Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 05/26
61.4 TWD   +0.49%
05/25Michelin says its Mexican plants have resumed operations
RE
05/25WIRECARD : again postpones 2019 results publication
RE
05/25BANK OF CANADA HEAD : inflation could return to target more slowly
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. lawmaker wants insurers, govt. to share future pandemic business losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carolyn Maloney leads a hearing about coronavirus preparedness and response in Washington

By Suzanne Barlyn

U.S. legislation introduced on Tuesday would create a taxpayer-backed insurance program to protect businesses from revenue losses during future pandemics and require insurers to pay a slice of the claims.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, would provide up to $750 billion in taxpayer funds to pay insurance claims for business loss revenue during future pandemics. Insurers would first have to pay out a total of $250 million in losses, according to the bill.

Insurers are turning their focus to future pandemics after facing lawsuits, political pressure and criticism from customers who say insurers' business interruption policies denied their claims for pandemic-related losses.

While these policies may cover revenue losses from lightning strikes or cars crashing into buildings, they either exclude or do not specifically cover a pandemic, despite the business interruption it causes.

Maloney's bill proposes a model similar to government-supported commercial terrorism products that followed the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, requiring insurers to pay part of the claims, before U.S. taxpayers take over.

Major insurance industry groups oppose having to share losses with the government, saying pandemics are "inherently uninsurable."

Instead, they proposed putting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in charge of a fully taxpayer-backed program to protect businesses from future pandemic revenue losses.

"That's not going to pass," said Maloney when Reuters asked about the industry's plan during a media conference on Thursday. "At least let's get to the table and start talking."

Insurers would voluntarily participate in the Maloney plan. Annual deductibles would be equivalent to 5% of their premiums earned during the preceding calendar year.

The government would pay 95% of the insured loss portion that exceeds the deductible, according to the bill.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO.
05/25Michelin says its Mexican plants have resumed operations
RE
05/25WIRECARD : again postpones 2019 results publication
RE
05/25BANK OF CANADA HEAD : inflation could return to target more slowly
RE
05/25Oil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts
RE
05/22Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke
RE
05/22Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke
RE
05/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stocks, firmer demand
RE
05/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stocks, firmer demand
RE
05/19Business group cautions U.S. on 'reshoring' too much China supply
RE
05/19Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 431 B
EBIT 2020 29 959 M
Net income 2020 19 850 M
Debt 2020 146 B
Yield 2020 3,87%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 262 B
Chart ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 75,71 TWD
Last Close Price 61,40 TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chien Shen Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Hung Ssu Tung CFO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Wen Po Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.20%8 664
ASML HOLDING N.V.12.10%134 611
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-10.69%37 908
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-6.21%32 407
QORVO, INC.-12.64%11 650
ENTEGRIS, INC.16.79%7 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group