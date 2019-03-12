Log in
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

0
03/12/2019 | 07:03pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2019 6:45
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190313MEETUT20
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Karen Chan
Designation Company Secretary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The attached Notice of Annual General Meeting issued by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited for Ascott Residence Trust, is for information.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 10/04/2019 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date 08/04/2019 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Star Gallery, Level 3, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 182,348 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascott Residence Trust published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:02:09 UTC
