ECS : Announces Partnership with Real-Time Search Company Elastic

ECS, a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions is proud to announce a partnership with Elastic, a search company and the creators of the Elastic Stack—a group of open source products designed to help users take data from any type of source making it useable in real time and at scale.

Elastic’s suite of self-managed and SaaS offerings enables real-time search, logging, security, analytics, and visualization of data regardless of format. ECS will leverage Elastic technology to enhance the security, reliability, and speed of its big data solutions. Elastic Stack’s powerful features include log analytics, full-text search, dynamic queries, data mining, and operational intelligence for structured and unstructured data. Coupled with a user-friendly interface, these capabilities help customers unlock the patterns buried in their data and assist in identifying critical mission intelligence. ECS’ Elastic solution will boost security (including SIEM, security information and event management), strengthen monitoring and reporting, and enable machine learning for customers across federal civilian, defense, and commercial sectors.

“Given ECS’ early and continued adoption of machine learning, our partnership with Elastic is a natural fit,” said Aaron Faulkner, vice president of cybersecurity and manager of the ECS Cyber Center of Excellence. “Our data scientists, cybersecurity analysts, and systems engineers are leveraging Elastic’s open-source technology in ways that change how our customers use and act on data.”

“Elastic is powering the next generation of capabilities for search, monitoring, and analysis across virtually every vertical of government, defense, academia, industry, and critical infrastructure,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “As our customers are seeking ever-greater return on their investments, they have fully embraced open source technologies to deliver value, lower their cost of solutions, and chip away at decades of vendor lock-in. We are excited to partner with Elastic and contribute to the vibrant open source community.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions and services in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,400 employees throughout the U.S. and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the last five years. For more information, visit www.ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN and its divisions are viewed as best in class across multiple industries and have built an outstanding reputation for excellence over the past 33 years. ASGN is based in Calabasas, California, with multiple offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.asgn.com.

