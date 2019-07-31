Log in
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

07/31/2019 | 03:01am EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018.  ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE.  The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 2Q19 and 1Q19, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger.  The financial results for 2Q18 reflect operations of ASE starting from April 1, 2018 and operations of ASEH starting from April 30, 2018.  As a result, the Company's financial results for 2Q19 and 1Q19 may not be comparable to that of 2Q18.  ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$90,741 million for 2Q19, up by 7% year-over-year and up by 2% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$2,690 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$11,463 million in 2Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.63 (or US$0.041 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$2.70 for 2Q18 and NT$0.48 for 1Q19.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.62 (or US$0.040 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$2.69 for 2Q18 and NT$0.46 for 1Q19.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 52%, 11%, 35% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
  • Cost of revenue was NT$76,772 million for the quarter, down from NT$77,476 million in 1Q19.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$41,317 million for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$12,405 million for the quarter, representing 14% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,524 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 2.6 percentage points to 15.4% in 2Q19 from 12.8% in 1Q19.
  • Operating margin was 4.6% in 2Q19 compared to 2.6% in 1Q19.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$909 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss of NT$340 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
    • Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$802 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$114 million.
    • Other net non-operating income of NT$614 million was primarily attributable to gain on revaluation of acquired subsidiary and miscellaneous incomes.  Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$281 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$4,424 million for 2Q19, compared to NT$2,635 million in 1Q19.  We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,624 million for the quarter, compared to NT$405 million in 1Q19.
  • In 2Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$2,690 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$11,463 million in 2Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,323,767,932, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries.  Our 2Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$0.63 (or US$0.041 per ADS) were based on 4,250,830,053 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q19.  Our 2Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$0.62 (or US$0.040 per ADS) were based on 4,256,798,843 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q19.

2Q19 Results Highlights – ATM[2]

  • Cost of revenues was NT$48,716 million for the quarter, up by 6% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$16,169 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$11,034 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,925 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 3.0 percentage points to 18.5% in 2Q19 from 15.5% in 1Q19.
  • Operating margin was 6.1% in 2Q19 compared to 2.9% in 1Q19.

2Q19 Results Highlights – EMS

  • lCost of revenues for the quarter was NT$28,657 million, down by 11% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$25,228 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$1,349 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$481 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased to 9.1% in 2Q19 from 8.4% in 1Q19.
  • Operating margin decreased to 1.6% in 2Q19 from 2.1% in 1Q19.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 2Q19 totaled US$444 million, of which US$233 million were used in packaging operations, US$184 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • As of June 30, 2019, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$218,508 million.
  • Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.62 as of June 30, 2019.
  • Total number of employees was 91,641 as of June 30, 2019, compared to 90,370 as of March 31, 2019.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 48% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 47% in 1Q19.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q19.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues for the quarter both in 2Q19 and 1Q19.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 35% in 1Q19.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 75% in 1Q19.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q19.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 85% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 2Q19, compared to 87% in 1Q19.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.


Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations


2Q/19

1Q/19

2Q/18

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

18,072

16,523

24,893

ATM Consolidated Operations


2Q/19

1Q/19

2Q/18

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

59,790

54,371

54,534

Revenues by Application




Communication

51%

53%

48%

Computer

14%

13%

15%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

35%

34%

37%

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

34%

34%

29%

Wirebonding

39%

40%

46%

Discrete and Others

8%

8%

7%

Testing

17%

16%

16%

Material

2%

2%

2%

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

423

231

317

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

16,499

14,620

23,306

Number of Wirebonders

25,059

25,033

25,216

Number of Testers

5,003

4,857

4,726

EMS Operations


2Q/19

1Q/19

2Q/18

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

31,533

34,959

30,476

Revenues by End Application




Communication

40%

29%

38%

Computer & Storage

14%

13%

19%

Consumer

24%

38%

25%

Industrial

15%

14%

11%

Automotive

6%

5%

6%

Others

1%

1%

1%

Capacity 




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

21

8

19

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2019


Mar. 31

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Jun. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Net revenues:











Packaging

47,602


43,857


44,318


91,459


73,686


Testing

10,285


8,951


8,467


19,236


14,146


EMS

31,524


34,947


30,472


66,471


59,158


Others

1,330


1,106


1,244


2,436


2,477


Total net revenues

90,741


88,861


84,501


179,602


149,467













Cost of revenues

(76,772)


(77,476)


(70,791)


(154,248)


(125,369)


Gross profit

13,969


11,385


13,710


25,354


24,098













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(4,515)


(3,955)


(3,621)


(8,470)


(6,396)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,311)


(5,137)


(4,702)


(10,448)


(7,999)


Total operating expenses

(9,826)


(9,092)


(8,323)


(18,918)


(14,395)


Operating income

4,143


2,293


5,387


6,436


9,703













Net non-operating (expenses) income:











Interest expense - net

(909)


(966)


(819)


(1,875)


(1,176)


Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(340)


(180)


(1,469)


(520)


(967)


Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
   and liabilities

 

802


 

1,556


 

2,341


 

2,358


 

1,962


Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

114


(154)


(201)


(40)


(645)


Others

614


86


7,681


700


7,819


Total non-operating income (expenses)

281


342


7,533


623


6,993


Income before tax

4,424


2,635


12,920


7,059


16,696













Income tax expense

(1,624)


(405)


(1,268)


