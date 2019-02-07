Apex Systems : Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

Apex Systems, a leading scientific, technology, and engineering staffing
and services firm, announced today they have won ClearlyRated's
Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior
service to their clients and placed talent.
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of
Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality
based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve
helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times
more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been
placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely
satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with
non-winning agencies.
With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada
earning the Best of Staffing Award, just 35% of the 2019 Best of
Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of
this award truly stand out for exceeding client expectations.
“Receiving the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for another
year is quite an honor. For nearly 25 years, our team members have
focused on matching the best scientific, technology, and engineering
professionals with great jobs throughout the country. These awards and
the feedback we receive from our clients and talent help us recognize we
are on the right path to support their long-term needs,” said Apex
Systems President Rand Blazer. “Thank you to our excellent team members
for their hard work and to our clients and talent for their strong
partnerships.”
Some of the comments offered by our clients and talent include:
-
“Every team member that Apex has placed has fit right in and become
valuable assets to our team.” Client comment
-
“We've used Apex for a number of years and keep coming back as they
find good candidates for us quickly.” Client comment
-
“Apex has done a great job at keeping me informed of how things are
going and how I am doing.” Talent comment
-
“I feel like Apex truly cares about their employees and goes beyond
expectations to reach out.” Talent comment
-
“I truly enjoyed working with Apex!!! Each person treated me like I
mattered, even down to sending treats when I moved to being full
time.” Talent comment
“In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job
seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and
recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of
Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their
commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and
feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent
experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders
alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!”
About Apex Systems:
Apex Systems combines with parent company ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN)
to be the 2nd largest IT staffing and services firm in the U.S. Founded
in 1995 and headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Apex utilizes
specialized technology and industry practice groups to deliver the most
talented and qualified technical professionals to clients within all
major industries. Apex has a presence in over 65 markets across North
America with contractors currently placed in companies throughout the
U.S. and Canada. In 2017, Apex had over 32,480 contract employees on
assignment. To learn more visit www.apexsystems.com.
About ASGN Incorporated:
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT
and professional services in the technology, creative/digital,
engineering, life sciences and government sectors. Our mission as an
organization is to be the premier provider of highly skilled human
capital targeting critical STEM skill sets that will drive the economy
in the years ahead. Through an integrated suite of professional staffing
and IT solutions, ASGN improves productivity and utilization among
leading corporate enterprises and government organizations. For more
information, visit us at asgn.com.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated
(formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and
talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting
on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency
clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value
to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing
Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated’s Best
of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that
recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality
based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates.
Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com
– an online business that helps buyers of professional services find
service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on
validated client and talent ratings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005284/en/