energy efficiency obligations and on the determination of the value of the white certificates recognised. In these first six months, the Group essentially had to record losses on the management of energy efficiency obligations, since the market prices of the certificates were above the cap set by the regulation, whereas last year, under the previous regulation, the Group had managed to achieve positive margins. The negative change recorded in the first half of the year, which amounts to € 4 million, should remain unchanged until the reporting date. The positive results of the sales activity were affected by the recognition of non-recurring income amounting to over € 8 million before taxes, connected to the recalculation of the so-called coefficient "K" as envisaged by a provision adopted by the Authority in 2019, whose effects were communicated by Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali in July of this year." Consolidated results of the Ascopiave Group in the first half of 2019 On 17th June 2019, Ascopiave S.p.A. and Hera S.p.A. signed a binding term sheet governing the terms of a complex operation that includes, among other things, the sale of the investments held by the Ascopiave Group in Sinergie Italiane S.r.l. and in the companies Ascotrade, Ascopiave Energie, Blue Meta, Etra Energia and ASM Set, dealing with the sale of natural gas and electricity, to Estenergy S.p.A., a company in which Ascopiave S.p.A. currently holds a 49% stake and Hera Comm S.r.l. a 51% stake. Upon the completion of the operation, the Hera Group will transfer to Estenergy S.p.A. its sales businesses in the Triveneto area and will take control of the company, while Ascopiave will hold a 48% minority stake in the same company, with a put option exercisable within the seventh year from closing the operation. Finally, the company Amgas Blu will be transferred by Ascopiave to the Hera Group. Subsequent to this agreement, the Ascopiave Group recognises the assets attributable to the companies being sold as assets held for sale, in accordance with the international accounting standard IFRS 5. Therefore, in the income statement for the first half of 2019, the results of the aforementioned assets are shown under the item "net profit from assets held for sale". In the balance sheet, the balance of the assets and liabilities is instead shown under the item "net balance from assets held for sale". 1 Revenue from sales The Ascopiave Group closed the first half of 2019 with consolidated revenues amounting to € 60.8 million, compared to € 65.2 million in the first half of 2018 (-6.8%). The decrease in turnover is mainly due to lower revenues from distribution services (€ -1.6 million), lower revenues from the other Group companies (€ -1.0 million) and lower contributions for white certificates (€ -2.4 million). Gross operating margin Gross operating margin in the first half of 2019 amounted to € 18.8 million, marking a decrease compared to 24.0 million in the first six months of the previous year (-21.5%). The tariff revenues from distribution and metering, amounting to € 36.2 million, are in line with those recorded in the first six months of 2018 (€ 36.2 million). The margin achieved on energy efficiency certificates, on the other hand, decreased by € 4.0 million. The change in the item "residual costs and revenues" negatively affected the gross operating margin (€ -1.9 million). Among the most remarkable variations, there were lower revenues (€ -2.7 million compared to the first six months of the previous year) only partially offset by lower costs for materials, services and other charges for € 1.3 million and lower staff costs for € 0.2 million. Operating Result The operating result in the first half of 2019 amounted to € 7.7 million, compared to € 13.6 million in the same period in the previous year (-43.2%). This result was mainly determined by a decrease in gross operating margin and by an increase in amortisation and depreciation (€ -0.7 million). Net Profit The consolidated net profit amounted to € 34.2 million, marking an increase compared to € 29.8 million in the first half of 2018 (-14.9%). The increase is mainly attributable to the growth in the result achieved by the companies held for sale, which at the end of the first half of the year showed an improvement of € 9.2 million. As concerns the latter, the redetermination of the coefficient "K", as explained in detail below, led to a positive effect of € 6.1 million. Furthermore, the result of the sales business was influenced by the differential of the effects deriving from the so-called gas settlement, producing a change as against the period shown for comparison purposes of € 3.0 million, already net of the relevant tax effect. The consolidation with the equity method of the jointly controlled companies generated income for € 0.6 million, compared to € 0.8 million in the first six months of 2018. Net financial expenses amounted to € 0.7 million, marking an increase compared to the first six months of the previous year of € 0.2 million. Taxes recorded in the profit and loss account amounted to € 2.9 million, a decrease of € 1.5 million (-34.3%) due to a lower taxable income. The tax rate, calculated by normalising the pre-tax result of the companies consolidated with the equity method, increased from 34.0% to 41.7%. EBITDA of jointly controlled companies consolidated with the equity method Jointly controlled companies consolidated with the equity method in the first half of 2019 achieved a consolidation pro-rata gross operating margin of € 1.5 million, a decrease of € 0.2 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Operating performance in the first six months of 2019 The volumes of gas distributed through the networks managed by the fully-consolidated companies were 598.5 million cubic metres, marking an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2018. The pro-rata 42.6 million cubic metres distributed by Unigas Distribuzione S.r.l., consolidated with the equity method, must be added to these volumes. 