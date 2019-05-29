Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ASGN Inc    ASGN

ASGN INC

(ASGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ASGN Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ASGN Incorporated (“ASGN” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ASGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ASGN announced on May 28, 2019, that one of the Company’s directors, Peter T. Dameris, had tendered his resignation. Based on this news, shares of ASGN fell sharply in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASGN INC
07:53pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05:06pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Incorpor..
BU
04:01pASGN INCORPORATED : to Participate in Investor Conferences in June
BU
05/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Inco..
BU
05/28ASGN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24ASGN INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10ASGN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/01ASGN INCORPORATED : to Participate in Investor Conferences in May
BU
04/24ASGN INC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24ASGN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 894 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 866 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
P/E ratio 2020 11,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 2 703 M
Chart ASGN INC
Duration : Period :
ASGN Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 77,5 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. Dameris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theodore S. Hanson President
Jeremy M. Jones Chairman
Edward L. Pierce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASGN INC-6.06%2 703
ACCENTURE26.51%119 606
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%115 671
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.55%111 509
VMWARE, INC.41.17%79 424
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.35%70 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About