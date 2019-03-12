Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
03/12/2019 | 07:03pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 13, 2019 6:45
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190313MEETUT20
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Karen Chan
Designation
Company Secretary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The attached Notice of Annual General Meeting issued by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited for Ascott Residence Trust, is for information.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
10/04/2019 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date
08/04/2019 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Star Gallery, Level 3, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 182,348 bytes)
Disclaimer
Ascott Residence Trust published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:02:09 UTC
Sales 2019
538 M
EBIT 2019
229 M
Net income 2019
138 M
Debt 2019
1 712 M
Yield 2019
6,16%
P/E ratio 2019
20,61
P/E ratio 2020
20,18
EV / Sales 2019
7,83x
EV / Sales 2020
7,71x
Capitalization
2 498 M