(2,029)


(2,688)


Income from continuing operations and
   before noncontrolling interest

2,800


2,230


11,652


5,030


14,008


Noncontrolling interest

(110)


(187)


(189)


(297)


(449)













Net income attributable to
   shareholders of the parent

 

2,690


 

2,043


 

11,463


 

4,733


 

13,559













Per share data:











Earnings (losses) per share











– Basic

NT$0.63


NT$0.48


NT$2.70


NT$1.11


NT$3.20


– Diluted

NT$0.62


NT$0.46


NT$2.69


NT$1.08


NT$3.16













Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS











– Basic

US$0.041


US$0.031


US$0.183


US$0.072


US$0.217


– Diluted

US$0.040


US$0.030


US$0.182


US$0.070


US$0.215













Number of weighted average shares used in
   diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,256,799


4,255,559


4,252,767


4,256,265


4,246,219













FX (NTD/USD)

31.04


30.77


29.57


30.90


29.45


 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2019


Mar. 31

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Jun. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Net revenues:











Packaging

48,329


44,488


44,973


92,817


75,286


Testing

10,286


8,951


8,467


19,237


14,146


Direct Material

944


900


1,059


1,844


2,109


Others

231


32


35


263


65


Total net revenues

59,790


54,371


54,534


114,161


91,606













Cost of revenues

(48,716)


(45,933)


(43,689)


(94,649)


(73,060)


Gross profit

11,074


8,438


10,845


19,512


18,546













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(3,414)


(3,043)


(2,670)


(6,457)


(4,535)


Selling, general and administrative

(4,024)


(3,841)


(3,577)


(7,865)


(5,995)


Total operating expenses

(7,438)


(6,884)


(6,247)


(14,322)


(10,530)


Operating income

3,636


1,554


4,598


5,190


8,016













 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2019


Mar. 31

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Jun. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2018


Net revenues:











Total net revenues

31,533


34,959


30,476


66,492


59,167













Cost of revenues

(28,657)


(32,029)


(27,608)


(60,686)


(53,599)


Gross profit

2,876


2,930


2,868


5,806


5,568













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(1,125)


(940)


(969)


(2,065)


(1,895)


Selling, general and administrative

(1,248)


(1,252)


(1,088)


(2,500)


(1,920)


Total operating expenses

(2,373)


(2,192)


(2,057)


(4,565)


(3,815)


Operating income

503


738


811


1,241


1,753













 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Jun. 30 , 2019


As of  Mar. 31 , 2019









Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



55,090




59,317

Financial assets – current



11,190




11,099

Notes and accounts receivable



67,242




63,391

Inventories



46,997




45,369

Others



11,144




9,657

Total current assets



191,663




188,833









Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity

  method



 

13,160




 

13,285

Property plant and equipment



219,388




212,639

Right-of-use assets



10,424




10,531

Intangible assets



80,186




79,630

Others



20,017




20,404

Total assets



534,838




525,322









Current liabilities:








Short-term borrowings



49,582




49,207

Current portion of long-term borrowings



6,291




17,197

Notes and accounts payable



45,295




43,095

Others



59,325




43,523

Total current liabilities



160,493




153,022









Bonds payable



27,219




16,987

Long-term borrowings



112,355




112,038

Other liabilities



17,266




17,378

Total liabilities



317,333




299,425









Shareholders of the parent



199,302




207,766









Noncontrolling interest



18,203




18,131









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



534,838




525,322

















Current Ratio



1.19




1.23









Net Debt to Equity



0.62




0.58

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended


For the six months ended



Jun. 30


Mar. 31


Jun. 30


Jun. 30


Jun. 30



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating
   Activities:












Profit before income tax


4,424


2,635


12,920


7,059


16,696


Depreciation & amortization


12,637


12,575


10,768


25,212


18,000


Other operating activities items


(5,438)


808


(17,469)


(4,630)


(19,745)


Net cash generated from
   operating activities


11,623


16,018


6,219


27,641


14,951


Cash Flows from Investing
   Activities:












Net payments for property,
  plant and equipment


(11,451)


(8,878)


(11,641)


(20,329)


(17,188)


Other investment activities
  items


(772)


2,750


(86,682)


1,978


(90,675)


Net cash used in investing
  activities


(12,223)


(6,128)


(98,323)


(18,351)


(107,863)


Cash Flows from Financing
  Activities:












Total net proceeds from
  (repayment of) debts


(2,521)


(3,172)


120,857


(5,693)


120,353


Other financing activities items


(898)


(152)


(5,483)


(1,050)


(7,068)


Net cash generated from (used
   in) financing activities


(3,419)


(3,324)


115,374


(6,743)


113,285


Foreign currency exchange
   effect


(208)


1,233


1,612


1,025


1,577


Net increase (decrease) in cash
   and cash equivalents


(4,227)


7,799


24,882


3,572


21,950


Cash and cash equivalents at the
   beginning of period


59,317


51,518


43,146


51,518


46,078


Cash and cash equivalents at the
   end of period


55,090


59,317


68,028


55,090


68,028


 

 

IR Contact:

Iris Wu, Senior Manager

iris.wu@asetechholding.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

US contact:

Echo Lin, Senior Associate

echo.lin@asetechholding.com

+1.510.687.2491

Grace Teng, Manager

grace_teng@aseglobal.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2019-300893754.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
