ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE at the very beginning. The financial results before April 30, 2018 reflect the operations of ASE and its subsidiaries prior to the establishment of the Company. The financial results after April 30, 2018 reflect combined operations following the completion of the merger. As a result, the Company's financial results of annual period may not be comparable. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$116,023 million for 4Q19, up by 2% year-over-year and down by 1% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$6,383 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,446 million in 4Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.50 (or US$0.098 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.28 for 4Q18 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 for 3Q19. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.47 (or US$0.096 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.24 for 4Q18 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 for 3Q19.

For the full year of 2019, the Company reported net revenues of NT$413,182 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$16,850 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2019 were NT$3.96 (or US$0.257 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2019 were NT$3.86 (or US$0.250 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 42% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$96,174 million for the quarter, down from NT$98,449 million in 3Q19.

for the quarter, down from in 3Q19. Raw material cost totaled NT$58,101 million for the quarter, representing 50% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 50% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,535 million for the quarter, representing 12% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 12% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,642 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.8 percentage points to 17.1% in 4Q19 from 16.3% in 3Q19.

Operating margin was 7.5% in 4Q19 compared to 7.1% in 3Q19.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$895 million .

.

Net foreign exchange gain of NT$1,634 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$693 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$156 million .

.

Other net non-operating expenses of NT$325 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous expenses. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$123 million .

were primarily attributable to miscellaneous expenses. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were . Income before tax was NT$8,582 million for 4Q19, compared to NT$7,721 million in 3Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,779 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,501 million in 3Q19.

for 4Q19, compared to in 3Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 3Q19. In 4Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6,383 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,446 million in 4Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 4Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 3Q19. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,329,883,632, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 4Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$1.50 (or US$0.098 per ADS) were based on 4,255,172,625 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q19. Our 4Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.47 (or US$0.096 per ADS) were based on 4,284,201,158 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q19.

4Q19 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$53,590 million for the quarter, up by 1% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 1% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$18,734 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$11,934 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,990 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 1.0 percentage points to 22.7% in 4Q19 from 21.7% in 3Q19.

Operating margin was 10.6% in 4Q19 compared to 9.4% in 3Q19.

4Q19 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$44,443 million , cost of revenues percentage remained the same as 3Q19.

, cost of revenues percentage remained the same as 3Q19. Raw material cost totaled NT$ 39,250 million for the quarter, representing 81% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 81% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,526 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$511 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin was 8.9% both in 4Q19 and 3q19.

Operating margin decreased to 3.2% in 4Q19 from 4.1% in 3Q19.

2019 Full-Year Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2019 amounted to NT$413,182 million , up by 11% from 2018. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others ,each represented approximately 48%, 10%, 40% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.

, up by 11% from 2018. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others ,each represented approximately 48%, 10%, 40% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year. Cost of revenue for the year of 2019 was NT$348,871 million , compared with NT$309,929 million in 2018.

, compared with in 2018. Raw material cost totaled NT$203,505 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$51,179 million for the year, representing 12% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 12% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$46,218 million for the year.

for the year. Gross margin decreased 0.9 percentage points to 15.6% in 2019 from 16.5% in 2018.

Operating margin decreased to 5.7% in 2019 from 7.2% in 2018.

Total non-operating expenses for the year was NT$164 million , compared to total non-operating income of NT$5,400 million for 2018.

, compared to total non-operating income of for 2018. Income before tax was NT$23,362 million for 2019. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$5,309 million for the year.

for 2019. We recognized an income tax expense of for the year. In 2019, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$16,850 million , compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$25,262 million in 2018.

, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 2018. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,329,883,632, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2019 basic earnings per share of NT$3.96 (or US$0.257 per ADS) were based on 4,251,964,317 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2019. Our 2019 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.86 (or US$0.250 per ADS) were based on 4,262,766,456 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2019.

2019 Full-Year Results Highlights – ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2019 was NT$201,210 million , compared with NT$175,274 million in 2018.

