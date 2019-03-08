Log in
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD

(3711)
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Announces Monthly Net Revenues*

03/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for February 2019.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Feb


Jan




Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2019


2019




Change


Change

Net Revenues


26,240


33,056




-20.6%
















Feb


Jan




Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2019


2019




Change


Change

Net Revenues


853


1,074




-20.6%














Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Feb


Jan




Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2019


2019




Change


Change

Net Revenues


16,677


18,611




-10.4%
















Feb


Jan




Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2019


2019




Change


Change

Net Revenues


542


605




-10.3%














*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F for our predecessor company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., filed on March 28, 2018.

IR Contact:

Iris Wu, Manager

US contact:

Grace Teng, Manager

iris.wu@asetechholding.com

Echo Lin, Senior Associate

grace_teng@aseglobal.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

echo.lin@asetechholding.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

+1.510.687.2491


 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-announces-monthly-net-revenues-300808368.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
