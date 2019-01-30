|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE at the very beginning. The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 4Q18 and 3Q18, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results before April 30, 2018 reflect the operations of ASE and its subsidiaries prior to the establishment of the Company. As a result, the Company's financial results for 4Q18 and 3Q18 may not be comparable to that for 4Q17. In addition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 may not be comparable to that for the year ended December 31, 2017. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$114,028 million for 4Q18, up by 36% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,446 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,246 million in 4Q17 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS), compared to adjusted basic earnings per share of NT$1.48 for 4Q17 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS), compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of NT$1.42 for 4Q17 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18.
For the full year of 2018, the Company reported net revenues of NT$371,092 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$25,262 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS).
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
4Q18 Results Highlights -- Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 45%, 10%, 44% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$95,344 million for the quarter, up from NT$89,216 million in 3Q18.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$59,072 million for the quarter, representing 52% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,840 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,577 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 0.7 percentage points to 16.4% in 4Q18 from 17.1% in 3Q18.
- Operating margin was 7.5% in 4Q18 compared to 7.8% in 3Q18.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$923 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$311 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against NT dollar.
- Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$140 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$6 million.
- Other net non-operating expenses of NT$250 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous expenses. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$1,338 million.
- Income before tax was NT$7,235 million for 4Q18, compared to NT$8,117 million in 3Q18. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,342 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,554 million in 3Q18.
- In 4Q18, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,446 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,246 million in 4Q17 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,321,629,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 4Q18 basic earnings per share of NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS) were based on 4,248,272,624 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q18. Our 4Q18 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS) were based on 4,254,977,677 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q18.
4Q18 Results Highlights -- ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$50,158 million for the quarter, down by 4% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$17,106 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$11,321 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,998 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 21.8% in 4Q18 from 21.5% in 3Q18.
- Operating margin was 9.8% in 4Q18 compared to 10.1% in 3Q18.
4Q18 Results Highlights -- EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,135 million, up by 22% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$42,103 million for the quarter, representing 83% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,500 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$469 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased to 9.1% in 4Q18 from 9.9% in 3Q18.
- Operating margin increased to 4.3% in 4Q18 from 4.1% in 3Q18.
2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- Consolidated
- Net revenues for the full year of 2018 amounted to NT$371,092 million, up by 28% from 2017. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 48%, 10%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.
- Cost of revenue for the year of 2018 was NT$309,929 million, compared with NT$237,709 million in 2017.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$182,062 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$46,657 million for the year, representing 13% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$40,472 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased 1.7 percentage points to 16.5% in 2018 from 18.2% in 2017.
- Operating margin decreased to 7.2% in 2018 from 8.7% in 2017.
- Total non-operating income for the year was NT$5,400 million, compared to total non-operating income of NT$5,711 million for 2017.
- Income before tax was NT$32,048 million for 2018. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$5,584 million for the year.
- In 2018, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$25,262 million, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$22,988 million in 2017.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,321,629,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2018 basic earnings per share of NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS) were based on 4,245,246,569 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2018. Our 2018 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS) were based on 4,251,128,654 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2018.
2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- ATM
- Cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 was NT$175,274 million, compared with NT$121,873 million in 2017.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$59,181 million for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$41,030 million for the year, representing 19% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$38,192 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased to 21.1% in 2018 from 24.3% in 2017.
- Operating margin decreased to 9.5% in 2018 from 12.3% in 2017.
2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- EMS
- Cost of revenues was NT$137,580 million, up by 14% from 2017.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$123,201 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$5,543 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,827 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased to 9.4% in 2018 from 10.2% in 2017.
- Operating margin decreased to 3.7% in 2018 from 4.2% in 2017.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 4Q18 totaled US$248 million, of which US$134 million were used in packaging operations, US$95 million in testing operations, US$11 million in EMS operations and US$8 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- For the full year of 2018, we spent US$1,083 million for capital expenditures, including US$602 million in packaging operations, US$403 million in testing operations, US$58 million in EMS operations and US$20 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of December 31, 2018, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$219,912 million.
- Current ratio was 1.29 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of December 31, 2018.
