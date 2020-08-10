Log in
ASETEK A/S

(A31)
Asetek : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

08/10/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

Trading day


Number of shares
bought back

Average purchase
price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

                                              






Total, latest announcement


444,014

57.1446

2,669,770.69

53:

3 August 2020


5,718

64.6230

40,424.86

54:

4 August 2020


6,305

64.5073

44,535.68

55:

5 August 2020


5,079

64.7414

36,696.49

56:

6 August 2020


7,932

64.3599

56,818.95

57:

7 August 2020


7,000

62.5445

48,290.61

Total accumulated over week

32/2020

32,034

64.0997

226,766.59

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

476,048

57.6126

2,896,537.28

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 653,666 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3166521

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301109441.html

SOURCE Asetek


© PRNewswire 2020
