ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

(ASRT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascott Residence Trust to Buy Ascendas Hospitality Trust

0
07/02/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Ascott Residence Trust (A68U.SG) said Wednesday that it will acquire Ascendas Hospitality Trust (Q1P.SG) in a cash and share deal valued at 1.24 billion Singapore dollars (US$914 million).

In a filing to the Singapore stock exchange, the trust said the deal will create a merged entity with assets valued at S$7.6 billion, making it the largest hospitality trust in Asia Pacific.

Ascott, which is part of the CapitaLand group, will acquire all the Ascendas Hospitality Trust stapled units for S$61.8 million in cash, and 902.8 million new Ascott Reit-BT stapled units at S$1.30 each. Ascott Reit-BT is a stapled entity of Ascott Residence Trust and its associate Ascott Business Trust.

Ascott Residence Trust Chairman Bob Tan said the deal is distribution per unit accretive and will give the combined entity greater financial flexibility to seek more acquisitions and value enhancements.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.00% 0.98 End-of-day quote.26.45%
ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 0.77% 1.31 End-of-day quote.21.30%
CAPITALAND LIMITED -0.55% 3.63 End-of-day quote.16.72%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 219 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Debt 2019 1 654 M
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 8,14x
Capitalization 2 849 M
Chart ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascott Residence Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,29  SGD
Last Close Price 1,31  SGD
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siew Kim Beh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Beng Hai Tan Chairman
Siew Fong Kang Vice President-Finance
Zulkifli bin Baharudin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Koon Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST21.30%2 085
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL15.01%28 207
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES16.24%28 136
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.19.05%19 323
INVITATION HOMES INC33.62%14 086
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY23.86%13 512