- Total number of employees was 93,884 as of December 31, 2018, compared to 93,486 as of September 30, 2018.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues both in 4Q18 and in 3Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 55% in 3Q18.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues both in 4Q18 and in 3Q18.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82% of our total net revenues in 4Q18, compared to 80% in 3Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 91% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 4Q18, compared to 90% in 3Q18.
[1]All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2]ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
4Q/18
3Q/18
4Q/17
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
21,082
21,579
16,147
ATM Consolidated Operations
4Q/18
3Q/18
4Q/17
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
64,120
66,324
41,794
Revenues by Application
Communication
56%
54%
48%
Computer
13%
14%
11%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
31%
32%
41%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
33%
31%
28%
Wirebonding
39%
43%
45%
Discrete and Others
9%
8%
9%
Testing
17%
16%
16%
Material
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
237
269
133
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
18,271
19,092
13,508
Number of Wirebonders
25,172
25,219
16,076
Number of Testers
4,822
4,802
3,760
EMS Operations
4Q/18
3Q/18
4Q/17
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
50,745
42,009
43,289
Revenues by End Application
Communication
32%
34%
42%
Computer & Storage
10%
14%
14%
Consumer
44%
36%
32%
Industrial
10%
10%
6%
Automotive
4%
5%
5%
Others
0%
1%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
11
21
7
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2018
Sep. 30
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Dec. 31
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Net revenues:
Packaging
51,149
53,473
33,045
178,308
126,225
Testing
10,919
10,838
6,553
35,903
26,157
EMS
50,736
41,996
43,285
151,890
133,948
Others
1,224
1,290
1,103
4,991
4,111
Total net revenues
114,028
107,597
83,986
371,092
290,441
Cost of revenues
(95,344)
(89,216)
(69,193)
(309,929)
(237,709)
Gross profit
18,684
18,381
14,793
61,163
52,732
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,293)
(4,274)
(3,046)
(14,963)
(11,747)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,818)
(5,735)
(4,041)
(19,552)
(15,767)
Total operating expenses
(10,111)
(10,009)
(7,087)
(34,515)
(27,514)
Operating income
8,573
8,372
7,706
26,648
25,218
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(923)
(971)
(318)
(3,070)
(1,468)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(311)
262
780
(1,016)
3,503
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and
liabilities
140
(112)
(216)
1,990
(2,782)
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
6
118
29
(521)
434
Others
(250)
448
(102)
8,017
6,024
Total non-operating income (expenses)
(1,338)
(255)
173
5,400
5,711
Income before tax
7,235
8,117
7,879
32,048
30,929
Income tax expense
(1,342)
(1,554)
(1,085)
(5,584)
(6,261)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
5,893
6,563
6,794
26,464
24,668
Noncontrolling interest
(447)
(306)
(548)
(1,202)
(1,680)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
5,446
6,257
6,246
25,262
22,988
Per share data[3]:
Earnings (losses) per share
-- Basic
NT$1.28
NT$1.47
NT$1.48
NT$5.95
NT$5.63
-- Diluted
NT$1.24
NT$1.43
NT$1.42
NT$5.84
NT$5.23
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
-- Basic
US$0.083
US$0.096
US$0.098
US$0.396
US$0.370
-- Diluted
US$0.081
US$0.094
US$0.095
US$0.389
US$0.344
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,254,978
4,255,741
4,316,234
4,251,129
4,184,620
FX (NTD/USD)
30.79
30.61
30.08
30.07
30.42
[3] Per share data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 has been retrospective adjusted to reflect the impact from the joint share exchange agreement.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2018
Sep. 30
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Dec. 31
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Net revenues:
Packaging
52,068
54,321
34,226
181,675
130,902
Testing
10,920
10,839
6,556
35,905
26,160
Direct Material
1,093
1,134
989
4,336
3,932
Others
39
30
23
134
87
Total net revenues
64,120
66,324
41,794
222,050
161,081
Cost of revenues
(50,158)
(52,056)
(30,932)
(175,274)
(121,873)
Gross profit
13,962
14,268
10,862
46,776
39,208
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,349)
