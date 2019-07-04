Aseana Properties : Changes to Board Committees

Changes to Board Committees

Aseana Properties Limited

4 July 2019

4 July 2019

Aseana Properties Limited

("Aseana" or "the Company")

Changes to Board Committees

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL), a property developer in Malaysia and Vietnam listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that, following the recent changes to the Board, Richard Boleat, Chris Lovell and Helen Wong have been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, which will be chaired by Richard Boleat.

In addition, Helen Wong, Chris Lovell and Ferheen Mahomed have been appointed to the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which will be chaired by Helen Wong.

