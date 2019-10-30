ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues(1) of NT$117,557 million for 3Q19, up by 9% year-over-year and up by 30% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,734 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18 and NT$0.63 for 2Q19. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18 and NT$0.62 for 2Q19.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$98,449 million for the quarter, up from NT$76,772 million in 2Q19.

for the quarter, up from in 2Q19. Raw material cost totaled NT$60,159 million for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,308 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,480 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 16.3% in 3Q19 from 15.4% in 2Q19.

Operating margin was 7.1% in 3Q19 compared to 4.6% in 2Q19.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$866 million .

.

Net foreign exchange gain of NT$12 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$19 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$148 million .

.

Other net non-operating income of NT$61 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expense for the quarter was NT$664 million .

was primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expense for the quarter was . Income before tax was NT$7,721 million for 3Q19, compared to NT$4,424 million in 2Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,501 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,624 million in 2Q19.

for 3Q19, compared to in 2Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 2Q19. In 3Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,734 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 3Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 2Q19. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,325,402,582, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 3Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS) were based on 4,252,217,297 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19. Our 3Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS) were based on 4,261,515,344 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19.

3Q19 Results Highlights – ATM( 2 )( 3 )

Cost of revenues was NT$53,193 million for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$18,466 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$11,762 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,844 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 21.7% in 3Q19 from 18.6% in 2Q19.

Operating margin was 9.4% in 3Q19 compared to 6.2% in 2Q19.

3Q19 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,105 million , up by 61% sequentially.

, up by 61% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$41,613 million for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,472 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$483 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased to 8.9% in 3Q19 from 9.1% in 2Q19.

Operating margin increased to 4.1% in 3Q19 from 1.6% in 2Q19.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 3Q19 totaled US$436 million , of which US$181 million were used in packaging operations, US$229 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of September 30, 2019 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$196,993 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.14 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.73 as of September 30, 2019 .

. Total number of employees was 94,675 as of September 30, 2019 , compared to 91,641 as of June 30, 2019 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS (3)

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 48% in 2Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 60% in 2Q19.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues both in 3Q19 and 2Q19.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 73% in 2Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 3Q19, compared to 85% in 2Q19.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more

information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.

([1]) All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. ([2]) ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. ([3]) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



3Q/19 2Q/19 3Q/18 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 21,214 18,072 21,579

ATM Consolidated Operations (3)



3Q/19 2Q/19 3Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 67,901 59,594 66,324 Revenues by Application





Communication 53% 51% 51% Computer 14% 14% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 33% 35% 35% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 35% 34% 31% Wirebonding 37% 39% 43% Discrete and Others 9% 8% 8% Testing 17% 17% 16% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 413 423 269 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 18,312 16,512 19,092 Number of Wirebonders 25,008 25,059 25,219 Number of Testers 5,254 5,003 4,802

(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits

from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

EMS Operations



3Q/19 2Q/19 3Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 50,599 31,533 42,009 Revenues by End Application





Communication 36% 40% 34% Computer & Storage 9% 14% 14% Consumer 41% 24% 36% Industrial 9% 15% 10% Automotive 4% 6% 5% Others 1% 1% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 23 21 21 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018 Net revenues:

















Packaging 53,804

47,602

53,473

145,263

127,159 Testing 11,493

10,285

10,838

30,729

24,984 EMS 50,584

31,524

41,996

117,055

101,154 Others 1,676

1,330

1,290

4,112

3,767 Total net revenues 117,557

90,741

107,597

297,159

257,064



















Cost of revenues (98,449)

(76,772)

(89,216)

(252,697)

(214,585) Gross profit 19,108

13,969

18,381

44,462

42,479



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (4,906)

(4,515)

(4,274)

(13,376)

(10,670) Selling, general and administrative (5,817)

(5,311)

(5,735)

(16,265)

(13,734) Total operating expenses (10,723)

(9,826)

(10,009)

(29,641)

(24,404) Operating income 8,385

4,143

8,372

14,821

18,075



















Net non-operating income (expenses):

















Interest expense - net (866)

(909)

(971)

(2,741)

(2,147) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 12

(340)

262

(508)

(705) Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities (19)

802

(112)

2,339

1,850 Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 148

114

118

108

(527) Others 61

614

448

761

8,267 Total non-operating income (expenses) (664)

281

(255)

(41)

6,738 Income before tax 7,721

4,424

8,117

14,780

24,813



















Income tax expense (1,501)

(1,624)

(1,554)

(3,530)

