ASGN INC

(ASGN)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Incorporated Investors (ASGN)

06/05/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of ASGN Incorporated (“ASGN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ASGN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2019, the Company announced the resignation of one of its directors, Peter T. Dameris.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.10 per share, nearly 6%, to close at $51.20 per share on May 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ASGN securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
