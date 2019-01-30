ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE at the very beginning. The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 4Q18 and 3Q18, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results before April 30, 2018 reflect the operations of ASE and its subsidiaries prior to the establishment of the Company. As a result, the Company's financial results for 4Q18 and 3Q18 may not be comparable to that for 4Q17. In addition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 may not be comparable to that for the year ended December 31, 2017. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$114,028 million for 4Q18, up by 36% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,446 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,246 million in 4Q17 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS), compared to adjusted basic earnings per share of NT$1.48 for 4Q17 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS), compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of NT$1.42 for 4Q17 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18.

For the full year of 2018, the Company reported net revenues of NT$371,092 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$25,262 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q18 Results Highlights -- Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 45%, 10%, 44% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$95,344 million for the quarter, up from NT$89,216 million in 3Q18.

Raw material cost totaled NT$59,072 million for the quarter, representing 52% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$12,840 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,577 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased 0.7 percentage points to 16.4% in 4Q18 from 17.1% in 3Q18.

Operating margin was 7.5% in 4Q18 compared to 7.8% in 3Q18.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$923 million .



Net foreign exchange loss of NT$311 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against NT dollar.



Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$140 million .



Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$6 million .



Other net non-operating expenses of NT$250 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous expenses. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$1,338 million .

Income before tax was NT$7,235 million for 4Q18, compared to NT$ 8,117 million in 3Q18 . We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,342 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,554 million in 3Q18.

In 4Q18, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,446 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$ 6,246 million in 4Q17 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,321,629,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 4Q18 basic earnings per share of NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS) were based on 4,248,272,624 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q18. Our 4Q18 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS) were based on 4,254,977,677 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q18.

4Q18 Results Highlights -- ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$50,158 million for the quarter, down by 4% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$17,106 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$11,321 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,998 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 21.8% in 4Q18 from 21.5% in 3Q18.

Operating margin was 9.8% in 4Q18 compared to 10.1% in 3Q18.

4Q18 Results Highlights -- EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,135 million , up by 22% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$42,103 million for the quarter, representing 83% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$1,500 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$469 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased to 9.1% in 4Q18 from 9.9% in 3Q18.

Operating margin increased to 4.3% in 4Q18 from 4.1% in 3Q18.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2018 amounted to NT$371,092 million , up by 28% from 2017. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 48%, 10%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2018 was NT$309,929 million , compared with NT$237,709 million in 2017.

Raw material cost totaled NT$182,062 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$46,657 million for the year, representing 13% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$40,472 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased 1.7 percentage points to 16.5% in 2018 from 18.2% in 2017.

Operating margin decreased to 7.2% in 2018 from 8.7% in 2017.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$5,400 million , compared to total non-operating income of NT$5,711 million for 2017.

Income before tax was NT$32,048 million for 2018. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$5,584 million for the year.

In 2018 , net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$25,262 million , compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$22,988 million in 2017.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,321,629,382 , including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2018 basic earnings per share of NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS) were based on 4,245,246,569 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2018. Our 2018 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS) were based on 4,251,128,654 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2018.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 was NT$175,274 million , compared with NT$121,873 million in 2017.

Raw material cost totaled NT$59,181 million for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$41,030 million for the year, representing 19% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$38,192 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 21.1% in 2018 from 24.3% in 2017.

Operating margin decreased to 9.5% in 2018 from 12.3% in 2017.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$137,580 million , up by 14% from 2017.

Raw material cost totaled NT$123,201 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$5,543 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,827 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 9.4% in 2018 from 10.2% in 2017.

Operating margin decreased to 3.7% in 2018 from 4.2% in 2017.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q18 totaled US$248 million , of which US$134 million were used in packaging operations, US$95 million in testing operations, US$11 million in EMS operations and US$8 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

For the full year of 2018, we spent US$1,083 million for capital expenditures, including US$602 million in packaging operations, US$403 million in testing operations, US$58 million in EMS operations and US$20 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

As of December 31, 2018 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$219,912 million .

Current ratio was 1.29 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of December 31, 2018 .

Total number of employees was 93,884 as of December 31, 2018 , compared to 93,486 as of September 30, 2018 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41 % of our total net revenues both in 4 Q1 8 and in 3Q18 . One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18 .

Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 55% in 3Q18.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35 % of our total net revenues both in 4 Q1 8 and in 3Q18 .