2 Operating performance of assets held for sale in the first six months of 2019 The volumes of gas sold by the subsidiaries held for sale in the first half of 2019 amounted to 462.3 million cubic metres, marking a decrease of 1.0% compared to the same period in 2018. The jointly controlled companies sold 74.2 million cubic metres of gas pro rata in total, a decrease compared to the first six months of 2018 (78.8 million cubic metres). The volumes of electricity sold by the fully-consolidated companies in the first half of 2019 amounted to 213.9 GWh, thus showing an increase of 19.1%. The companies consolidated with the equity method sold 35.3 GWh pro-rata in total, marking an increase of 13.3%. Investments Investments by the fully-consolidated companies in intangible and tangible fixed assets in the first half of 2019 amounted to € 13.2 million and mainly concerned the development, maintenance and upgrade of gas distribution networks and systems. Specifically, investments in gas networks and systems amounted to € 11.8 million, of which € 3.2 million in connections, € 5.0 million in enlargements and enhancing of distribution networks and € 0.6 million in maintenance, mainly relating to reduction and pre-heating systems. Investments in metres and adjusters amounted to € 3.7 million. Investments by the equity-method consolidated companies in intangible and tangible fixed assets amounted to € 0.4 million and they also related mainly to methane networks and plants. Indebtedness and Debt/Net Equity Ratio The Group's net financial position as of 30th June 2019 amounted to € 178.7 million, an increase of € 61.2 million as compared to 31st December 2018. The negative financial flow was determined mainly by the following operations: The cash flow generated financial resources totalling € 45.3 million;

Net investments in tangible and intangible fixed assets caused the expenditure of € 12.9 million;

The management of net operating working capital and net fiscal working capital generated resources totalling € 6.8 million;

The distribution of dividends net of dividends collected from the companies consolidated with the equity method and purchases of treasury shares caused the expenditure of € 81.8 million;

The operating and financial flows of assets held for sale absorbed resources totalling € 18.6 million. Significant events during the first six months of the year Approval of the project of merger through acquisition of Unigas Distribuzione S.r.l. into Ascopiave S.p.A. On 28th January 2019, the Boards of Directors of Ascopiave and Unigas approved a business combination to be implemented by means of the merger through acquisition of Unigas into Ascopiave, immediately followed by the concentration in Edigas Esercizio Distribuzione Gas S.p.A. of Unigas's operating activities in the network segment. Through the Combination Project, Ascopiave and Unigas pursue the objective of entrusting the activities they perform in the gas distribution sector in some areas of Lombardy to a single operator, thus further improving their positioning on the market and the quality standards of the service provided in the relevant territories. The terms and conditions of the Merger are governed by a framework agreement signed between Ascopiave, Unigas and, limited to the assumption of certain commitments, Anita S.r.l., as the reference partner of Unigas. The Merger plan has been submitted for validation to the respective Shareholders' Meetings as well as Anita's Shareholders' Meeting. The auditing firm Reconta Ernst & Young S.p.A. has been appointed by the Court of Venice as an expert for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the adequacy of the share exchange ratio, pursuant to art. 2501- sexies, Italian Civil Code. This opinion has been made available in accordance with the applicable legislation. 