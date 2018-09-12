Log in
Aseana Properties : Publication of Q2 2018 Corporate Presentation

09/12/2018 | 08:33am CEST

Publication of Q2 2018 Corporate Presentation

Released : 12/09/2018 07:00

RNS Number : 4622A

12 September 2018

Aseana Properties Limited

12 September 2018

Aseana Properties Limited

("Aseana" or the "Company")

Publication of Q2 2018 Corporate Presentation

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL), a property developer in Malaysia and Vietnam listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that it has today published its Q2 2018 Corporate Presentation, a copy of which can be obtained from the Company's website at: http://www.aseanaproperties.com/corporatepresentation.htm

For further information:

Aseana Properties Limited

Tel: +603 6411 6388

Chan Chee Kian

Email:

cheekian.chan@ireka.com.my

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

James Maxwell / James Moat (Corporate Finance)

Sam Greatrex (Sales)

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey / Kirsty Allan

Email:

jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

London‐listed Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL) is a property developer investing in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Ireka Development Management Sdn Bhd ("IDM") is the exclusive Development Manager for Aseana. It is a wholly‐owned subsidiary of Ireka Corporation Berhad, a company listed on the Bursa Malaysia since 1993, which has over 51 years of experience in construction and property development. IDM is responsible for the day‐to‐day management of Aseana's property portfolio and the divestment of existing properties.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLBMATMBMBBAP

Disclaimer

Aseana Properties Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:32:07 UTC
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%25 890