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82 % of our total net revenues in 4 Q1 8 , compared to 80% in 3 Q1 8 . O ne customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18 .

Our top 10 customers contributed 91% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 4Q18, compared to 90% in 3Q18.

[1]All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2]ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F for our predecessor company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., filed on March 28, 2018.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



4Q/18 3Q/18 4Q/17 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 21,082 21,579 16,147

ATM Consolidated Operations



4Q/18 3Q/18 4Q/17 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 64,120 66,324 41,794 Revenues by Application





Communication 56% 54% 48% Computer 13% 14% 11% Automotive, Consumer & Others 31% 32% 41% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 33% 31% 28% Wirebonding 39% 43% 45% Discrete and Others 9% 8% 9% Testing 17% 16% 16% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 237 269 133 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 18,271 19,092 13,508 Number of Wirebonders 25,172 25,219 16,076 Number of Testers 4,822 4,802 3,760

EMS Operations



4Q/18 3Q/18 4Q/17 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 50,745 42,009 43,289 Revenues by End Application





Communication 32% 34% 42% Computer & Storage 10% 14% 14% Consumer 44% 36% 32% Industrial 10% 10% 6% Automotive 4% 5% 5% Others 0% 1% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 11 21 7

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2018

Sep. 30 2018

Dec. 31 2017

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2017 Net revenues:

















Packaging 51,149

53,473

33,045

178,308

126,225 Testing 10,919

10,838

6,553

35,903

26,157 EMS 50,736

41,996

43,285

151,890

133,948 Others 1,224

1,290

1,103

4,991

4,111 Total net revenues 114,028

107,597

83,986

371,092

290,441



















Cost of revenues (95,344)

(89,216)

(69,193)

(309,929)

(237,709) Gross profit 18,684

18,381

14,793

61,163

52,732



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (4,293)

(4,274)

(3,046)

(14,963)

(11,747) Selling, general and administrative (5,818)

(5,735)

(4,041)

(19,552)

(15,767) Total operating expenses (10,111)

(10,009)

(7,087)

(34,515)

(27,514) Operating income 8,573

8,372

7,706

26,648

25,218



















Net non-operating (expenses) income:

















Interest expense - net (923)

(971)

(318)

(3,070)

(1,468) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (311)

262

780

(1,016)

3,503 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and

liabilities 140

(112)

(216)

1,990

(2,782) Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 6

118

29

(521)

434 Others (250)

448

(102)

8,017

6,024 Total non-operating income (expenses) (1,338)

(255)

173

5,400

5,711 Income before tax 7,235

8,117

7,879

32,048

30,929



















Income tax expense (1,342)

(1,554)

(1,085)

(5,584)

(6,261) Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 5,893

6,563

6,794

26,464

24,668 Noncontrolling interest (447)

(306)

(548)

(1,202)

(1,680)



















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 5,446

6,257

6,246

25,262

22,988



















Per share data[3]:

















Earnings (losses) per share

















-- Basic NT$1.28

NT$1.47

NT$1.48

NT$5.95

NT$5.63 -- Diluted NT$1.24

NT$1.43

NT$1.42

NT$5.84

NT$5.23



















Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS

















-- Basic US$0.083

US$0.096

US$0.098

US$0.396

US$0.370 -- Diluted US$0.081

US$0.094

US$0.095

US$0.389

US$0.344



















Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,254,978

4,255,741

4,316,234

4,251,129

4,184,620



















FX (NTD/USD) 30.79

30.61

30.08

30.07

30.42



















[3] Per share data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 has been retrospective adjusted to reflect the impact from the joint share exchange agreement.



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- ATM (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2018

Sep. 30 2018

Dec. 31 2017

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2017 Net revenues:

















Packaging 52,068

54,321

34,226

181,675

130,902 Testing 10,920

10,839

6,556

35,905

26,160 Direct Material 1,093

1,134

989

4,336

3,932 Others 39

30

23

134

87 Total net revenues 64,120

66,324

41,794

222,050

161,081



















Cost of revenues (50,158)

(52,056)

(30,932)

(175,274)

(121,873) Gross profit 13,962

14,268

10,862

46,776

39,208



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (3,349)

(3,257)

(2,125)

(11,141)

(8,361) Selling, general and administrative (4,306)

(4,298)

(2,736)

(14,599)

