Ascott Residence Trust to Buy Ascendas Hospitality Trust

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Ascott Residence Trust (A68U.SG) said Wednesday that it will acquire Ascendas Hospitality Trust (Q1P.SG) in a cash and share deal valued at 1.24 billion Singapore dollars (US$914 million).

In a filing to the Singapore stock exchange, the trust said the deal will create a merged entity with assets valued at S$7.6 billion, making it the largest hospitality trust in Asia Pacific.

Ascott, which is part of the CapitaLand group, will acquire all the Ascendas Hospitality Trust stapled units for S$61.8 million in cash, and 902.8 million new Ascott Reit-BT stapled units at S$1.30 each. Ascott Reit-BT is a stapled entity of Ascott Residence Trust and its associate Ascott Business Trust.

Ascott Residence Trust Chairman Bob Tan said the deal is distribution per unit accretive and will give the combined entity greater financial flexibility to seek more acquisitions and value enhancements.

