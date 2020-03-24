ASGN Incorporated : Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, life sciences and government sectors, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report was developed using gap analysis and competitor benchmark assessments and leverages global best practices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Institutional Shareholder Services, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Sustainalytics, to create a comprehensive policy that drives better business and creates a transparent system of ESG reporting for all Company stakeholders.

“ASGN’s corporate mandate has always been to engage and mobilize tomorrow’s workforce responsibly, safely and sustainably in support of our clients’ most important needs. Given the current market uncertainty, I cannot think of a more important directive for our company,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our initial ESG Report, we share our efforts to be strong stewards of our environment; we highlight the investments we make into our employees and our communities; and we provide additional transparency on our corporate governance practices. Each of these efforts are designed to protect the wellbeing of our employees, while at the same time ensure continuity of service to our clients.”

Mr. Hanson continued, “ASGN’s business model is ideally positioned for the current challenge. We have one of the largest, most flexible skilled workforces available for remote work, and each of our divisions – Apex, Oxford and ECS – is led by deeply capable management teams who have extensive industry experience through both positive and negative market cycles. In addition, we have advanced technology systems in place that enable our consultants to act swiftly to continue to meet our clients’ organizational objectives and offer best-in-class IT services and solutions whether working on site or remotely. We will continue to leverage our core ESG principles to try to mitigate some of the impact of the current uncertainty, while enabling our employees and our clients to remain well-supported and connected during these difficult times.”

For more information about ASGN's sustainability commitments and to view the Company’s full 2019 ESG Report please visit asgn.com/sustainability.

