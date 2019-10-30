Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD

(3711)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues(1) of NT$117,557 million for 3Q19, up by 9% year-over-year and up by 30% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,734 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18 and NT$0.63 for 2Q19.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18 and NT$0.62 for 2Q19.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q19 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
  • Cost of revenue was NT$98,449 million for the quarter, up from NT$76,772 million in 2Q19.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$60,159 million for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$13,308 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,480 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 16.3% in 3Q19 from 15.4% in 2Q19.
  • Operating margin was 7.1% in 3Q19 compared to 4.6% in 2Q19.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$866 million.
    • Net foreign exchange gain of NT$12 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
    • Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$19 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$148 million.
    • Other net non-operating income of NT$61 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes.  Total non-operating expense for the quarter was NT$664 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$7,721 million for 3Q19, compared to NT$4,424 million in 2Q19.  We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,501 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,624 million in 2Q19.
  • In 3Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,734 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,325,402,582, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries.  Our 3Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 (or US$0.087 per ADS) were based on 4,252,217,297 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19.  Our 3Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 (or US$0.085 per ADS) were based on 4,261,515,344 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q19.

3Q19 Results Highlights – ATM(2)(3)

  • Cost of revenues was NT$53,193 million for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$18,466 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$11,762 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,844 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 21.7% in 3Q19 from 18.6% in 2Q19.
  • Operating margin was 9.4% in 3Q19 compared to 6.2% in 2Q19.

3Q19 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,105 million, up by 61% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$41,613 million for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$1,472 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$483 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased to 8.9% in 3Q19 from 9.1% in 2Q19.
  • Operating margin increased to 4.1% in 3Q19 from 1.6% in 2Q19.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 3Q19 totaled US$436 million, of which US$181 million were used in packaging operations, US$229 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • As of September 30, 2019, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$196,993 million.
  • Current ratio was 1.14 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.73 as of September 30, 2019.
  • Total number of employees was 94,675 as of September 30, 2019, compared to 91,641 as of June 30, 2019.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS (3)

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 48% in 2Q19.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 60% in 2Q19.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues both in 3Q19 and 2Q19.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82% of our total net revenues in 3Q19, compared to 73% in 2Q19.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q19.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 3Q19, compared to 85% in 2Q19.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more

information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.

([1]) All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

([2]) ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

([3]) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com 
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations


3Q/19

2Q/19

3Q/18

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

21,214

18,072

21,579

ATM Consolidated Operations (3)


3Q/19

2Q/19

3Q/18

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

67,901

59,594

66,324

Revenues by Application




Communication

53%

51%

51%

Computer

14%

14%

14%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

33%

35%

35%

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

35%

34%

31%

Wirebonding

37%

39%

43%

Discrete and Others

9%

8%

8%

Testing

17%

17%

16%

Material

2%

2%

2%

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

413

423

269

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

18,312

16,512

19,092

Number of Wirebonders

25,008

25,059

25,219

Number of Testers

5,254

5,003

4,802


(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits
from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

EMS Operations


3Q/19

2Q/19

3Q/18

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

50,599

31,533

42,009

Revenues by End Application




Communication

36%

40%

34%

Computer & Storage

9%

14%

14%

Consumer

41%

24%

36%

Industrial

9%

15%

10%

Automotive

4%

6%

5%

Others

1%

1%

1%

Capacity 




CapEx (US$ Millions)*

23

21

21

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.


 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018


Sep. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018

Net revenues:










Packaging

53,804


47,602


53,473


145,263


127,159

Testing

11,493


10,285


10,838


30,729


24,984

EMS

50,584


31,524


41,996


117,055


101,154

Others

1,676


1,330


1,290


4,112


3,767

Total net revenues

117,557


90,741


107,597


297,159


257,064











Cost of revenues

(98,449)


(76,772)


(89,216)


(252,697)


(214,585)

Gross profit

19,108


13,969


18,381


44,462


42,479











Operating expenses:










Research and development

(4,906)


(4,515)


(4,274)


(13,376)


(10,670)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,817)


(5,311)


(5,735)


(16,265)


(13,734)

Total operating expenses

(10,723)


(9,826)


(10,009)


(29,641)


(24,404)

Operating income

8,385


4,143


8,372


14,821


18,075











Net non-operating income (expenses):










Interest expense - net

(866)


(909)


(971)


(2,741)


(2,147)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

12


(340)


262


(508)


(705)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
   and liabilities

 

(19)


 

802


 

(112)


 

2,339


 

1,850

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

148


114


118


108


(527)

Others

61


614


448


761


8,267

Total non-operating income (expenses)

(664)


281


(255)


(41)


6,738

Income before tax

7,721


4,424


8,117


14,780


24,813











Income tax expense

(1,501)


(1,624)


(1,554)


(3,530)


(4,242)

Income from continuing operations and 
   before noncontrolling interest

6,220


2,800


6,563


11,250


20,571

Noncontrolling interest

(486)


(110)


(306)


(783)


(755)











Net income attributable to
   shareholders of the parent

 

