ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
Bernard Madoff fails to win compassionate release from prison

06/04/2020 | 05:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Accused swindler Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York

By Jonathan Stempel

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Bernard Madoff's request to be released early from prison because he was dying of kidney failure, saying the swindler has never fully accepted responsibility for his massive, decades-long Ponzi scheme.

Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who called Madoff's crimes "extraordinarily evil" when imposing a 150-year sentence in June 2009, wrote that while Madoff's failing health was "most unfortunate," compassionate release was unwarranted.

"When I sentenced Mr. Madoff in 2009, it was fully my intent that he live out the rest of his life in prison," Chin wrote. "Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking."

The judge called Madoff's fraud "one of the egregious financial crimes of our time."

Madoff's lawyer, Brandon Sample, expressed disappointment that Chin found Madoff "beyond redemption," and said his client's last hope was for President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

Sample has said Madoff, 82, used a wheelchair and had fewer than 18 months to live. The U.S. government opposed early release.

Prosecutors said Madoff used his firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, to swindle thousands of individuals, charities, pension funds and hedge funds, including many with ties to the Jewish community.

A court-appointed trustee estimated Madoff's customers lost $17.5 billion, of which $14.3 billion has been recovered.

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after admitting his fraud to his sons, and pleaded guilty to 11 criminal counts.

About 500 of the 520 victims who wrote to Chin opposed early release, and the judge said Madoff has appeared in public comments to blame them.

"Mr. Madoff was never truly remorseful, and ... was only sorry that his life as he knew it was collapsing around him," Chin wrote.

Madoff sought release under the First Step Act, a 2018 law affording early freedom to some older prisoners, often for health reasons.

The case is U.S. v. Madoff, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-cr-00213.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

Financials
Sales 2020 430 B 14 398 M 14 398 M
Net income 2020 19 662 M 658 M 658 M
Net Debt 2020 149 B 4 983 M 4 983 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 285 B 9 517 M 9 525 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 96 296
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 75,71 TWD
Last Close Price 66,80 TWD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chien Shen Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Hung Ssu Tung CFO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Wen Po Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.71%9 477
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.82%144 582
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-1.88%41 646
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-3.09%32 693
QORVO, INC.-5.64%12 964
ENTEGRIS, INC.23.72%8 342
