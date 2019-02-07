Apex Systems : Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada

Apex Systems, a leading scientific, technology, and engineering staffing and services firm, announced today they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earning the Best of Staffing Award, just 35% of the 2019 Best of Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding client expectations.

“Receiving the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for another year is quite an honor. For nearly 25 years, our team members have focused on matching the best scientific, technology, and engineering professionals with great jobs throughout the country. These awards and the feedback we receive from our clients and talent help us recognize we are on the right path to support their long-term needs,” said Apex Systems President Rand Blazer. “Thank you to our excellent team members for their hard work and to our clients and talent for their strong partnerships.”

Some of the comments offered by our clients and talent include:

“Every team member that Apex has placed has fit right in and become valuable assets to our team.” Client comment

“We've used Apex for a number of years and keep coming back as they find good candidates for us quickly.” Client comment

“Apex has done a great job at keeping me informed of how things are going and how I am doing.” Talent comment

“I feel like Apex truly cares about their employees and goes beyond expectations to reach out.” Talent comment

“I truly enjoyed working with Apex!!! Each person treated me like I mattered, even down to sending treats when I moved to being full time.” Talent comment

“In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!”

About Apex Systems:

Apex Systems combines with parent company ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) to be the 2nd largest IT staffing and services firm in the U.S. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Apex utilizes specialized technology and industry practice groups to deliver the most talented and qualified technical professionals to clients within all major industries. Apex has a presence in over 65 markets across North America with contractors currently placed in companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 2017, Apex had over 32,480 contract employees on assignment. To learn more visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated:

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. Our mission as an organization is to be the premier provider of highly skilled human capital targeting critical STEM skill sets that will drive the economy in the years ahead. Through an integrated suite of professional staffing and IT solutions, ASGN improves productivity and utilization among leading corporate enterprises and government organizations. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings.