(11,037) Total operating expenses (7,655)

(7,555)

(4,861)

(25,740)

(19,398) Operating income 6,307

6,713

6,001

21,036

19,810



















Net non-operating (expenses) income:

















Interest expense - net (949)

(1,032)

(394)

(3,253)

(1,751) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (350)

128

822

(1,149)

3,657 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities 323

(13)

(577)

2,145

(3,762) Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 1,311

1,230

1,245

2,940

8,505 Others (239)

329

2

7,970

514 Total non-operating income (expenses) 96

642

1,098

8,653

7,163 Income before tax 6,403

7,355

7,099

29,689

26,973



















Income tax expense (938)

(1,181)

(776)

(4,464)

(3,671) Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 5,465

6,174

6,323

25,225

23,302 Noncontrolling interest (19)

83

(77)

37

(314)



















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 5,446

6,257

6,246

25,262

22,988

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2018

Sep. 30 2018

Dec. 31 2017

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2017 Net revenues:

















Total net revenues 50,745

42,009

43,289

151,921

134,000



















Cost of revenues (46,135)

(37,846)

(39,287)

(137,580)

(120,354) Gross profit 4,610

4,163

4,002

14,341

13,646



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (967)

(1,041)

(936)

(3,903)

(3,452) Selling, general and administrative (1,463)

(1,388)

(1,208)

(4,771)

(4,536) Total operating expenses (2,430)

(2,429)

(2,144)

(8,674)

(7,988) Operating income 2,180

1,734

1,858

5,667

5,658



















Net non-operating (expenses) income:

















Total non-operating income (36)

298

454

580

1,272 Income before tax 2,144

2,032

2,312

6,247

6,930



















Income tax expense (387)

(356)

(324)

(1,061)

(1,204) Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 1,757

1,676

1,988

5,186

5,726 Noncontrolling interest (429)

(397)

(500)

(1,252)

(1,440)



















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 1,328

1,279

1,488

3,934

4,286

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)



As of Dec. 31, 2018

As of Sep. 30, 2018















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



51,518





55,335 Financial assets -- current



13,802





8,278 Notes and accounts receivable



79,481





79,809 Inventories



46,688





47,153 Others



10,070





10,625 Total current assets



201,559





201,200















Financial assets -- non current & Investments -- equity method



12,555





13,698 Property plant and equipment



214,593





216,200 Intangible assets



80,216





80,857 Prepaid lease payments



10,765





10,500 Others



13,683





13,516 Total assets



533,371





535,971















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



43,264





63,365 Current portion of long-term borrowings &

capital lease obligations



10,796





24,420 Notes and accounts payable



56,884





60,470 Others



45,355





44,493 Total current liabilities



156,299





192,748















Bonds payable



16,986





16,985 Long-term borrowings & capital lease obligations



127,351





103,386 Other liabilities



12,065





11,719 Total liabilities



312,701





324,838 Shareholders of the parent



203,023





197,330















Noncontrolling interest



17,647





13,803 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



533,371





535,971































Current Ratio



1.29





1.04 Net Debt to Equity



0.60





0.68

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended



Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec.31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Profit before income tax

7,235

8,117

7,879

32,048

30,929 Depreciation & amortization

12,220

12,469

7,421

42,689

29,205 Other operating activities items

(920)

(3,312)

(1,138)

(23,977)

(12,703) Net cash generated from operating activities

18,535

17,274

14,162

50,760

47,431 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(9,993)

(13,078)

(4,784)

(40,259)

(23,211) Other investment activities items

(6,230)

7,622

3,178

(89,283)

7,125 Net cash used in investing activities

(16,223)

(5,456)

(1,606)

(129,542)

(16,086) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Total net proceeds from (repayment of)

debts

(10,208)

(8,177)

(4,899)

101,968

(19,636) Dividends paid

0

(10,614)

0

(10,614)

(11,214) Other financing activities items

3,255

(4,115)

323

(7,928)

11,526 Net cash generated from (used in)

financing activities

(6,953)

(22,906)

(4,576)

83,426

(19,324) Foreign currency exchange effect

824

(1,605)

(877)

796

(4,336) Net increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

(3,817)

(12,693)

7,103

5,440

7,685 Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of period

55,335

68,028

38,975

46,078

38,393 Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period

51,518

55,335

46,078

51,518

46,078

