ASGN : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Incorporated Investors (ASGN)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of ASGN Incorporated (“ASGN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ASGN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2019, the Company announced the resignation of one of its directors, Peter T. Dameris.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.10 per share, nearly 6%, to close at $51.20 per share on May 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