5,734


 

2,690


 

6,257


 

10,467


 

19,816











Per share data:










Earnings (losses) per share










– Basic

NT$1.35


NT$0.63


NT$1.47


NT$2.46


NT$4.67

– Diluted

NT$1.33


NT$0.62


NT$1.43


NT$2.40


NT$4.60











Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS










– Basic

US$0.087


US$0.041


US$0.096


US$0.159


US$0.313

– Diluted

US$0.085


US$0.040


US$0.094


US$0.155


US$0.308











Number of weighted average shares used in
   diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,261,515


4,256,799


4,255,741


4,256,985


4,249,525











FX (NTD/USD)

31.17


31.04


30.61


30.99


29.83

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM(3)

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine  months ended


Sep. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018


Sep. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018

Net revenues:










Packaging

55,163


48,329


54,321


147,980


129,607

Testing

11,495


10,286


10,839


30,732


24,985

Direct Material

1,211


944


1,134


3,055


3,243

Others

32


35


30


100


95

Total net revenues

67,901


59,594


66,324


181,867


157,930











Cost of revenues

(53,193)


(48,494)


(52,056)


(147,620)


(125,116)

Gross profit

14,708


11,100


14,268


34,247


32,814











Operating expenses:










Research and development

(3,894)


(3,414)


(3,257)


(10,351)


(7,792)

Selling, general and administrative

(4,401)


(4,020)


(4,298)


(12,262)


(10,293)

Total operating expenses

(8,295)


(7,434)


(7,555)


(22,613)


(18,085)

Operating income

6,413


3,666


6,713


11,634


14,729











(3) The ATM results presented have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude a portion of the results related to manufacturing integrated circuits
from an acquired subsidiary consolidated since May 2019.

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2019


Jun. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018


Sep. 30

2019


Sep. 30

2018

Net revenues:










Total net revenues

50,599


31,533


42,009


117,091


101,176











Cost of revenues

(46,105)


(28,657)


(37,846)


(106,791)


(91,445)

Gross profit

4,494


2,876


4,163


10,300


9,731











Operating expenses:










Research and development

(1,042)


(1,125)


(1,041)


(3,107)


(2,936)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,353)


(1,248)


(1,388)


(3,853)


(3,308)

Total operating expenses

(2,395)


(2,373)


(2,429)


(6,960)


(6,244)

Operating income

2,099


503


1,734


3,340


3,487












 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Sep. 30 , 2019


As of Jun. 30 , 2019









Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



61,220




55,090

Financial assets – current



6,583




11,190

Notes and accounts receivable



83,743




67,242

Inventories



48,427




46,997

Others

12,472




11,144

Total current assets



212,445




191,663









Financial assets – non current & Investments – equity

  method



 

15,076




 

13,160

Property plant and equipment



226,302




219,388

Right-of-use assets



9,961




10,424

Intangible assets



79,278




80,186

Others

19,916




20,017

Total assets

562,978




534,838









Current liabilities:








Short-term borrowings



70,896




49,582

Current portion of long-term borrowings



10,017




6,291

Notes and accounts payable



56,385




45,295

Others

49,129




59,325

Total current liabilities



186,427




160,493









Bonds payable



27,223




27,219

Long-term borrowings



113,775




112,355

Other liabilities

17,138




17,266

Total liabilities



344,563




317,333









Shareholders of the parent



201,510




199,302









Noncontrolling interest



16,905




18,203







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

562,978




534,838

















Current Ratio



1.14




1.19









Net Debt to Equity



0.73




0.62

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended


For the nine months ended



Sep. 30


Jun. 30


Sep. 30


Sep. 30


Sep. 30


2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Profit before income tax


7,721


4,424


8,117


14,780


24,813

Depreciation & amortization


12,610


12,637


12,469


37,822


30,469

Other operating activities items


(7,250)


(5,438)


(3,312)


(11,880)


(23,057)

Net cash generated from operating
   activities


13,081


11,623


17,274


40,722


32,225

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Net payments for property, plant
  and equipment


(18,771)


(11,451)


(13,078)


(39,100)


(30,266)

Other investment activities items


488


(774)


7,622


2,464


(83,053)

Net cash used in investing activities


(18,283)


(12,225)


(5,456)


(36,636)


(113,319)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Total net proceeds from
   (repayment of) debts


26,553


(2,521)


(8,177)


20,860


112,176

Dividends paid


(10,623)


-


(10,614)


(10,623)


(10,614)

Other financing activities items


(3,509)


(896)


(4,115)


(4,557)


(11,183)

Net cash generated from (used in)
    financing activities


12,421


(3,417)


(22,906)


5,680


90,379

Foreign currency exchange effect


(1,089)


(208)


(1,605)


(64)


(28)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and
    cash equivalents


6,130


(4,227)


(12,693)


9,702


9,257

Cash and cash equivalents at the
    beginning of period


55,090


59,317


68,028


51,518


46,078

Cash and cash equivalents at the end
    of period


61,220


55,090


55,335


61,220


55,335

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2019-300947823.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
