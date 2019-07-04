Log in
ASEANA PROPERTIES LIMITED

Aseana Properties : Changes to Board Committees

07/04/2019

Changes to Board Committees

Released : 04/07/2019

Aseana Properties Limited

4 July 2019

Aseana Properties Limited

Changes to Board Committees

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL), a property developer in Malaysia and Vietnam listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that, following the recent changes to the Board, Richard Boleat, Chris Lovell and Helen Wong have been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, which will be chaired by Richard Boleat.

In addition, Helen Wong, Chris Lovell and Ferheen Mahomed have been appointed to the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which will be chaired by Helen Wong.

For further information:

Aseana Properties Limited

Tel: 020 7920 3150

(via Tavistock)

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

James Maxwell / James Moat (Corporate Finance) Sam

Greatrex (Sales)

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey / James Verstringhe

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Aseana Properties Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:17:04 UTC
