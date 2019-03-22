Log in
03/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT
ASEANA PROPERTIES : Termination of Management Agreement
PU
01/11PUBLICATION OF Q3 2018 CORPORATE PRESENTATION : Amd
PU
2018ASEANA PROPERTIES : Quarterly Investor Update
PU
Aseana Properties : Termination of Management Agreement

03/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT

Termination of Management Agreement

Released : 22/03/2019 09:05

RNS Number : 7111T

Aseana Properties Limited 22 March 2019

Aseana Properties Limited ("Aseana" or the "Company")

Termination of Management Agreement

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL), a property developer in Malaysia and Vietnam listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that Ireka Development Management Sdn Bhd ("IDM"), the current Development Manager for ASPL, has on 21 March 2019 submitted a notice to terminate its appointment under the Management Agreement. As Development Manager, IDM is responsible for the day‐to‐day management, enhancement and divestment of ASPL's property portfolio.

IDM is a wholly‐owned subsidiary of Ireka Corporation Berhad ("ICB") which holds 23.07% of ASPL's issued share capital.

IDM advised the Board that it decided to vacate its role as ASPL's Development Manager to avoid any perception of conflict between IDM's role as Development Manager and ICB's position as a substantial shareholder of ASPL. IDM has further explained to the Board that in a recent discussion with a significant shareholder of ASPL, IDM became aware that some shareholders might perceive ICB's interests in the divestment of ASPL's property portfolio not to be aligned with the other shareholders.

Unless otherwise agreed, IDM's resignation is subject to a three months' notice period which will enable the orderly transition of operations currently carried out by IDM to ASPL itself or to third parties. Following the termination, IDM has indicated that it would be prepared to work with the Board to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition of the operations of ASPL.

Given that ASPL is currently in a divestment mode, the main executive functions are to ensure the maintenance, preservation and enhancement of the Company's assets pending their disposals. The Board will be deliberating on the various options available to it in managing the executive functions and administrative functions of ASPL including to identify a replacement for the Development Manager, to identify and appoint senior executives to oversee the operations of ASPL, and also to identify and appoint divestment specialists to lead the orderly disposal of the assets.

The Board expects to put in place and effect changes before the transition period expires, and will make further announcements as soon as decisions have been made.

For further information:

Aseana Properties Limited

Tel: +603 6411 6388

Chan Chee Kian

Email:

cheekian.chan@ireka.com.my

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

James Maxwell / James Moat (Corporate Finance)

Sam Greatrex (Sales)

Tavistock Communications

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey / James Verstringhe

Email:

jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

London‐listed Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL) is a property developer investing in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Ireka Development Management Sdn Bhd ("IDM") is the exclusive Development Manager for Aseana. It is a wholly‐owned subsidiary of Ireka Corporation Berhad, a company listed on the Bursa Malaysia since 1993, which has over 52 years of experience in construction and property development. IDM is responsible for the day‐to‐day management of Aseana's property portfolio and the divestment of existing properties.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

AGRCKBDPFBKKCNB

Disclaimer

Aseana Properties Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:24:03 UTC