(3,257)
(2,125)
(11,141)
(8,361)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,306)
(4,298)
(2,736)
(14,599)
(11,037)
Total operating expenses
(7,655)
(7,555)
(4,861)
(25,740)
(19,398)
Operating income
6,307
6,713
6,001
21,036
19,810
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(949)
(1,032)
(394)
(3,253)
(1,751)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(350)
128
822
(1,149)
3,657
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities
323
(13)
(577)
2,145
(3,762)
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
1,311
1,230
1,245
2,940
8,505
Others
(239)
329
2
7,970
514
Total non-operating income (expenses)
96
642
1,098
8,653
7,163
Income before tax
6,403
7,355
7,099
29,689
26,973
Income tax expense
(938)
(1,181)
(776)
(4,464)
(3,671)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
5,465
6,174
6,323
25,225
23,302
Noncontrolling interest
(19)
83
(77)
37
(314)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
5,446
6,257
6,246
25,262
22,988
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2018
Sep. 30
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Dec. 31
2018
Dec. 31
2017
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
50,745
42,009
43,289
151,921
134,000
Cost of revenues
(46,135)
(37,846)
(39,287)
(137,580)
(120,354)
Gross profit
4,610
4,163
4,002
14,341
13,646
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(967)
(1,041)
(936)
(3,903)
(3,452)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,463)
(1,388)
(1,208)
(4,771)
(4,536)
Total operating expenses
(2,430)
(2,429)
(2,144)
(8,674)
(7,988)
Operating income
2,180
1,734
1,858
5,667
5,658
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Total non-operating income
(36)
298
454
580
1,272
Income before tax
2,144
2,032
2,312
6,247
6,930
Income tax expense
(387)
(356)
(324)
(1,061)
(1,204)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
1,757
1,676
1,988
5,186
5,726
Noncontrolling interest
(429)
(397)
(500)
(1,252)
(1,440)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
1,328
1,279
1,488
3,934
4,286
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Dec. 31, 2018
As of Sep. 30, 2018
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
51,518
55,335
Financial assets -- current
13,802
8,278
Notes and accounts receivable
79,481
79,809
Inventories
46,688
47,153
Others
10,070
10,625
Total current assets
201,559
201,200
Financial assets -- non current & Investments -- equity
method
12,555
13,698
Property plant and equipment
214,593
216,200
Intangible assets
80,216
80,857
Prepaid lease payments
10,765
10,500
Others
13,683
13,516
Total assets
533,371
535,971
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
43,264
63,365
Current portion of long-term borrowings &
capital lease obligations
10,796
24,420
Notes and accounts payable
56,884
60,470
Others
45,355
44,493
Total current liabilities
156,299
192,748
Bonds payable
16,986
16,985
Long-term borrowings & capital lease obligations
127,351
103,386
Other liabilities
12,065
11,719
Total liabilities
312,701
324,838
Shareholders of the parent
203,023
197,330
Noncontrolling interest
17,647
13,803
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
533,371
535,971
Current Ratio
1.29
1.04
Net Debt to Equity
0.60
0.68
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
Sep. 30
Dec.31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
7,235
8,117
7,879
32,048
30,929
Depreciation & amortization
12,220
12,469
7,421
42,689
29,205
Other operating activities items
(920)
(3,312)
(1,138)
(23,977)
(12,703)
Net cash generated from operating activities
18,535
17,274
14,162
50,760
47,431
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(9,993)
(13,078)
(4,784)
(40,259)
(23,211)
Other investment activities items
(6,230)
7,622
3,178
(89,283)
7,125
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,223)
(5,456)
(1,606)
(129,542)
(16,086)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment of)
debts
(10,208)
(8,177)
(4,899)
101,968
(19,636)
Dividends paid
0
(10,614)
0
(10,614)
(11,214)
Other financing activities items
3,255
(4,115)
323
(7,928)
11,526
Net cash generated from (used in)
financing activities
(6,953)
(22,906)
(4,576)
83,426
(19,324)
Foreign currency exchange effect
824
(1,605)
(877)
796
(4,336)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
(3,817)
(12,693)
7,103
5,440
7,685
Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period
55,335
68,028
38,975
46,078
38,393
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
51,518
55,335
46,078
51,518
46,078
