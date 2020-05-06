Log in
ASGN Incorporated : ECS Named Number One on Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs in 2020

05/06/2020

Company recognized as top managed service provider for the second year in a row

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named number one on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2020 for the second year in a row. The annual list identifies and honors the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, education, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

“ECS is pleased to be recognized as the top MSP for the second year in a row. We are proud to support our customers as they embrace our managed services model to meet their technology needs,” said John Sankovich, vice president of cloud solutions.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s editorial coverage and worldwide survey of MSPs. Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific vertical markets for fiscal year 2019. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

  • Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.
  • The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.
  • The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.
  • MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).

“We are thrilled to again be named the top MSP by ChannelE2E,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “This recognition reflects ECS’ investment in cutting-edge technology and top personnel, as well as our unwavering commitment to serving large enterprise organizations of all kinds.”

ChannelE2E also named ECS a top public cloud MSP in 2019. The company was named a CRN Top 100 Security MSP in 2020.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.


© Business Wire 2020