3 Ascopiave's Shareholders' Meeting, in extraordinary session, approved the project of the merger through acquisition of Unigas into Ascopiave S.p.A. (the "Merger") and, thereby, the Merger. On 24th April 2019, Ascopiave announced that the Shareholders' Meeting of Unigas convened on 23rd April approved the project of the merger by incorporation of Unigas into Ascopiave. Therefore, the decision- making process related to the aforementioned merger is completed. On 25th June 2019, subsequent to the approval of the operation by the Shareholders' Meetings of both companies, the deed of merger through acquisition of Unigas into Ascopiave was signed. The share exchange ratio of 3.7788 Ascopiave shares with a nominal value of Euro 1.00 to each Unigas share with a nominal value of Euro 1.00 was confirmed, since the conditions for making an adjustment pursuant to the merger project were not met. The merger took effect on 1st July 2019. Also on 25th June 2019, as part of the merger and with effect from the effective date of the latter, Ascopiave transferred to Edigas, a wholly owned subsidiary, the operating activities of Unigas in the networks sector. The Merger The Merger was implemented through (i) cancellation of the shares representing 100% of Unigas's share capital on the date of execution of the Merger deed and (ii) transfer to Anita, in exchange for its stake in Unigas, of treasury shares of Ascopiave, without the need to proceed with an increase in the share capital of Ascopiave due to the swap. Pursuant to art. 2501-quater, second paragraph, Italian Civil Code, for both companies the applicable balance sheet for the Merger is contained in the interim financial statements at 30th September 2018. The share exchange ratio determined by the Boards of Directors of Ascopiave and Unigas, supported by their respective financial advisors, is 3.7788 treasury shares of Ascopiave to each Unigas share whose nominal value is Euro 1.00. On the basis of the aforesaid exchange ratio, therefore, 7,149,505 Ascopiave treasury shares, equal to 3.05% of Ascopiave's share capital after the Merger, were transferred to Anita. As better described in the Merger plan, the aforesaid share exchange ratio could have been adjusted solely due to the effect of any payment, prior to the effective date of the Merger (i) of an ordinary dividend by Ascopiave and/or Unigas and/or (ii) an extraordinary dividend possibly resolved by Ascopiave's Shareholders' Meeting, as notified to the market on 8th June 2018, in order to allow the majority shareholder Asco Holding S.p.A. to pay the liquidation value to its shareholders who exercised their right of withdrawal, as they did not participate in the acceptance of the resolution for the approval of certain amendments to the articles of association adopted on 23rd July 2018. "The Operation - said Nicola Cecconato, Ascopiave's Chairman - is a step forward in the consolidation process of the Ascopiave Group in the Natural Gas Distribution sector, consistent with the strategy to strengthen the Group's assets in the field of regulated activities. The consolidation of the activities currently managed by Unigas will enable us to improve the efficiency levels and the services provided in the relevant territories, by capitalising on the industrial expertise of the companies involved". Redetermination period October 2010 - September 2012 with Resolution 32/2019/R/Gas dated 29th January 2019 On 29th January 2019, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment published Resolution 32/2019/R/GAS implementing decision no. 4825/2016 of the Council of State for the cancellation of resolution ARG/GAS 89/10. By Resolution 89/10, the Authority redetermined the value of the raw material component of the natural gas selling tariff by introducing the de-multiplication coefficient "K" which reduced the procurement costs recognised. On 2nd November 2017, with Resolution 737/2017/R/gas, published subsequent to decision no. 4825/2016 of the Council of State, the Authority determined nunc pro tunc the value of the raw material gas for the period October 2010 - September 2012 by updating the K value and bringing it to a higher amount. Such change consequently increases the raw material component recognised in the selling tariff applied to the quantities of natural gas used by the end customers under the "greater protection" scheme for the two-year period in question. On 29th January 2019, by resolution 32/2019/R/GAS, the Authority illustrated how the sales companies are entitled to adopt the mechanism for recognising the amounts deriving from the redetermination of the coefficient described above. Specifically, companies could submit an application to Cassa per i Servizi Energetici Ambientali (CSEA) by the month of May 2019, accompanied by the documentation needed to recognise and obtain the amounts due. The applications filed, and the accompanying documentation submitted, were examined and verified for eligibility until 31st July 2019, when the CSEA announced the recognition amount to the sales companies of the Group, equal to € 8,178 thousand. The CSEA opened an account to which, commencing 1st April 2019, a specific distribution tariff component that will be charged to 4 all customers whose annual consumption is less than 200,000 Scm will be credited. The amounts recognised will be paid in three sessions, the first in April 2020, the second in December 2020 and the third in December 2021. Ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on 23rd April 2019 The Shareholders' Meeting of Ascopiave S.p.A. ("Ascopiave" or the "Company") convened in ordinary and extraordinary session on 23rd April 2019, chaired by Mr Nicola Cecconato. The Shareholders' Meeting, in ordinary session, approved the financial statements and acknowledged the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31st December 2018 and resolved to distribute an ordinary dividend of Euro 0.125 per share. The Shareholders' Meeting, in ordinary session, approved the Remuneration Policy, corresponding to Section I of the Remuneration Report compiled in accordance with art. 123-ter of the Unified Finance Law and 84- quater of Consob regulation dated 14th May 1999, no. 11971. The Shareholders' Meeting of Ascopiave S.p.A., in ordinary session, approved a new Purchase and sale plan of treasury shares to replace the authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares issued by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 26th April 2018, which is therefore to be deemed revoked as regards the non-executed part. Upon the request of the Shareholder Asco Holding S.p.A., in ordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend of Euro 0.2133 for each of the 222,178,966 outstanding shares, totalling Euro 47,390,773.40, to be withdrawn from the "Share premium reserve". Such extraordinary dividend was paid on 8th May 2019, with ex-dividend date on 6th May 2019 and record date on 7th May 2019. Ascopiave's Shareholders' Meeting, in extraordinary session, approved the project of the merger through acquisition of Unigas Distribuzione S.r.l. ("Unigas") into Ascopiave S.p.A. (the "Merger") and, thereby, the Merger. The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting also approved the amendment of art. 6 of Ascopiave's articles of association, adding paragraphs 6.6 to 6.18, in order to introduce the increased voting rights mechanism, pursuant to art. 127-quinquies of the Unified Finance Law. Specifically, the increased voting rights mechanism will grant 2 voting rights for each Ascopiave share that has belonged to the same shareholder for a continuous period of at least 24 months from the registration in a special list, which will be established and stored by the Company at the registered office. Press release by Asco Holding S.p.A. On 8th April 2019, with reference to the announcement dated 6th March 2019, Asco Holding S.p.A. ("Asco Holding" or the "Company") announced that, as regards the withdrawal procedure of the shareholders who did not participate in the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting resolution dated 23rd July 2018 concerning certain amendments to the articles of association, the period to exercise the right of pre-emption, whose offer was filed with the Company Register of Treviso and Belluno on 7th March 2019, for 28,279,062 shares for which the right of withdrawal was validly exercised and whose liquidation value determined by the Board was challenged, ended on 5th April 2019. No shareholder of Asco Holding exercised the first option to buy. Should the Company receive communications of exercise of the first option sent within the deadline stated in the pre-emption offer notice, it will promptly notify it. There were 41,945,221 withdrawal shares, equal to 29.96% of Asco Holding's share capital. The unit liquidation value to be paid by the Company will be equal to Euro 3.75 for the withdrawing shareholders who have not challenged the liquidation value and Euro 4.047 for the withdrawing shareholders who have challenged the liquidation value. The withdrawal procedure will be completed, as soon as technically possible, subsequent to the possible approval by Ascopiave's Shareholders' Meeting convened on 23rd April 2019, on first call, and on 26th April 2019, on second call, of the distribution of an extraordinary dividend as suggested by Asco Holding and subject to payment of such dividend. Hera Group and Ascopiave: a large energy partnership in northern-eastern Italy On 20th February 2019, Ascopiave S.p.A.'s Board of Directors, as announced to the market on 15th October 2018, approved the launch of the first stage of a process aimed at (i) enhancing its activities in the gas and electricity sales sector and (ii) strengthening and consolidating its presence in the gas distribution sector, in both cases also through one or more strategic partnerships. The expressions of interest and non-binding offers from the participants were received during this first stage. On 17th June 2019, through the joint venture EstEnergy, the Hera Group and Ascopiave entered into a business partnership involving over 1 million customers, for a total value of € 864.5 million and an Ebitda of 69 million. Subsequent to this operation, the Hera Group boasts more than 3 million energy customers. Ascopiave grows in the gas distribution sector with 188,000 new redelivery points, thus becoming the leading 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ASCOPIAVE S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:04:06 UTC 0 Latest news on ASCOPIAVE SPA 12:05p ASCOPIAVE : The Board of Directors has approved the results for the first half o.. PU 08/02 ASCOPIAVE : BUY BACK – LUGLIO 2019 PU 07/30 ASCOPIAVE : Energy partnership between hera and ascopiave in the north-east gets.. PU 07/16 ASCOPIAVE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares PU 07/08 ASCOPIAVE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares PU 07/05 ASCOPIAVE : Buy back – Giugno 2019 PU 07/05 ASCOPIAVE : Buy Back – June 2019 PU 06/25 ASCOPIAVE : Completion of the business combination between ascopiave and unigas PU 06/24 ASCOPIAVE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares PU 06/18 HERA : and Ascopiave a large energy partnership in North-East Italy AQ