(4,242) Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 6,220

2,800

6,563

11,250

20,571 Noncontrolling interest (486)

(110)

(306)

(783)

(755)



















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 5,734

2,690

6,257

10,467

19,816



















Per share data:

















Earnings (losses) per share

















– Basic NT$1.35

NT$0.63

NT$1.47

NT$2.46

NT$4.67 – Diluted NT$1.33

NT$0.62

NT$1.43

NT$2.40

NT$4.60



















Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS

















– Basic US$0.087

US$0.041

US$0.096

US$0.159

US$0.313 – Diluted US$0.085

US$0.040

US$0.094

US$0.155

US$0.308



















Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,261,515

4,256,799

4,255,741

4,256,985

4,249,525



















FX (NTD/USD) 31.17

31.04

30.61

30.99

29.83

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM(3) (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018 Net revenues:

















Packaging 55,163

48,329

54,321

147,980

129,607 Testing 11,495

10,286

10,839

30,732

24,985 Direct Material 1,211

944

1,134

3,055

3,243 Others 32

35

30

100

95 Total net revenues 67,901

59,594

66,324

181,867

157,930



















Cost of revenues (53,193)

(48,494)

(52,056)

(147,620)

(125,116) Gross profit 14,708

11,100

14,268

34,247

32,814



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (3,894)

(3,414)

(3,257)

(10,351)

(7,792) Selling, general and administrative (4,401)

(4,020)

(4,298)

(12,262)

(10,293) Total operating expenses (8,295)

(7,434)

(7,555)

(22,613)

(18,085) Operating income 6,413

3,666

6,713

11,634

14,729



















(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits

from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2018 Net revenues:

















Total net revenues 50,599

31,533

42,009

117,091

101,176



















Cost of revenues (46,105)

(28,657)

(37,846)

(106,791)

(91,445) Gross profit 4,494

2,876

4,163

10,300

9,731



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (1,042)

(1,125)

(1,041)

(3,107)

(2,936) Selling, general and administrative (1,353)

(1,248)

(1,388)

(3,853)

(3,308) Total operating expenses (2,395)

(2,373)

(2,429)

(6,960)

(6,244) Operating income 2,099

503

1,734

3,340

3,487





















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)



As of Sep. 30 , 2019

As of Jun. 30 , 2019















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



61,220





55,090 Financial assets – current



6,583





11,190 Notes and accounts receivable



83,743





67,242 Inventories



48,427





46,997 Others 12,472





11,144 Total current assets



212,445





191,663















Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity method



15,076





13,160 Property plant and equipment



226,302





219,388 Right-of-use assets



9,961





10,424 Intangible assets



79,278





80,186 Others 19,916





20,017 Total assets 562,978





534,838















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



70,896





49,582 Current portion of long-term borrowings



10,017





6,291 Notes and accounts payable



56,385





45,295 Others 49,129





59,325 Total current liabilities



186,427





160,493















Bonds payable



27,223





27,219 Long-term borrowings



113,775





112,355 Other liabilities 17,138





17,266 Total liabilities



344,563





317,333















Shareholders of the parent



201,510





199,302















Noncontrolling interest



16,905





18,203











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 562,978





534,838































Current Ratio



1.14





1.19















Net Debt to Equity



0.73





0.62

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Profit before income tax

7,721

4,424

8,117

14,780

24,813 Depreciation & amortization

12,610

12,637

12,469

37,822

30,469 Other operating activities items

(7,250)

(5,438)

(3,312)

(11,880)

(23,057) Net cash generated from operating

activities

13,081

11,623

17,274

40,722

32,225 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(18,771)

(11,451)

(13,078)

(39,100)

(30,266) Other investment activities items

488

(774)

7,622

2,464

(83,053) Net cash used in investing activities

(18,283)

(12,225)

(5,456)

(36,636)

(113,319) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Total net proceeds from

(repayment of) debts

26,553

(2,521)

(8,177)

20,860

112,176 Dividends paid

(10,623)

-

(10,614)

(10,623)

(10,614) Other financing activities items

(3,509)

(896)

(4,115)

(4,557)

(11,183) Net cash generated from (used in)

financing activities

12,421

(3,417)

(22,906)

5,680

90,379 Foreign currency exchange effect

(1,089)

(208)

(1,605)

(64)

(28) Net increase (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

6,130

(4,227)

(12,693)

9,702

9,257 Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of period

55,090

59,317

68,028

51,518

46,078 Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of period

61,220

55,090

55,335

61,220

55,335

