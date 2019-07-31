|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
07/31/2019 | 03:01am EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE. The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 2Q19 and 1Q19, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results for 2Q18 reflect operations of ASE starting from April 1, 2018 and operations of ASEH starting from April 30, 2018. As a result, the Company's financial results for 2Q19 and 1Q19 may not be comparable to that of 2Q18. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$90,741 million for 2Q19, up by 7% year-over-year and up by 2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$2,690 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$11,463 million in 2Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.63 (or US$0.041 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$2.70 for 2Q18 and NT$0.48 for 1Q19. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.62 (or US$0.040 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$2.69 for 2Q18 and NT$0.46 for 1Q19.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 52%, 11%, 35% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$76,772 million for the quarter, down from NT$77,476 million in 1Q19.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$41,317 million for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,405 million for the quarter, representing 14% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,524 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 2.6 percentage points to 15.4% in 2Q19 from 12.8% in 1Q19.
- Operating margin was 4.6% in 2Q19 compared to 2.6% in 1Q19.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$909 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$340 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$802 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$114 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$614 million was primarily attributable to gain on revaluation of acquired subsidiary and miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$281 million.
- Income before tax was NT$4,424 million for 2Q19, compared to NT$2,635 million in 1Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,624 million for the quarter, compared to NT$405 million in 1Q19.
- In 2Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$2,690 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$11,463 million in 2Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,323,767,932, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$0.63 (or US$0.041 per ADS) were based on 4,250,830,053 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q19. Our 2Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$0.62 (or US$0.040 per ADS) were based on 4,256,798,843 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q19.
2Q19 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$48,716 million for the quarter, up by 6% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$16,169 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$11,034 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,925 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 3.0 percentage points to 18.5% in 2Q19 from 15.5% in 1Q19.
- Operating margin was 6.1% in 2Q19 compared to 2.9% in 1Q19.
2Q19 Results Highlights – EMS
- lCost of revenues for the quarter was NT$28,657 million, down by 11% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$25,228 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,349 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$481 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased to 9.1% in 2Q19 from 8.4% in 1Q19.
- Operating margin decreased to 1.6% in 2Q19 from 2.1% in 1Q19.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 2Q19 totaled US$444 million, of which US$233 million were used in packaging operations, US$184 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of June 30, 2019, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$218,508 million.
- Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.62 as of June 30, 2019.
- Total number of employees was 91,641 as of June 30, 2019, compared to 90,370 as of March 31, 2019.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 48% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 47% in 1Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q19.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues for the quarter both in 2Q19 and 1Q19.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 35% in 1Q19.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 2Q19, compared to 75% in 1Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q19.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 85% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 2Q19, compared to 87% in 1Q19.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
2Q/19
1Q/19
2Q/18
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
18,072
16,523
24,893
ATM Consolidated Operations
2Q/19
1Q/19
2Q/18
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
59,790
54,371
54,534
Revenues by Application
Communication
51%
53%
48%
Computer
14%
13%
15%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
35%
34%
37%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
34%
34%
29%
Wirebonding
39%
40%
46%
Discrete and Others
8%
8%
7%
Testing
17%
16%
16%
Material
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
423
231
317
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
16,499
14,620
23,306
Number of Wirebonders
25,059
25,033
25,216
Number of Testers
5,003
4,857
4,726
EMS Operations
2Q/19
1Q/19
2Q/18
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
31,533
34,959
30,476
Revenues by End Application
Communication
40%
29%
38%
Computer & Storage
14%
13%
19%
Consumer
