Aseana Properties : Directorate Changes

Directorate Changes

Released : 09/09/2019 07:00

09 September 2019

9 September 2019

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL), a property developer in Malaysia and Vietnam listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, announces the appointments of Monica Lai (a representative of Ireka Corporation Berhad) and Nicholas Paris (a representative of LIM Advisors Limited) as directors of the Company, with effect from 7 September 2019 . The Company also announces the resignations of Richard Michael Boleat and Ferheen Mahomed (a representative of Legacy Essence Limited) as directors of the Company with effect from 5 and 7 of September 2019 respectively.

Each of Ireka Corporation Berhad and LIM Advisors Limited is a substantial shareholder of the Company and as such Monica Lai and Nicholas Paris have been appointed as non-independent,non-executive directors.

Monica Lai

Monica, 53, is the Group Deputy Managing Director of Ireka Corporation Berhad, listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia. Graduated from City University, London, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Accountancy and Economics, Monica worked for EY London and KPMG Hong Kong before joining Ireka in 1993. Her professional qualifications include The Institute of Chartered Accountants England & Wales, The Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Taxation.

There is no additional disclosure to be made in respect of Monica Lai pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Nicholas Paris

Nicholas (Nick) John Paris, 59, is a director and portfolio manager for LIM Advisors Limited, an Asian-focused investment management firm, headquartered in Hong Kong. Based in London, he specialises in investing in closed ended investment funds. He graduated from Newcastle University with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Economics. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England & Wales and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. He worked with Rothschild Asset Management from 1986 until 1994, launching specialist investment products before becoming a corporate adviser and broker in closed ended investment funds with a particular focus on those investing in emerging markets. In this role, between 1994 and 2001 he worked at Baring Securities, Peregrine Securities and then Credit Lyonnais Asia Securities. Nick then joined the hedge fund industry in a series of sales roles before founding Purbeck Advisers in 2006, which is his own advisory and sales business. He has been advising LIM on investing in Asian closed end funds for ten years and is a director of their London-based investment management subsidiary.

Nick is currently a non-executive director of Myanmar Investments International Limited (a fund investing in private equity in Myanmar which is traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange) and RDL Realisation PLC (a London listed fund investing in US loan platforms which is traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange) and he has previously been a non-executive director of Aseana (22 June 2015 to 20 March 2019), Global Resources Investment Trust plc (a fund investing in a diverse portfolio of primarily small and mid-capitalisation natural resources and mining companies which is traded on the main market of the London Stock