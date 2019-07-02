Log in
ASGN : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
07/02/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 5:00 p.m. EDT hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 800-230-1085 (+1-612-288-0329 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 469701. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. EDT on July 24, 2019 until August 7, 2019. The dial-in number for the replay is 800-475-6701 (+1-320-365-3844 outside the United States). The replay access code is 469701. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. Our mission as an organization is to be the premier provider of highly skilled human capital targeting critical STEM skill sets that will drive the economy in the years ahead. Through an integrated suite of professional staffing and IT solutions, ASGN improves productivity and utilization among leading corporate enterprises and government organizations. For more information visit us at www.asgn.com.


© Business Wire 2019