24%
38%
25%
Industrial
15%
14%
11%
Automotive
6%
5%
6%
Others
1%
1%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
21
8
19
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2019
Mar. 31
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Jun. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Packaging
47,602
43,857
44,318
91,459
73,686
Testing
10,285
8,951
8,467
19,236
14,146
EMS
31,524
34,947
30,472
66,471
59,158
Others
1,330
1,106
1,244
2,436
2,477
Total net revenues
90,741
88,861
84,501
179,602
149,467
Cost of revenues
(76,772)
(77,476)
(70,791)
(154,248)
(125,369)
Gross profit
13,969
11,385
13,710
25,354
24,098
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,515)
(3,955)
(3,621)
(8,470)
(6,396)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,311)
(5,137)
(4,702)
(10,448)
(7,999)
Total operating expenses
(9,826)
(9,092)
(8,323)
(18,918)
(14,395)
Operating income
4,143
2,293
5,387
6,436
9,703
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(909)
(966)
(819)
(1,875)
(1,176)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(340)
(180)
(1,469)
(520)
(967)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities
802
1,556
2,341
2,358
1,962
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
114
(154)
(201)
(40)
(645)
Others
614
86
7,681
700
7,819
Total non-operating income (expenses)
281
342
7,533
623
6,993
Income before tax
4,424
2,635
12,920
7,059
16,696
Income tax expense
(1,624)
(405)
(1,268)
(2,029)
(2,688)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
2,800
2,230
11,652
5,030
14,008
Noncontrolling interest
(110)
(187)
(189)
(297)
(449)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
2,690
2,043
11,463
4,733
13,559
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$0.63
NT$0.48
NT$2.70
NT$1.11
NT$3.20
– Diluted
NT$0.62
NT$0.46
NT$2.69
NT$1.08
NT$3.16
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.041
US$0.031
US$0.183
US$0.072
US$0.217
– Diluted
US$0.040
US$0.030
US$0.182
US$0.070
US$0.215
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,256,799
4,255,559
4,252,767
4,256,265
4,246,219
FX (NTD/USD)
31.04
30.77
29.57
30.90
29.45
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2019
Mar. 31
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Jun. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Packaging
48,329
44,488
44,973
92,817
75,286
Testing
10,286
8,951
8,467
19,237
14,146
Direct Material
944
900
1,059
1,844
2,109
Others
231
32
35
263
65
Total net revenues
59,790
54,371
54,534
114,161
91,606
Cost of revenues
(48,716)
(45,933)
(43,689)
(94,649)
(73,060)
Gross profit
11,074
8,438
10,845
19,512
18,546
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,414)
(3,043)
(2,670)
(6,457)
(4,535)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,024)
(3,841)
(3,577)
(7,865)
(5,995)
Total operating expenses
(7,438)
(6,884)
(6,247)
(14,322)
(10,530)
Operating income
3,636
1,554
4,598
5,190
8,016
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2019
Mar. 31
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Jun. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
31,533
34,959
30,476
66,492
59,167
Cost of revenues
(28,657)
(32,029)
(27,608)
(60,686)
(53,599)
Gross profit
2,876
2,930
2,868
5,806
5,568
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,125)
(940)
(969)
(2,065)
(1,895)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,248)
(1,252)
(1,088)
(2,500)
(1,920)
Total operating expenses
(2,373)
(2,192)
(2,057)
(4,565)
(3,815)
Operating income
503
738
811
1,241
1,753
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30 , 2019
As of Mar. 31 , 2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
55,090
59,317
Financial assets – current
11,190
11,099
Notes and accounts receivable
67,242
63,391
Inventories
46,997
45,369
Others
11,144
9,657
Total current assets
191,663
188,833
Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity
method
13,160
13,285
Property plant and equipment
219,388
212,639
Right-of-use assets
10,424
10,531
Intangible assets
80,186
79,630
Others
20,017
20,404
Total assets
534,838
525,322
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
49,582
49,207
Current portion of long-term borrowings
6,291
17,197
Notes and accounts payable
45,295
43,095
Others
59,325
43,523
Total current liabilities
160,493
153,022
Bonds payable
27,219
16,987
Long-term borrowings
112,355
112,038
Other liabilities
17,266
17,378
Total liabilities
317,333
299,425
Shareholders of the parent
199,302
207,766
Noncontrolling interest
18,203
18,131
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
534,838
525,322
Current Ratio
1.19
1.23
Net Debt to Equity
0.62
0.58
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating
Activities:
Profit before income tax
4,424
2,635
12,920
7,059
16,696
Depreciation & amortization
12,637
12,575
10,768
25,212
18,000
Other operating activities items
(5,438)
808
(17,469)
(4,630)
(19,745)
Net cash generated from
operating activities
11,623
16,018
6,219
27,641
14,951
Cash Flows from Investing
Activities:
Net payments for property,
plant and equipment
(11,451)
(8,878)
(11,641)
(20,329)
(17,188)
Other investment activities
items
(772)
2,750
(86,682)
1,978
(90,675)
Net cash used in investing
activities
(12,223)
(6,128)
(98,323)
(18,351)
(107,863)
Cash Flows from Financing
Activities:
Total net proceeds from
(repayment of) debts
(2,521)
(3,172)
120,857
(5,693)
120,353
Other financing activities items
(898)
(152)
(5,483)
(1,050)
(7,068)
Net cash generated from (used
in) financing activities
(3,419)
(3,324)
115,374
(6,743)
113,285
Foreign currency exchange
effect
(208)
1,233
1,612
1,025
1,577
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
(4,227)
7,799
24,882
3,572
21,950
Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period
59,317
51,518
43,146
51,518
46,078
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
55,090
59,317
68,028
55,090
68,028
