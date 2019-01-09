ECS : Announces Partnership with Real-Time Search Company Elastic

ECS,
a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering
solutions is proud to announce a partnership
with Elastic,
a search company and the creators of the Elastic Stack—a group of open
source products designed to help users take data from any type of source
making it useable in real time and at scale.
Elastic’s suite of self-managed and SaaS offerings enables real-time
search, logging, security, analytics, and visualization of data
regardless of format. ECS will leverage Elastic technology to enhance
the security, reliability, and speed of its big data solutions. Elastic
Stack’s powerful features include log analytics, full-text search,
dynamic queries, data mining, and operational intelligence for
structured and unstructured data. Coupled with a user-friendly
interface, these capabilities help customers unlock the patterns buried
in their data and assist in identifying critical mission intelligence.
ECS’ Elastic solution will boost security (including SIEM, security
information and event management), strengthen monitoring and reporting,
and enable machine learning for customers across federal civilian,
defense, and commercial sectors.
“Given ECS’ early and continued adoption of machine learning, our
partnership with Elastic is a natural fit,” said Aaron
Faulkner, vice president of cybersecurity
and manager of the ECS Cyber Center of Excellence. “Our data scientists,
cybersecurity analysts, and systems engineers are leveraging Elastic’s
open-source technology in ways that change how our customers use and act
on data.”
“Elastic is powering the next generation of capabilities for search,
monitoring, and analysis across virtually every vertical of government,
defense, academia, industry, and critical infrastructure,” said George
Wilson, president of ECS. “As our customers are seeking ever-greater
return on their investments, they have fully embraced open source
technologies to deliver value, lower their cost of solutions, and chip
away at decades of vendor lock-in. We are excited to partner with
Elastic and contribute to the vibrant open source community.”
About ECS
ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions and services in
cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning
(ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The
company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the
U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence and commercial industries. ECS
maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML
providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies.
Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,400 employees
throughout the U.S. and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The
Washington Post for the last five years. For more information, visit www.ECStech.com.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT
and professional services in the technology, digital, creative,
healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government
sectors. ASGN and its divisions
are viewed as best in class across multiple industries and have built an
outstanding reputation for excellence over the past 33 years. ASGN is
based in Calabasas, California, with multiple offices throughout the
United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.asgn.com.
