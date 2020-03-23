Log in
ASEANA PROPERTIES LIMITED

ASEANA PROPERTIES LIMITED

(ASPL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:38:49 pm
0.34 USD   --.--%
03:12aASEANA PROPERTIES : Update on the impact of the Covid-19 virus
PU
01/09ASEANA PROPERTIES : Resignation of CEO
PU
2019ASEANA PROPERTIES : Notice of GM and Posting of Circular
PU
Aseana Properties : Update on the impact of the Covid-19 virus

03/23/2020

Update on the impact of the Covid-19 virus

Released : 23/03/2020 07:00

RNS Number : 1152H

Aseana Properties Limited

23 March 2020

Aseana Properties Limited ("Aseana" or the "Company")

23 March 2020

Update on the impact of the Covid‐19 virus

Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL LN), a property developer in both Malaysia and Vietnam which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, announces the following update on the impact of the Covid‐19 virus on the Company.

The Board of Directors of Aseana has been closely following events related to the Covid 19 virus and has been actively planning how to mitigate the impact of it as much as possible. We have been very mindful of safeguarding our operational staff in both Malaysia and Vietnam where our property assets are located and have acted whenever there has been clear guidance from the relevant authorities. As a result, our corporate management offices in Kuala Lumpur have been closed and we are in the process of closing

our hotels in both Kuala Lumpur and Sandakan in East Malaysia, a process which is pending the finalisation of travel arrangements for the few remaining guests, but which should be complete by the end of March. Our shopping mall in Sandakan is still partially open but the town is the subject of a restricted movement order and only certain businesses such as supermarkets are still permitted to operate. At the present time there are no closure requirements in Vietnam. Business levels at our hotels have been affected by these closures and in addition our hospital in Vietnam is experiencing low levels of patients as people avoid medical facilities, fearing that they could come into contact with the virus at them.

We have already initiated a number of cost‐cutting initiatives to reflect the reduced business levels that we are experiencing and continue to explore further cuts in order to reduce our cash outflows and preserve our cash balances. In addition, the Directors have volunteered to reduce their fees by 25% for the next six months.

Unfortunately progress on our asset sales discussions has also slowed considerably as business conditions have worsened throughout Asia and because due diligence by prospective buyers has been hampered by travel restrictions. We are working to preserve these discussions with a view to ramping them up again when the virus crisis eases.

Your Board will keep you up to date as matters progress.

For further information:

Aseana Properties Limited

Tel: +65 6229 8066

Gerald Ong, Chairman

Email:

geraldong@aseanaproperties.com

Liberum

Tel: 0203 100 2217

Gillian Martin/Owen Matthews (Corporate Finance)

Tavistock Communications

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey / James Verstringhe

Email: jcarey@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

London‐listed Aseana Properties Limited (LSE: ASPL LN) is a property developer investing in Malaysia and Vietnam.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDFZGZFNZVGGZM

Disclaimer

Aseana Properties Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
