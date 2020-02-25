ASGN Incorporated : ECS Secures Seventh Microsoft Gold Competency for Data Analytics and Big Data

Company recognized as trusted provider of Microsoft solutions in Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Data Science, and Big Data

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has achieved its seventh Microsoft Gold-Certified competency for data analytics in the areas of Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Data Science, and Big Data. This certification, awarded upon rigorous review of technical certifications and innovative solutions, represents Microsoft’s highest level of partner recognition for aligning technical expertise to customer needs. The competency demonstrates ECS’ expertise in delivering data analytics and advanced solutions powered by Microsoft products. ECS holds Microsoft gold competencies in six other areas: cloud platform, cloud productivity, application development, datacenter, collaboration and content, and messaging. The company also has two Microsoft silver competencies in security, and Windows and devices.

“ECS is proud to continue our Gold-Certified Premier partnership and 20-year history with Microsoft delivering advanced technology solutions,” said John Sankovich, ECS vice president of cloud solutions. “Our customers’ data volumes are continuing to increase rapidly and ECS’ data analytics capabilities help them leverage this data to make better-informed decisions and drive higher-value mission outcomes.”

ECS has also been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year and a Tier 1 direct partner in Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. ECS provides cloud and application design, migration, deployment, and management support for Microsoft products through the ECS Cloud Center of Excellence.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005647/en/