ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
10/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues(1) of NT$117,557 million for 3Q19, up by 9% year-over-year and up by 30% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,734 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18 and NT$0.63 for 2Q19. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18 and NT$0.62 for 2Q19.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$98,449 million for the quarter, up from NT$76,772 million in 2Q19.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$60,159 million for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,308 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,480 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 16.3% in 3Q19 from 15.4% in 2Q19.
- Operating margin was 7.1% in 3Q19 compared to 4.6% in 2Q19.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$866 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$12 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$19 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$148 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$61 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expense for the quarter was NT$664 million.
- Income before tax was NT$7,721 million for 3Q19, compared to NT$4,424 million in 2Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,501 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,624 million in 2Q19.
- In 3Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,734 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,325,402,582, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 3Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS) were based on 4,252,217,297 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19. Our 3Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS) were based on 4,261,515,344 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19.
3Q19 Results Highlights – ATM(2)(3)
- Cost of revenues was NT$53,193 million for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$18,466 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$11,762 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,844 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 21.7% in 3Q19 from 18.6% in 2Q19.
- Operating margin was 9.4% in 3Q19 compared to 6.2% in 2Q19.
3Q19 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,105 million, up by 61% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$41,613 million for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,472 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$483 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased to 8.9% in 3Q19 from 9.1% in 2Q19.
- Operating margin increased to 4.1% in 3Q19 from 1.6% in 2Q19.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 3Q19 totaled US$436 million, of which US$181 million were used in packaging operations, US$229 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of September 30, 2019, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$196,993 million.
- Current ratio was 1.14 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.73 as of September 30, 2019.
- Total number of employees was 94,675 as of September 30, 2019, compared to 91,641 as of June 30, 2019.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS (3)
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 48% in 2Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 60% in 2Q19.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues both in 3Q19 and 2Q19.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 73% in 2Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 3Q19, compared to 85% in 2Q19.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more
information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.
([1]) All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
([2]) ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
([3]) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
3Q/19
2Q/19
3Q/18
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
21,214
18,072
21,579
ATM Consolidated Operations (3)
3Q/19
2Q/19
3Q/18
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
67,901
59,594
66,324
Revenues by Application
Communication
53%
51%
51%
Computer
14%
14%
14%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
33%
35%
35%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
35%
34%
31%
Wirebonding
37%
39%
43%
Discrete and Others
9%
8%
8%
Testing
17%
17%
16%
Material
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
413
423
269
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
18,312
16,512
19,092
Number of Wirebonders
25,008
25,059
25,219
Number of Testers
5,254
5,003
4,802
(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits
from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.
EMS Operations
3Q/19
2Q/19
3Q/18
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
50,599
31,533
42,009
Revenues by End Application
Communication
36%
40%
34%
Computer & Storage
9%
14%
14%
Consumer
41%
24%
36%
Industrial
9%
15%
10%
Automotive
4%
6%
5%
Others
1%
1%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
23
21
21
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Packaging
53,804
47,602
53,473
145,263
127,159
Testing
11,493
10,285
10,838
30,729
24,984
EMS
50,584
31,524
41,996
117,055
101,154
Others
1,676
1,330
1,290
4,112
3,767
Total net revenues
117,557
90,741
107,597
297,159
257,064
Cost of revenues
(98,449)
(76,772)
(89,216)
