ASGN Incorporated : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Commentary on COVID-19

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 5:00 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 855-327-6837 (+1-631-891-4304 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 10009249. A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 until May 14, 2020. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States), and the replay access code is 10009249. A webcast for this call will also be available at asgn.com.

Company Response to COVID-19

“There is no denying the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ASGN has first and foremost been focused on protecting the health and welfare of each of our employees. Abiding by the guidelines for social distancing issued by the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and other federal, state and local agencies, we transitioned most of our internal staff to remote work by leveraging our technology platforms. We also moved quickly to understand and address the individual safety protocols and service requirements of our commercial and government clients. While many projects have transitioned to remote work, certain essential work still requires on-site consultants and is being conducted in compliance with required safety protocols. This has certainly been a team effort from day one, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to our many talented employees for their continued efforts during these challenging times.”

Hanson continued, “As a result of our scale, high-end service offerings, large and diverse client base, including a significant portion of business that relates to Federal government work, and our go-to-market strategy, ASGN is well-positioned to not only address the immediate challenges related to COVID-19, but to also drive longer-term value. Our flexible cost structure, solid free cash flow generation and availability under our $250.0 million revolving credit facility provide further stability to our business. We look forward to discussing our financial and liquidity position along with our full first quarter 2020 results on our upcoming earnings conference call later this month.”

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the proposed revenue scenarios outlined above will be achieved. Additional examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our competitive position and demand for our services; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified staffing consultants, the availability of qualified contract professionals, management of our growth, continued performance and improvement of our enterprise-wide information systems, our ability to manage our litigation matters, the successful integration of our acquired subsidiaries, and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