, compared with in 2018. Raw material cost totaled NT$68,539 million for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$45,187 million for the year, representing 18% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 18% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$43,717 million for the year.

for the year. Gross margin decreased to 19.9% in 2019 from 21.1% in 2018.

Operating margin decreased to 7.6% in 2019 from 9.5% in 2018.

2019 Full-Year Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$151,234 million , up by 10% from 2018.

, up by 10% from 2018. Raw material cost totaled NT$134,793 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$5,763 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.

for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,959 million for the year.

for the year. Gross margin decreased to 8.8% in 2019 from 9.4% in 2018.

Operating margin decreased to 2.9% in 2019 from 3.7% in 2018.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q19 totaled US$457 million , of which US$227 million were used in packaging operations, US$205 million in testing operations, US$18 million in EMS operations and US$7 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. For the full year of 2019, we spent US$1,575 million for capital expenditures, including US$798 million in packaging operations, US$689 million in testing operations, US$69 million in EMS operations and US$19 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

for capital expenditures, including in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of December 31, 2019 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$225,418 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.33 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.73 as of December 31, 2019 .

. Total number of employees was 96,528 as of December 31, 2019 , compared to 94,675 as of September 30, 2019 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 47% of our total net revenues in 4Q19, compared to 46% in 3Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in 4Q19, compared to 58% in 3Q19.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 4Q19, compared to 33% in 3Q19.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 80% of our total net revenues in 4Q19, compared to 82% in 3Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues both in 4Q19 and 3Q19.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .





Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



4Q/19 3Q/19 4Q/18 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 22,543 21,214 21,082

ATM Consolidated Operations



4Q/19 3Q/19 4Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 69,287 67,901 64,120 Revenues by Application





Communication 54% 53% 52% Computer 16% 14% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 30% 33% 34% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 38% 35% 33% Wirebonding 36% 37% 39% Discrete and Others 7% 9% 9% Testing 17% 17% 17% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 439 413 237 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 20,052 18,312 18,271 Number of Wirebonders 25,004 25,008 25,172 Number of Testers 5,402 5,254 4,822

EMS Operations



4Q/19 3Q/19 4Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 48,762 50,599 50,745 Revenues by End Application





Communication 43% 36% 32% Computer & Storage 11% 9% 10% Consumer 32% 41% 44% Industrial 10% 9% 10% Automotive 4% 4% 4% Others 0% 1% 0% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 18 23 11 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2019

Sep. 30 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Net revenues:



















Packaging 53,653

53,804

51,149

198,916

178,308

Testing 11,930

11,493

10,919

42,659

35,903

EMS 48,734

50,584

50,736

165,789

151,890

Others 1,706

1,676

1,224

5,818

4,991

Total net revenues 116,023

117,557

114,028

413,182

371,092























Cost of revenues (96,174)

(98,449)

(95,344)

(348,871)

(309,929)

Gross profit 19,849

19,108

18,684

64,311

61,163























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (5,020)

(4,906)

(4,293)

(18,396)

(14,963)

Selling, general and administrative (6,124)

(5,817)

(5,818)

(22,389)

(19,552)

Total operating expenses (11,144)

(10,723)

(10,111)

(40,785)

(34,515)

Operating income 8,705

8,385

8,573

23,526

26,648























Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net (895)

(866)

(923)

(3,636)

(3,070)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,634

12

(311)

1,126

(1,016)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and

liabilities (693)

(19)

140

1,646

1,990

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 156

148

6

264

(521)

Others (325)

61

(250)

436

8,017

Total non-operating income (expenses) (123)

(664)

(1,338)

(164)

5,400

Income before tax 8,582

7,721

7,235

23,362

32,048























Income tax expense (1,779)

(1,501)

(1,342)

(5,309)

(5,584)

Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 6,803

6,220

5,893

18,053

26,464

Noncontrolling interest (420)

(486)

(447)

(1,203)

(1,202)























Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 6,383

5,734

5,446

16,850

25,262























Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic NT$1.50

NT$1.35

NT$1.28

NT$3.96

NT$5.95

– Diluted NT$1.47

NT$1.33

NT$1.24

NT$3.86

NT$5.84























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.098

US$0.087

US$0.083

US$0.257

US$0.396

– Diluted US$0.096

US$0.085

US$0.081

US$0.250

US$0.389























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,284,201

4,261,515

4,254,978

4,262,766

4,251,129























FX (NTD/USD) 30.54

31.17

30.79

30.88

30.07



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2019

Sep. 30 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Net revenues:



















Packaging 56,093

55,163

52,068

204,073

181,675

Testing 11,932

11,495

10,920

42,664

35,905

Direct Material 1,228

1,211

1,093

4,283

4,336

Others 34

32

39

134

134

Total net revenues 69,287

67,901

64,120

251,154

222,050























Cost of revenues (53,590)

(53,193)

(50,158)

(201,210)

(175,274)

Gross profit 15,697

14,708

13,962

49,944

46,776























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (4,001)

(3,894)

(3,349)

(14,352)

(11,141)

Selling, general and administrative (4,330)

(4,401)

(4,306)

(16,592)

(14,599)

Total operating expenses (8,331)

(8,295)

(7,655)

(30,944)

(25,740)

Operating income 7,366

6,413

6,307

19,000

21,036

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2019

Sep. 30 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Dec. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues 48,762

50,599

50,745

165,853

151,921























Cost of revenues (44,443)

(46,105)

(46,135)

(151,234)

(137,580)

Gross profit 4,319

4,494

4,610

14,619

14,341























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1,063)

(1,042)

(967)

(4,170)

(3,903)

Selling, general and administrative (1,703)

(1,353)

(1,463)

(5,556)

(4,771)

Total operating expenses (2,766)

(2,395)

(2,430)

(9,726)

(8,674)

Operating income 1,553

2,099

2,180

4,893

5,667

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Dec. 31, 2019

As of Sep. 30, 2019















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



60,131





61,220 Financial assets – current



4,893





6,583 Notes and accounts receivable



78,948





83,743 Inventories



45,301





48,427 Others



12,728





12,472 Total current assets



202,001





212,445















Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity method



15,663





15,076 Property plant and equipment



232,093





226,302 Right-of-use assets



9,792





9,961 Intangible assets



78,567





79,278 Others



18,538





19,916 Total assets



556,654





562,978















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



37,339





70,896 Current portion of long-term borrowings



5,363





10,017 Notes and accounts payable



56,066





56,385 Others



53,497





49,129 Total current liabilities



152,265





186,427















Bonds payable



36,272





27,223 Long-term borrowings



135,966





113,775 Other liabilities



17,804





17,138 Total liabilities



342,307





344,563 Shareholders of the parent



200,969





201,510















Noncontrolling interest



13,378





16,905 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



556,654





562,978































Current Ratio



1.33





1.14















Net Debt to Equity



0.73





0.73

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31



2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

8,582

7,721

7,235

23,362

32,048

Depreciation & amortization

12,645

12,610

12,220

50,467

42,689

Other operating activities items

10,356

(7,252)

(605)

(1,526)

(23,662)

Net cash generated from operating activities

31,583

13,079

18,850

72,303

51,075

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(17,261)

(18,771)

(9,993)

(56,361)

(40,259)

Other investment activities items

(677)

488

(6,230)

1,787

(89,283)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,938)

(18,283)

(16,223)

(54,574)

(129,542)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) debts

(5,123)

26,553

(10,523)

15,737

101,653

Dividends paid

0

(10,623)

0

(10,623)

(10,614)

Other financing activities items

(7,247)

(3,356)

3,255

(11,651)

(7,928)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(12,370)

12,574

(7,268)

(6,537)

83,111

Foreign currency exchange effect

(2,364)

(1,240)

824

(2,579)

796

Net increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

(1,089)

6,130

(3,817)

8,613

5,440

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

61,220

55,090

55,335

51,518

46,078

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period

60,131

61,220

51,518

60,131

51,518