(252,697)
(214,585)
Gross profit
19,108
13,969
18,381
44,462
42,479
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,906)
(4,515)
(4,274)
(13,376)
(10,670)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,817)
(5,311)
(5,735)
(16,265)
(13,734)
Total operating expenses
(10,723)
(9,826)
(10,009)
(29,641)
(24,404)
Operating income
8,385
4,143
8,372
14,821
18,075
Net non-operating income (expenses):
Interest expense - net
(866)
(909)
(971)
(2,741)
(2,147)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
12
(340)
262
(508)
(705)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities
(19)
802
(112)
2,339
1,850
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
148
114
118
108
(527)
Others
61
614
448
761
8,267
Total non-operating income (expenses)
(664)
281
(255)
(41)
6,738
Income before tax
7,721
4,424
8,117
14,780
24,813
Income tax expense
(1,501)
(1,624)
(1,554)
(3,530)
(4,242)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
6,220
2,800
6,563
11,250
20,571
Noncontrolling interest
(486)
(110)
(306)
(783)
(755)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
5,734
2,690
6,257
10,467
19,816
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$1.35
NT$0.63
NT$1.47
NT$2.46
NT$4.67
– Diluted
NT$1.33
NT$0.62
NT$1.43
NT$2.40
NT$4.60
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.087
US$0.041
US$0.096
US$0.159
US$0.313
– Diluted
US$0.085
US$0.040
US$0.094
US$0.155
US$0.308
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,261,515
4,256,799
4,255,741
4,256,985
4,249,525
FX (NTD/USD)
31.17
31.04
30.61
30.99
29.83
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM(3)
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Packaging
55,163
48,329
54,321
147,980
129,607
Testing
11,495
10,286
10,839
30,732
24,985
Direct Material
1,211
944
1,134
3,055
3,243
Others
32
35
30
100
95
Total net revenues
67,901
59,594
66,324
181,867
157,930
Cost of revenues
(53,193)
(48,494)
(52,056)
(147,620)
(125,116)
Gross profit
14,708
11,100
14,268
34,247
32,814
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,894)
(3,414)
(3,257)
(10,351)
(7,792)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,401)
(4,020)
(4,298)
(12,262)
(10,293)
Total operating expenses
(8,295)
(7,434)
(7,555)
(22,613)
(18,085)
Operating income
6,413
3,666
6,713
11,634
14,729
(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits
from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2019
Jun. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2018
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
50,599
31,533
42,009
117,091
101,176
Cost of revenues
(46,105)
(28,657)
(37,846)
(106,791)
(91,445)
Gross profit
4,494
2,876
4,163
10,300
9,731
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,042)
(1,125)
(1,041)
(3,107)
(2,936)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,353)
(1,248)
(1,388)
(3,853)
(3,308)
Total operating expenses
(2,395)
(2,373)
(2,429)
(6,960)
(6,244)
Operating income
2,099
503
1,734
3,340
3,487
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Sep. 30 , 2019
As of Jun. 30 , 2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
61,220
55,090
Financial assets – current
6,583
11,190
Notes and accounts receivable
83,743
67,242
Inventories
48,427
46,997
Others
12,472
11,144
Total current assets
212,445
191,663
Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity
method
15,076
13,160
Property plant and equipment
226,302
219,388
Right-of-use assets
9,961
10,424
Intangible assets
79,278
80,186
Others
19,916
20,017
Total assets
562,978
534,838
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
70,896
49,582
Current portion of long-term borrowings
10,017
6,291
Notes and accounts payable
56,385
45,295
Others
49,129
59,325
Total current liabilities
186,427
160,493
Bonds payable
27,223
27,219
Long-term borrowings
113,775
112,355
Other liabilities
17,138
17,266
Total liabilities
344,563
317,333
Shareholders of the parent
201,510
199,302
Noncontrolling interest
16,905
18,203
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
562,978
534,838
Current Ratio
1.14
1.19
Net Debt to Equity
0.73
0.62
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
7,721
4,424
8,117
14,780
24,813
Depreciation & amortization
12,610
12,637
12,469
37,822
30,469
Other operating activities items
(7,250)
(5,438)
(3,312)
(11,880)
(23,057)
Net cash generated from operating
activities
13,081
11,623
17,274
40,722
32,225
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(18,771)
(11,451)
(13,078)
(39,100)
(30,266)
Other investment activities items
488
(774)
7,622
2,464
(83,053)
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,283)
(12,225)
(5,456)
(36,636)
(113,319)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from
(repayment of) debts
26,553
(2,521)
(8,177)
20,860
112,176
Dividends paid
(10,623)
-
(10,614)
(10,623)
(10,614)
Other financing activities items
(3,509)
(896)
(4,115)
(4,557)
(11,183)
Net cash generated from (used in)
financing activities
12,421
(3,417)
(22,906)
5,680
90,379
Foreign currency exchange effect
(1,089)
(208)
(1,605)
(64)
(28)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents
6,130
(4,227)
(12,693)
9,702
9,257
Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period
55,090
59,317
68,028
51,518
46,078
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of period
61,220
55,090
55,335
61,220
55,335
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2019-300947823.html
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
© PRNewswire 2019
